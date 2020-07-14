JPMorgan just reported its highest quarterly revenue ever

Despite profits tumbling 51 percent and the largest loan-loss provision in its history, JPMorgan Chase — the United States' largest bank — actually beat expectations for its second quarter earnings report amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's thanks to record trading revenue, which jumped 15 percent, highlighting Wall Street's rapid recovery from the economic crisis.

For context, the bank's fixed-income traders — those focusing on bonds, money markets, and other debt securities — generated enough revenue to set the record on their own, even if the equities group was stagnant.

JPMorgan's fixed-income traders generated $7.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter -- a figure so high, that even if the equities trading group had generated NOTHING, the bank *still* would've set a record for total trading revenue. — Michelle F. Davis (@MichelleF_Davis) July 14, 2020

The 99-percent rise in fixed-income revenue likely has a lot do with policy set by the Federal Reserve earlier this year.

JPMorgan saw its revenue from fixed income trading rise 99% in the 2nd quarter after the Fed rode to the rescue of debt markets Just one striking number in this via @LauraNoonanFThttps://t.co/a9CfhxnXDq — Ian Smith (@iankmsmith) July 14, 2020

Still, CEO Jamie Dimon was cautious in a press release, noting "we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy." The record $10.5 billion loan-loss provision, while countered by the trading revenue boom, shows the bank is preparing for the worst.

In other banking news, fixed-income trading revenue similarly helped Citigroup beat expectations, but Wells Fargo, which has a smaller investment-banking presence than JPMorgan and Citi, was unable to generate the same earnings, leading to a historically rough quarter. Tim O'Donnell