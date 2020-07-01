See More Speed Reads
coronavirus
The Trump administration has bought up the world's supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

5:26 a.m.
Remdesivir
Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Monday an "amazing deal" reached by the Trump administration to purchase nearly all of Gilead's supply of the antiviral drug remdesivir through September. Other countries, which now won't have access to one of two proven treatments for COVID-19 for three months, did not see the deal as so amazing, at least not in the sense Azar meant.

The U.S. "got access to most of the drug supply, so there's nothing for Europe," Dr. Andrew Hill, a research fellow at Liverpool University, told The Guardian. "Imagine this was a vaccine," he added. "That would be a firestorm. But perhaps this is a taste of things to come."

Azar said the U.S. has reserved 100 percent of Gilead's remdesivir production in July and 90 percent in August and September, for a total of about 500,000 doses. "To the extent possible, we want to ensure that any American patient who needs remdesivir can get it," Azar said. Each treatment course requires an average of 6.25 vials of remdesivir at a cost of $3,200, HHS said. In other developed countries, Gilead announced, a course of treatment will cost nearly $1,000 less, or $2,340.

The U.S. has the world's worst confirmed COVID-19 outbreak by far — 2.6 million of the world's 10.5 million confirmed cases, 127,000 of 512,000 confirmed deaths — and the disease is not under control. But "the U.S. has taken an 'America first' attitude throughout the global pandemic," The Guardian says, trying to negotiate exclusive rights to a German vaccine and briefly securing first dibs on another vaccine from French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi — before Germany and France, respectively, stepped in.

Remdesivir, developed to fight Ebola (unsuccessfully), has been shown to reduce hospital stays for COVID-19 patients with severe cases. The only other treatment found to be effective is the steroid dexamethasone, which reduced the number of deaths by up to a third in a British study. "There has been no attempt to buy up the world's stocks of dexamethasone because there is no need," The Guardian notes: "The drug is 60 years old, cheap, and easily available everywhere." Peter Weber

2020 poll watch
Joe Biden leads by double digits in 2 national polls where voters are mostly for or against Trump

3:59 a.m.

Two polls released Tuesday show former Vice President Joe Biden with double-digit leads over President Trump, but both surveys also suggest this election is shaping up to be a referendum on Trump where a majority of voters see Biden as at least an acceptable alternative.

In a USA Today/Suffolk poll, Biden has opened up a 12-point lead, 53 percent to 41 percent — though when given the choice of a generic third-party candidate, Biden's lead shrinks to 9 percentage points, 46 percent to 37 percent. Pew Research Center found Biden with a 10-point lead, 54 percent to 44 percent — close to the 9.6-point lead Biden has in polling averages from both RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight.

In both polls, a dissatisfied electorate is mostly voting either for or against Trump, whose approval rating has dropped to 40 percent (USA Today) or 39 percent (Pew). In the USA Today/Suffolk poll, a quarter of all voters said the most important reason they are voting for their candidate was to oust Trump; the next most popular reason, at 9 percent, was the economy and jobs. Half of all Trump voters said they are "very excited" about their candidate, versus 27 percent of Biden voters. Pew found that 76 percent of Trump voters are mostly voting for Trump and 67 percent of Biden voters are primarily voting against Trump.

For a snapshot of how registered voters view the two candidates, Pew asked what kind of president each would make.

Few voters say Trump is an ‘average’ president; far more describe Biden’s possible presidency that way

On issues and character traits, voters in both polls favored Biden on almost every metric. Trump held a 2-point lead on the economy in the USA Today poll but trailed Biden on six other issues, including a 24-point deficit on handing the COVID-19 pandemic and 29-point chasm on race relations. "Two-thirds of those surveyed, 67 percent, say Biden, a former vice president, has 'the right experience to be president,'" USA Today notes. "Thirty-seven percent say that of Trump, who has been president for 3 1/2 years."

The USA Today/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters via phone June 25-29, with a margin of error of ± 3.1 percentage points. Pew polled 3,577 registered voters June 16-22, and its margin of sampling error of ± 2 points. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Nurse finally gets to thank the firefighter who saved her life 37 years ago

2:03 a.m.

Deirdre Taylor can't really recall the day Eugene Pugliese rescued her from a burning apartment, but he remembers everything.

In December 1983, Pugliese, then a firefighter in Manhattan, was inspecting water pipes when a man ran up to him and said there was a fire in a nearby building. He raced inside, rescuing a woman from her burning apartment. She told Pugliese her daughter was still inside, and he found 4-year-old Deirdre, unconscious. He revived the girl by giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and although he "didn't see her ever again after that, I always wondered about her," Pugliese told CNN.

Today, Taylor is a 40-year-old emergency room nurse living in Virginia. She also wondered what happened to Pugliese, and tried to track him down online, to no avail. "I had a second chance at life, thanks to him," she said. During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor went to New York City to help treat patients, and asked a firefighter she met if he knew Eugene Pugliese. He didn't, but a friend did, and that man shared Pugliese's phone number with Taylor.

