Former White House official says Trump 'would throw Mike Pence in a wood chipper if he needed to'

The possibility of President Trump replacing Vice President Mike Pence on the Republican ticket this November has come up before, although the consensus seems to be that nothing quite so drastic will happen. Still, there are some people who apparently thought Trump would have already dumped Pence by now, Politico reports.

At least one former White House official who frequently interacted with Trump is "very surprised" Pence remains on ticket and claims the president would throw his supposed right-hand man "in a wood chipper if he needed to." The former official added that if an adviser told Trump he needed to choose a woman or Black running mate, for example, to win the election, the commander-in-chief wouldn't hesitate to make the change. "If it's good for Trump, he'll do it in a second," the source said.

Don't expect it though, Politico says. "It's likely too late to do any good" for Trump and "would smack of desperation" while endangering the support of religious conservatives who support Trump out of convenience, but harbor genuine affection for the vice president. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell