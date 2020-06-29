The VMAs will happen at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in August — but with 'limited or no audience'

The MTV Video Music Awards are moving forward in person this year, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Cuomo on Monday announced that the show is set to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, August 30. Further details about the ceremony weren't unveiled, but according to Cuomo, it will happen either with "limited" or "no" audience.

A spokesperson for MTV previously told Variety the network was "exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold" the show in August, but the network was also "working on several contingency plans." Among those contingency plans include "virtual performances and an audience-free show," although "a traditional physical production is the goal," Variety writes.

This comes after another awards ceremony, the BET Awards, held a virtual ceremony on Sunday night amid the pandemic. The Emmys, meanwhile, are moving forward for September, but whether the show will be fully virtual or not has yet to be announced. Brendan Morrow