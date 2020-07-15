George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against officers, city of Minneapolis

-
George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit against officers, city of Minneapolis2:06 p.m.
-
Fauci speaks out against 'bizarre' White House attacks: 'It's nonsense'3:12 p.m.
-
Rose Parade canceled for first time since WW22:47 p.m.
-
Trump's lawyers will challenge financial records subpoena after Supreme Court ruling2:00 p.m.
-
The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks1:29 p.m.
-
2nd federal execution halted over questions of man's mental fitness12:47 p.m.
-
Pennsylvania is 2020's top battleground state, based on Democratic and Republican ad spending11:38 a.m.
-
Walmart to require masks at all U.S. stores11:27 a.m.
2:06 p.m.
3:12 p.m.
2:47 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
The EU sent 56 metric tons of PPE to China in February despite warnings about their own outbreaks
1:29 p.m.
12:47 p.m.
11:38 a.m.
11:27 a.m.