jesus of suburbia?
Trump attacks Biden's housing desegregation proposal as a plot to 'abolish our suburbs'

5:40 p.m.

President Trump used some barely coded language to make former Vice President Joe Biden's fair housing plan seem like an attack on white Americans.

In a Thursday press conference, Trump used the White House as a backdrop for a campaign-like speech where he claimed "our entire economy and our very way of life are threatened by Biden's plans" to "subjugate our communities" to regulations. The Democrats "want to abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs" through zoning laws, Trump continued, which will then mean "your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise."

Trump's fear-mongering is referring to Biden's plans to desegregate housing and communities and ensure they all have equal access to community resources, and otherwise uphold and expand fair housing laws. Trump attacked one of those existing laws, an expansion of the Fair Housing Act, in his Thursday speech, saying some kind of changes to it were coming soon.

Also on Thursday, Trump rolled out some trucks in an attempt to create a massive metaphor about deregulation...

... and promised some new policies in the future about immigration, education, and health care. Kathryn Krawczyk

about last night
Twitter says it has 'no evidence' Bitcoin hackers accessed passwords as FBI investigates incident

5:29 p.m.
Twitter
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

The FBI is now getting involved in probing this week's massive Twitter hack.

A wide variety of high-profile Twitter accounts, including that of former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, were breached on Wednesday in what Twitter called a "coordinated social engineering attack," during which messages were posted on their accounts as part of a Bitcoin scam. The FBI has opened an investigation into the incident, The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported on Thursday.

"At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud," the FBI said, per the Journal. The New York Department of Financial Services is also investigating.

Twitter on Thursday provided an update on its investigation, saying "we have no evidence that attackers accessed passwords." TechCrunch notes, though, that a major open question remains whether direct messages were accessed. Twitter's update on Thursday didn't mention that, and asked this question by TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson reportedly declined to comment.

Meanwhile, reports emerged on Thursday that a number of users haven't regained access to their accounts since they were locked during the hack, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Twitter said it locked "any accounts that had attempted to change the account's password during the past 30 days" during the incident and is now "working to help people regain access to their accounts ASAP if they were proactively locked." But Twitter warned that since it's "taking extra steps to confirm that we’re granting access to the rightful owner," this "may take additional time." Brendan Morrow

what's science anyway?
White House press secretary claims it's 'perfectly safe' for kids to go back to school

3:41 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested Thursday that schools look past science when deciding to reopen this fall.

President Trump, McEnany said in a press conference, is all for making sure schools are "open and full" this fall, with "kids being able to attend each and every day at their school." "The science should not stand in the way of this," McEnany continued, adding that it is "perfectly safe" to fully reopen classes and "science is on our side" in doing so.

A study out of Germany did suggest "children act more as a brake on infection," because "not every infection that reaches them is passed on." Still, the study was conducted in an area of Germany with a low infection rate, and many parents may have kept their children home even as schools reopened with full classrooms.

But while Germany has actually curbed its coronavirus spread, America's COVID-19 cases are continuing to skyrocket. Some experts have said that schools in areas where cases are falling can reopen, but only if they follow strict guidelines that limit group activities and overall exposure. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Supreme Court says Florida's voting rights restrictions for felons can stay in effect

3:33 p.m.
Supreme Court
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will allow Florida to enforce its restrictions on voting rights for felons, CNN reports.

In an unsigned order on Thursday, the court allowed Florida to implement a law under which felons must pay court fines and fees before they can vote. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Elena Kagan dissented. Sotomayor wrote that the court's "order prevents thousands of otherwise eligible voters from participating in Florida's primary election simply because they are poor."

A constitutional amendment passed in Florida in 2018 restored voting rights to felons who had completed their sentences. A law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), however, subsequently said they must pay fines, fees, and restitution first, The Washington Post reports. In May, Judge Robert Hinkle of the United States District Court ruled that this law, which he said set up a "pay-to-vote system," was unconstitutional, but an appeals court in July blocked his ruling and set a hearing for the same date as the state's upcoming August primary, USA Today reports.

Axios reports that under that appeals court's ruling, the restrictions could take effect, and with the Supreme Court declining to intervene on Thursday and block the law, this means the Florida restrictions can stay in effect "into the fall, if not longer." Brendan Morrow

what's this?
Alex Trebek experiments with facial hair in latest health update

3:02 p.m.

