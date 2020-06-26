Oregon universities agree to stop referring to their rivalry game as a 'Civil War'

As institutions and bands across America have re-examined the ways their names and logos might be tone-deaf to the pain caused by slavery and the antebellum South, two Oregon universities have vowed to no longer refer to their rivalry games as "the Civil War." The University of Oregon and Oregon State University's Departments of Athletics "mutually agreed" to stop using the phrase, according to a joint Friday announcement.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State President Ed Ray told KOMO News. "While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter."

UO President Michael Schill echoed the sentiment in a statement, noting that "we need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity. While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports."

A new name for the rivalry was not announced, although fans have suggested calling future events "the Platypus Cup" or "Platypus Bowl," after the Platypus Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the now 126-year-old annual match between the Ducks and the Beavers football teams. Jeva Lange