Pugliese, 75, told CNN he was "on cloud nine" when Taylor called. He was thrilled to hear from her, and to learn that she "turned out to be a remarkable woman with a magnificent life." They quickly realized they had a lot in common, including being major Yankees fans, and when it's safe to meet in person, they plan on going to a game together. Catherine Garcia

Trump Immigration
Judge appointed by Trump strikes down his 3rd-country asylum immigration rule

1:59 a.m.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C., struck down President Trump's third-country asylum rule late Tuesday, handing another blow to Trump's hardline immigration policies. The rule, enacted in 2019, effectively prevents mostly Central American migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. unless they have first sought asylum in Mexico. Kelly, appointed by Trump in 2017, said the Trump administration failed to comply with the federal Administrative Procedure Act in its attempt to wrongfully sidestep the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Immigration and Nationality Act, with few exceptions, allows migrants to apply for asylum when they arrive on U.S. soil, Kelly said. "There are many circumstances in which courts appropriately defer to the national security judgments of the executive," he wrote in his ruling. "But determining the scope of an APA exception is not one of them." Peter Weber

2020 elections
5-term GOP congressman endorsed by Trump unseated by far-right challenger with QAnon sympathies

1:05 a.m.
Lauren Boebert
Emily Kask/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Colo.) conceded defeat to his GOP primary challenger, Lauren Boebert, on Tuesday night, sealing an upset victory in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by the far-right electoral newcomer. President Trump, who had endorsed Tipton on Monday, quickly congratulated Boebert on "a really great win!" Tipton is a five-term incumbent who beat Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by 8 percentage points in 2018. Mitsch Bush won the Democratic primary and will face Boebert in the general election.

Boebert, who owns a gun-themed bar, ran as a more Trump-aligned conservative and said in one interview that she is "very familiar with" the QAnon conspiracy theory, thinks "it could be really great for our country," and hopes it is true. "She worked conservative talk radio pretty effectively in the district and across the state," Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado GOP, told The Colorado Sun. "The 3rd has never been a rock-hard Republican district," so Boebert is "going to have to figure out how to adjust her campaign to be competitive." Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball election tracking organization changed the district from "likely Republican" to "leans Republican" after Tipton's loss.

Cheri Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, suggested late Tuesday that "Washington Republicans should immediately disavow Lauren Boebert and her extremist, dangerous conspiracy theories," but they declined. Boerbert told a Denver Post reporter she has already gotten congratulatory calls from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Ken Buck, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. Peter Weber

The votes are in
Oklahoma voters narrowly approve Medicaid expansion

1:02 a.m.
An I Voted sticker.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in Oklahoma on Tuesday narrowly approved expanding Medicaid coverage to about 200,000 low-income adults.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, State Question 802 passed by 6,488 votes, The Oklahoman reports. This amends the Oklahoma Constitution, preventing the state's Republican-led Legislature from undoing the expansion.

Amber England, the campaign manager for Yes on 802, said in a statement that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, "Oklahomans stepped up and delivered life-saving care for nearly 200,000 of our neighbors, took action to keep our rural hospitals open, and brought our tax dollars home to protect jobs and boost our local economy."

Oklahoma has until July 1, 2021, to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act; the state will be responsible for 10 percent of the cost, with the federal government paying the rest. About 800,000 residents are now covered by Medicaid. Catherine Garcia

searching for answers
Mother of Army specialist killed in Afghanistan says Russian bounty reports must be investigated

12:22 a.m.
A U.S. troop salutes.
John Moore/Getty Images

Shawn Gregoire's son, Army Spc. Isaiah Nance, was killed nearly a year ago in Afghanistan, and now she has more questions than ever about his death.

Over the weekend, Gregoire read a New York Times report on U.S. intelligence assessments that Russia paid Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Monday, The Associated Press reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton told colleagues he verbally briefed President Trump about the plot in March 2019.

On July 29, 2019, Nance, 24, and another service member were killed by an Afghan soldier being trained by the U.S. military. Gregoire, a Chicago resident, told NBC 5 that in light of the reports, her son's death needs to be investigated. "I would like for someone to be held accountable for this," she said. "Considering that my son Isaiah was killed during an insider attack and it's almost been a year later and I don't have any reports on the final findings, I can't help but wonder if his death was caused by this."

Trump has claimed he was never briefed on the matter, tweeting that it was "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax." Gregoire told NBC 5 "everything can't be a hoax," and "somebody needs to look into it." Her son was "generous and upbeat," she said, and "the mom in me aches for everyone who suffered last year, and even before that and after that. There definitely needs to be some action taken for this. I mean, to put bounties on U.S. soldiers' heads? Something needs to be done." Catherine Garcia

Blast from the past
Watch young Don Cheadle and Golden Girls' Blanche grapple with racism, Confederate flags in 1992

June 30, 2020

Before the Avengers movies, Hotel Rwanda, and Oceans Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen, Don Cheadle was a cast member in the short-lived Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace. And decades before Black Lives Matter and the police killings of Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd (among others), Bill Clinton-era America had a "national conversation on race." Racism wasn't solved in the 1990s, obviously, but in one marker of how far we've come (and haven't), freelance journalist Seb Starcevic dug up this Golden Palace clip from 1992.

The plot of The Golden Palace involves three of the four Golden Girls (Bea Arthur moved on) investing in a hotel with only two remaining staff members, manager Roland Wilson (Cheadle) and a chef played by Cheech Marin. In this scene, Cheadle tries to explain to Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) why the Confederate flag is bad. Starcevic guides us through the rest.

Earlier Tuesday, Mississippi became the final state to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its flag, retiring the stars and bars from official American symbology. Two weeks ago, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races. So, change happens. Peter Weber

