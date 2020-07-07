-
DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic social media post: 'Hitler was a bad person, and I know that'July 7, 2020
-
Mariah Carey's memoir is finally finished5:04 p.m.
-
Rudy Giuliani thwarted a Sacha Baron Cohen prank4:10 p.m.
-
Roger Stone wanted to delay his prison term. The Justice Department wants him in jail next week.4:08 p.m.
-
Michael Cohen is reportedly going back to prison3:03 p.m.
-
U.S. sanctions Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur minority2:43 p.m.
-
The Republican National Convention may be moved outdoors1:57 p.m.
-
Fauci says states with coronavirus resurgences should consider shutting down again1:08 p.m.
DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic social media post: 'Hitler was a bad person, and I know that'
July 7, 2020
5:04 p.m.
4:10 p.m.
Roger Stone wanted to delay his prison term. The Justice Department wants him in jail next week.
4:08 p.m.
3:03 p.m.
2:43 p.m.
1:57 p.m.
1:08 p.m.