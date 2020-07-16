Trump attacks Biden's housing desegregation proposal as a plot to 'abolish our suburbs'

President Trump used some barely coded language to make former Vice President Joe Biden's fair housing plan seem like an attack on white Americans.

In a Thursday press conference, Trump used the White House as a backdrop for a campaign-like speech where he claimed "our entire economy and our very way of life are threatened by Biden's plans" to "subjugate our communities" to regulations. The Democrats "want to abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs" through zoning laws, Trump continued, which will then mean "your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise."

"The Democrats in DC have been and want to at a much higher level abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs" -- Trump (He's referring to Biden's support for a federal rule meant to desegregate neighborhoods) pic.twitter.com/BRxEH5pOEo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2020

Trump's fear-mongering is referring to Biden's plans to desegregate housing and communities and ensure they all have equal access to community resources, and otherwise uphold and expand fair housing laws. Trump attacked one of those existing laws, an expansion of the Fair Housing Act, in his Thursday speech, saying some kind of changes to it were coming soon.

Also on Thursday, Trump rolled out some trucks in an attempt to create a massive metaphor about deregulation...

On South Lawn, WH seeks to make a political point by setting up a crane lifting the weights of regulation from the bed of a "red" truck, while showing the burden of regulations weighing down a "blue" truck. pic.twitter.com/OoWmRPnWum — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 16, 2020

... and promised some new policies in the future about immigration, education, and health care. Kathryn Krawczyk