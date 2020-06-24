See More Speed Reads
primaries
Key primary races in Kentucky and New York are too close to call

2:14 a.m.
Amy McGrath.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

The Democratic candidates in Kentucky vying to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) in November likely won't know who won Tuesday's primary until next week — at the earliest.

Amy McGrath, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel, has a slight lead over state Rep. Charles Booker — with 54 percent of precincts reporting, she has 44.7 percent of the vote compared to Booker with 36.5 percent. Only ballots cast at the polls on Tuesday have been counted so far, and because many people are voting absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press doesn't expect the full results to be in before June 30. As such, several networks say this race is too close to call.

McGrath entered the race last year, and as of June 3, has raised $41 million in her quest to take out McConnell. She has the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), but raised eyebrows among Democrats when she said she "probably would have voted" to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a statement she later walked back.

Booker announced he was running in January, and has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He supports the Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all, and has joined protests against the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed in March by police who entered her Louisville apartment on a no-knock warrant.

In New York, Rep. Eliot Engel (D) is fighting to hold onto his seat in the 16th Congressional District. His main challenger is Jamaal Bowman, a middle school principal and progressive candidate. With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Bowman has 60.9 percent of the vote, and Engel is trailing with 35.6 percent. In New York, absentee ballots are not counted until a week after a primary. Engel was first elected in 1988, while this is Bowman's first political campaign. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Woman donates kidney to man who received her late husband's organs 16 years ago

1:27 a.m.

Twice, Jeff Granger's life has been saved by a member of the Herrington family.

In 2004, Bryan Herrington, 35, died after falling off a roof. He was an organ donor, and Granger received Bryan's pancreas and kidney. After the transplant, Granger and his wife Pam began corresponding with Bryan's widow, Terri Herrington, and her sons Drake and Payton. "Just hearing from them, and how much their life had changed, was a healing process for me and my boys in and of itself," Terri said.

Over the last 16 years, the two families have kept in touch by chatting on the phone, checking in with each other on social media, and visiting in person. In January 2019, Jeff learned that his donated kidney was starting to fail, and he would need another transplant. He thought Terri was kidding when she immediately offered to donate hers, but she was serious. "Jeff will still have Bryan's pancreas," she said. "In a way, we'd be back together again."

Doctors conducted testing, and "we were a perfect match," Jeff said. "Just like me and Bryan were." The surgery was in March at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, and both Jeff and Terri have fully recovered. "We aren't organ donor and transplant recipient," Terri said. "Through this connection, we've become family." Catherine Garcia

Together Again
Obama-Biden virtual fundraiser brings in more than $11 million

12:48 a.m.
Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images

During their first joint fundraiser of 2020, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden raised more than $11 million for Biden's campaign.

Donors were told they could give any amount in order to participate in the virtual event on Tuesday, and the Biden campaign said more than 175,000 grassroots contributors gave a total of $7.6 million. There was a separate online event for donors who gave large amounts of money, The Guardian reports, and that brought in more than $3.4 million. This was the most money Biden has raised during a single event since he launched his campaign.

While speaking to donors, Obama said while it's exciting to see so many young people energized and marching in demonstrations, "that does not mean that it assures our victory and it does not mean that it gets channeled in a way that results in real change. There's a backlash, that is fierce, against change." He encouraged them to continue to fight for equality and justice, and remember that the political process "is always going to be slower" and "less satisfactory" than demanding change through protests. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
7 states report highest COVID-19 hospitalizations since beginning of pandemic

12:01 a.m.
A sign in San Diego telling people to wash their hands.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Data tracked by The Washington Post shows that seven states — Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas — are reporting record highs for current coronavirus hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there are 3,868 people in California hospitalized with coronavirus, a 5.9 percent increase over the pervious peak bed usage on April 29. Of those patients, nearly 1,200 are in intensive care units. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said the state is not facing a hospital bed shortage.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told KBTX on Tuesday said there are concerns over the hospitalization rate being at at an all-time high in the state, and Texans need to "really comprehend the magnitude of the challenge we're dealing with." He said the state will increase testing and may soon announce new measures to combat the coronavirus, but in the meantime, urged residents not to go out unless necessary.

