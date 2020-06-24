See More Speed Reads
Democrats block GOP Senate's 'irrevocably flawed' police reform bill

1:47 p.m.

Senate Democrats followed through on their threat to block the advancement of the GOP's police reform bill Wednesday, as the legislation fell five votes short of the 60 required to move forward.

Senate Minority Leader (D-N.Y.) called the package "the equivalent of a fig leaf — something that provides a little cover but no real change" in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. "The harsh fact of the matter is, the bill is so deeply, fundamentally and irrevocably flawed, it cannot serve as a useful starting point for meaningful reform," he said.

Democrats believe the bill, which was championed by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), was particularly lacking in terms of holding law enforcement accountable for misconduct. For example, it didn't seek to change qualified immunity standards. That said, three members of the Democratic caucus — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), and Angus King (I-Maine) — broke from the ranks in the hopes of at least getting the bill to the table, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who expressed his displeasure with the outcome, voted no in a procedural move to allow for a revote. Tim O'Donnell

Meghan McCain tells John Bolton his book title was 'insulting' to Hamilton fans

2:09 p.m.

There are nearly 600 pages in John Bolton's White House tell-all, but Meghan McCain decided to ask him about the title.

The former national security adviser appeared on The View on Wednesday to discuss his new memoir The Room Where it Happened, which makes dozens of allegations of wrongdoing and incompetence by and under President. But at least for a moment, McCain, a co-host on the show, dropped all those accusations to ask Bolton if he realized how "insulting" it was to fans of the hit musical Hamilton that he had used one of its songs for his book title.

McCain's argument stemmed from a tweet from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sent last week, where he accuses Bolton of "borrow[ing] your song title to write a cash-in book when they could have testified before Congress." McCain then claimed the song is about "someone being not principled," and asked "do you understand why it’s insulting to those of us who are fans of Hamilton to co-opt art from Lin-Manuel Miranda for your own political purposes?"

Bolton maintained that "'in the room' is a phrase used in Washington a thousand times a day." And when McCain asked her question again, Bolton affirmed that he is "a fan of Hamilton" and spelled out his interpretation of the historical event behind the song.

But as Miranda confirmed later with a gif, he wasn't convinced. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disneyland unions, unconvinced it's safe to reopen in July, plan protest

1:49 p.m.
Disneyland
David McNew/Getty Images

Disney's timeline for reopening its theme parks has now sparked petitions and a protest planned for this weekend.

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions that represents Disneyland employees recently sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) objecting to Disney's plan to reopen the resort next month, and the unions have planned a protest for this Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The protest caravan will reportedly take place around the theme park in Anaheim, with the unions in a letter describing it as "an action to show our concerns regarding safety."

Disney is planning to begin a phased reopening of California's Disneyland on July 9 starting with Downtown Disney District and then with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on July 17, pending government approval. Precautions include operating at limited capacity, and requiring guests to receive temperature checks and wear masks.

But the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions, which the Reporter says consists of a dozen Disneyland unions, recently wrote an open letter to Newsom, writing, "Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney's rapid timetable." The unions said "there are numerous questions about safety which Disney has not yet answered, including any serious discussion of 'testing.'"

Almost 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for Disneyland's reopening to be delayed. Meanwhile, a petition to delay the reopening of Disney World in Florida, which is also planned for July, has drawn more than 7,000 signatures. Both California and Florida have been experiencing new spikes in COVID-19 numbers. A Disney spokesperson told CNN, "we are in active dialogue with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts, which we plan to implement." Brendan Morrow

Pelosi won't apologize for saying Senate Republicans are 'trying to get away with the murder of George Floyd'

1:02 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is standing by a harsh accusation she threw at Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi accused Senate Republicans of admitting their police reform bill doesn't go far enough but refusing to revise it anyway, saying "they're trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd." The Senate GOP called for Pelosi to apologize for those "disgusting comments," but when asked on Wednesday, Pelosi said she would "absolutely, positively not."

"I think you in the press have given them far too much credit for a bill that does nothing," Pelosi said Wednesday after acknowledging her comment about Floyd's death. "You're saying, you have their bill, they have theirs. Their bill does nothing," she continued.

Senate Republicans' police reform bill would encourage law enforcement departments to restrict the use of chokeholds — it wouldn't outright ban them, but would withhold aid from those who don't adhere to the new guidelines. New training measures would also be conditional to receive funding, but other hot-button issues such as no-knock warrants and qualified immunity aren't explicitly mentioned in the bill. House Democrats' proposal would ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and ban chokeholds, as well as create a federal registry of police misconduct. Senate Democrats blocked the Republican proposal on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

MLB's 60-game season is good news for mediocre teams

12:25 p.m.