With no new Jeopardy! shows on the air due to a coronavirus-induced pause in filming, it's been a while since the world saw its favorite game show host. But Alex Trebek is doing fine as his pancreatic cancer treatment progresses, he assured his fans in a video out Thursday — and unveiled what might be his first goatee ever seen in public.

Trebek opened his video by acknowledging the obvious: that he had used his recent time off to "grow some facial hair ... while waiting for us to safely return to the studio." He's also been continuing his treatment after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer about a year ago, "and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," Trebek said.

Jeopardy! fans will get to see a few more of Trebek's facial hair phases when the show opens its vaults and shows Trebek's first time hosting the show next week. And if that's not enough Trebek content, his memoir is coming out July 21, he adds in the update. Watch the whole video below. Kathryn Krawczyk

a bit of a disconnect
Florida breaks single-day coronavirus death toll record, still has no mask mandate

2:19 p.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida's coronavirus problem keeps getting worse.

The state reported its highest-ever single-day death toll on Thursday, with 156 people reported dead from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The numbers have Miami, recently called the "new epicenter of the pandemic," considering mandatory lockdowns, but Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) doesn't seem inclined to push many statewide restrictions at all.

Thursday marked the second time this week Florida broke its coronavirus death toll record, with 132 people reported dead on Tuesday. The state's death toll now sits at 4,677. A total of 13,965 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day as well, putting Florida's total case numbers at 315,775.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday he was planning to meet with business leaders to weigh "the possibility of a future lockdown" if these numbers don't improve soon, the Miami Herald reports. Suarez specifically raised concerns about hospitals and ICU beds filling up. Yet the state as a whole still has relatively relaxed social distancing guidelines, and no mandatory mask order, putting it behind the restrictive measures New York took to eventually cut its massive coronavirus spread. Kathryn Krawczyk

'relentless'
The Chinese property bubble is now bigger than the U.S. housing bubble that led to the Great Recession

1:05 p.m.
Residential apartments in Shanghai on September 1, 2010
PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The "world's biggest asset bubble" just keeps growing amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A new report in the Journal delves into how a property boom in China has "resumed its relentless upward climb" following COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year. In fact, according to the report, investors sank more into Chinese real estate last month than ever before. Housing sales in China initially took a dive at the start of 2020.

"The resulting asset bubble, many economists say, now eclipses the one in U.S. housing in the 2000s," the Journal writes.

After all, residential real estate in the U.S. was reportedly seeing about $900 billion a year during the property boom's peak, but in China, investors flooded the housing market with roughly $1.4 trillion over the past 12 months ending in June.

"Because of the pandemic they're actually consuming less, and saving more," Texas A&M University economics professor Gan Li told the Journal. "So they'll actually have more money available to invest. That will create an even larger housing problem." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Brendan Morrow

the trump strikes back
Mary Trump blames Trump's 'sociopath' father for creating his 'dangerous presidency'

12:06 p.m.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's niece has some harsh criticism of his erratic and "dangerous" behavior — and everyone else who helped him get there.

Mary Trump's memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, paints a damaging picture of Trump's upbringing and rise to power, and has become an immediate bestseller based on preorders alone. And when discussing the book with The Washington Post's Ashley Parker, Mary Trump was not afraid to name names and assign blame.

Mary Trump blames Fred Trump, her grandfather and the president's father, "almost 100 percent" for Trump's beliefs and ultimate election. A clinical psychologist, she describes Fred Trump as a "sociopath" who led a family full of "a knee-jerk anti-Semitism, a knee-jerk racism." "Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she added.

It was Fred Trump who raised the president to have "an unerring instinct for finding people who are weaker than he is," while also somehow being "eminently usable by people who are stronger and savvier than he is," Mary Trump continued. But while Fred Trump was the president's "chief enabler," Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are largely to blame now that he's in the White House, the Post writes. They're just like Trump's "chiefs of staff who went along thinking that they could have some kind of influence, only to find that they didn't," Mary Trump said.

Read more from The Washington Post's interview with Mary Trump here. Kathryn Krawczyk