"We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home," he said.

On Tuesday, California and Texas each reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, records for both states. More than 800 COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the United States on Tuesday, the first time the number of fatalities has gone up since June 7, the Post reports. The U.S. has more than 2.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with at least 119,000 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Play ball
MLB announces 60-game season will start in July

June 23, 2020
A pile of baseballs.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to play a 60-game season, which will start on either July 23 or 24.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday night that players will report to "spring" training on July 1 — nearly four months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team owners and the players' union spent several weeks going back and forth over how to salvage the 2020 season. In a statement, the MLB said it submitted a schedule for review by the Players Association, which will "largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each club's games against their opposite league's corresponding geographical division ... in order to mitigate travel. The vast majority of Major League Clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities." Catherine Garcia

protests
Phoenix PD declares peaceful protest outside Trump event unlawful assembly

June 23, 2020
Phoenix police officers in riot gear on Tuesday.
AP Photo/Matt York

Hundreds of protesters gathered in a free-speech zone outside of the Dream City Church in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, demonstrating against President Trump as he spoke to supporters inside.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department declared that the peaceful protest was considered an unlawful assembly "due to criminal activity and a current danger to our community," and demonstrators had to leave the area. Police arrived in riot gear and shot projectiles into the crowd, leaving demonstrators confused over the escalation, The Arizona Republic reports.

Khiry Wilson, a leader with the local protest group W.E. Rising Project, told The Arizona Republic organizers had no idea why officers were dispatched in riot gear. Wilson said demonstrators listened when officers told them to back up, but "they kept coming to us closer. The next thing they did was back up so close to us that they pushed a riot shield into one of our nonviolent protesters' face and it was assault from the Phoenix PD. It was assault plain and simple. They shot shotguns in people's ears." Catherine Garcia

Edit

In Phoenix, Trump declares protesters are behaving like 'people who don't love our country'

June 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday told supporters in Phoenix that he won't "bow down to left-wing bullies," saying those who are protesting against racism and police brutality "hate our history. They hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans."

Trump said demonstrators who attempted to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson Monday in Washington, D.C., displayed the "behavior of totalitarians and dictators and people who don't love our country." He declared that his vision for America is one of "equal opportunity and equal justice," while "the left" wants to see "disunity and discord."

Pivoting to the November election, Trump played up the idea that there will be massive voter fraud if more people are able to use mail-in ballots. "This will be in my opinion the most corrupt election in the history of our country and we cannot let this happen," he said. He claimed people will try to steal ballots, and if voters could go to the polls during World War I and World War II, then they can "safely go to the polls and vote during COVID-19."

This was a Students for Trump event, and reporters said most in the crowd did not wear masks, despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Arizona. Politico notes that during rallies, Trump often takes the stage later than expected, but on Tuesday, he began speaking 10 minutes early, at the same time Fox News was airing an interview with his former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton's new book about his time in the White House, which the Trump administration attempted to keep from being released, was published on Tuesday. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Charleston officials vote to remove statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun

June 23, 2020
The statue of John C. Calhoun in Charleston.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The city council in Charleston, South Carolina, voted unanimously on Tuesday to take down a statue of John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States and a staunch defender of slavery.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said this is a "beautiful show of support" from the council, and he was glad they came together "not to erase our long and often tragic history, but to begin to write a new and more equitable future." The statue is in downtown Charleston's Marion Square, at the top of a 100-foot monument. Tecklenburg believes the statue will likely be moved to a museum or educational institution, The Associated Press reports.

The statue has been in Marion Square since 1898, and in the resolution authorizing its removal, the city council said it is "seen by many people as something other than a memorial to the accomplishments of a South Carolina native, but rather a symbol glorifying slavery and, as such, a painful reminder of the history of slavery in Charleston." A port city, about 40 percent of enslaved Africans brought to North America came through Charleston. Catherine Garcia

