New York woman who called police on Black birdwatcher charged with filing a false report

New York woman who called police on Black birdwatcher charged with filing a false report9:18 p.m.
Mary Trump's tell-all book to be published 2 weeks early7:57 p.m.
Jon Huntsman loses Utah GOP gubernatorial primary7:00 p.m.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-196:30 p.m.
UN predicts more viruses will jump from animals to humans barring greater environmental protections5:50 p.m.
6 of the most conspicuous businesses that got PPP loans5:45 p.m.
How Patrick Mahomes' deal stacks up against other quarterbacks' decade-plus extensions4:50 p.m.
NASCAR, Bubba Wallace respond to Trump tweet: 'NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba'4:11 p.m.
