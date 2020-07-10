Pfizer CEO says it's 'feasible' FDA could approve COVID-19 vaccine candidate by October

-
Pfizer CEO says it's 'feasible' FDA could approve COVID-19 vaccine candidate by October8:13 a.m.
Approval of Trump's coronavirus response drops 14 points among independents in 1 month8:12 a.m.
Starbucks requires customers to wear masks7:41 a.m.
New coronavirus cases hit 6th record in 10 days7:33 a.m.
West Virginia mail carrier pleads guilty to altering absentee ballot forms, claims it was 'a joke'7:08 a.m.
Florida's GOP governor is hindering Trump's Jacksonville convention in a 'stunning act of political pettiness'5:57 a.m.
Tuberculosis vaccine in late-stage trial as COVID-19 protection4:37 a.m.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley were both briefed on Russia's Taliban bounties3:22 a.m.