There's a reason the MLB plays a sprawling, 162-game season. Baseball is unique among major American professional sports in that the real separation between truly good and bad teams doesn't reveal itself right away. Sure, some teams get off to a strong start and remain in first place all season, while some awful clubs are out of it from the get-go. But usually teams pick up or slow down gradually.

There won't be time for that this year, though, since the league's newly-established, coronavirus-altered schedule will consist of just 60 games and a normal 10-team playoff format. That's not great news for some of the sport's heavy favorites that went all in on winning the World Series with splashy moves this offseason, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins, but it could be a silver lining for some teams that didn't expect to be contenders this year.

Remember, the Washington Nationals were just 27-33 last year at the 60-game mark before going on to win the World Series, while the Philadelphia Phillies, their National League East rivals, led the division and ultimately finished in fourth place.

There are plenty of other examples — the 2003 World Series champion Florida Marlins were 27-33 after 60 games. In 2005, the NL pennant-winning Houston Astros were 25-35; on the flip side, that same year, the Baltimore Orioles led the American League East at 36-24, only to finish in 4th place at 74-88. The list could go on.

Maybe the season plays out according to talent, but it seems likely at least a couple elite teams will be frustratingly left out of the postseason picture while some mediocre clubs ride a strong month or two into October. Tim O'Donnell

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss Michael Flynn case

11:31 a.m.
Michael Flynn
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court has ordered Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, a Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia panel ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case without additional review, The New York Times reports. The Justice Department earlier this year moved to drop the case against Flynn, who had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Judge Neomi Rao said this case concerns "whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by appointing an amicus, encouraging public participation, and probing the government's motives," per the Times. She concluded, "both the Constitution and cases are clear: He may not." Judge Robert Wilkins dissented, writing, "It is a great irony that, in finding the District Court to have exceeded its jurisdiction, this Court so grievously oversteps its own."

Sullivan had previously appointed a former federal judge, John Gleeson, to write a friend of the court brief, and he argued that the DOJ's move to dismiss the charges amounted to "gross prosecutorial abuse." The appeals court's decision on Wednesday, The Washington Post reports, means Sullivan can't hold a hearing to go over the request to dismiss the case that had previously been scheduled for July 16. Sullivan, according to the Times, could ask the full appeals court to reverse this order. Brendan Morrow

IMF predicts it will take 2 years for world economy to return to end-of-2019 levels

11:08 a.m.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Gita Gopinath.

The International Monetary Fund's already-gloomy forecast just got gloomier.

In an update on the World Economic Outlook, the IMF predicted — largely due to the coronavirus pandemic — the world's economy would contract not by three percent, as previously estimated in April, but by 4.9 percent, leading to a $12 trillion hit. Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, said there would be a fall of living standards in 95 percent of the world's countries this year, and forecasts for every Group of Seven nation, as well as the leading developing nations, worsened.

The IMF does see growth going forward, although it now expects it'll be slightly slower than initially thought in April. Ultimately, the IMF believes it will take two years until world economic output returns to the levels seen at the end of 2019 before the pandemic truly took hold. With that in mind, the organization has urged governments to be cautious about removing financial support for their economies. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Oxygen is 'in very short supply' in several countries facing coronavirus

10:25 a.m.
Oxygen.
ESTAILOVE ST-VAL/AFP via Getty Images

Wealthier countries in Europe and North America have pulled out all the stops to make sure their coronavirus patients have the proper amount of medical oxygen, but several countries around the world are facing a dire shortage of one of the most crucial treatments, The Associated Press reports.

Dr. Tom Freiden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, said medical oxygen is "in very short supply" globally, which is particularly troubling because low blood-oxygen levels have proven to be the main danger for many patients suffering from severe cases of COVID-19. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, per AP, only two percent of health care facilities have oxygen. In Tanzania and Bangladesh the figure is eight and seven percent, respectively, limited surveys conducted by USAID have shown. Most countries don't even get surveyed, AP notes, and because oxygen wasn't on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines until 2017, there hasn't been much international money or government action focused on boosting supply.

Now, many countries are doing all they can to make sure that happens — Peru's government, for example, allocated $28 million for oxygen tanks and new plants — but there is still widespread concern that the amount coming in isn't enough, at least in the short-term. But public health experts believe the pandemic will pressure international donors and governments to invest more heavily going forward. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

