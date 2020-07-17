See More Speed Reads
White House report recommends 18 hard-hit states impose stricter coronavirus measures

An internal White House report obtained by the Center for Public Integrity says that 18 states are in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases — including California, Kansas, Utah, and Alabama — and should enact stricter measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including telling residents to wear masks and shuttering bars and gyms.

Dated July 14, this document was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Center for Public Integrity reports. It has been shared within the government but not posted publicly. To be in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, a state had to have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people last week. There are also 11 states in the red zone for test positivity, meaning more than 10 percent of coronavirus test results came back positive.

Georgia is a red zone state for cases and test positivity, yet Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Wednesday banned cities and counties from enforcing mask mandates, then sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council on Thursday to try to block a mask recommendation. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told the Center for Public Integrity there's no reason why this White House report shouldn't be available for everyone to read. "The fact that it's not public makes no sense to me," Jha said. "Why are we hiding this information from the American people? This should be published and updated every day." Catherine Garcia

U.S. tops 77,000 new COVID-19 cases in 1 day, blowing past previous record

The U.S. hit a new single-day record for COVID-19 infections on Thursday: 77,217, by Reuters' count, and more than 75,600, according to The New York Times. The previous record, about 69,000, was set last Friday. The seven-day average of daily infections is now above 63,000, from about 22,200 a month ago. The death toll on Thursday, 969, was the highest since June 10, and Florida, Texas, and South Carolina all had their biggest one-day increases. Other states that have broken their single-day fatality records this week are Alabama, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Hawaii, and Montana. Texas and Arizona are bringing in refrigerated trucks to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

More than half of U.S. states now require wearing a mask in public — the governors of Colorado and Arkansas issued mask orders Thursday, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) sued Atlanta for recommending residents wear masks. The death rate is rising after steadily falling for weeks, but the U.S. never dipped below its months-long plateau of about 20,000 cases a day after its first peak, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday. "What I think we need to do, and my colleagues agree, is we really almost need to regroup, call a timeout — not necessarily lock down again, but say that we've got to do this in a more measured way," Fauci said. "We've got to get our arms around this and we've got to get this controlled." Peter Weber

Fox News cuts from Trump's latest White House mini-rally to timidly defend Barack Obama

President Trump held another campaign-style event at the White House on Thursday, this time on the South Lawn, where two trucks and a crane were brought in to illustrate his assertion that regulation is bad.

Regulations to ensure fair housing are bad, Trump specified, as are those aimed at conserving water and electricity.

Trump's claims about the costs of regulations, and the number imposed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, were so misleading that Fox News host anchor Neil Cavuto cut in to almost apologetically set the record straight.

Fair and balanced and all that. Peter Weber

Kayleigh McEnany's White House briefing book covers 'ABSURD' to 'WINS' and lots of oddities in between

During White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's press briefing Thursday, Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst got a shot of her briefing binder, with alphabetized topics on view ranging from "ABSURD" to "WINS."

There were the topics you'd expect and hope to find in a White House briefing book, like COVID and MASKS and CDC, but also some more interesting tabs, like GOYA, MARY (Trump, presumably), (Anthony) FAUCI, STATUES, HATE, LIES, OBAMA, and GOLF. She clearly used some of the tabs on Thursday, like HATCH, in response to a question about the appropriateness of Trump's Rose Garden campaign rally:

And then there were some puzzlers. Does KARL refer to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl? Karl Rove? Karl Marx? And how about HOGAN. Presumably, that tab was for questions about an op-ed from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slamming President Trump's COVID response. But it could also refer to Hogan Gidley, the White House spokesman who now speaks for the Trump campaign, and maybe didn't speak so well in an interview on CNN Thursday afternoon:

No, it was Larry Hogan.

Make of ABSURD what you will. Peter Weber

This young Nigerian dancer aims to change the way people see ballet

Anthony Mmesoma Madu is shattering stereotypes about ballet dancers, one pirouette at a time.

The 11-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, told BBC News that he is one of just a few male ballet dancers where he lives, and he wants people to know that it is "not only for girls." He is always moving, and loves dancing because "the feeling that comes over me, it is as if I am dreaming."

A video showing Anthony dancing in the rain recently went viral, after being shared by actress Viola Davis; this made Anthony "very, very happy," he said. He is learning ballet at the Leap of Dance Academy, founded in 2017 by Daniel Ajala Owoseni. A self-taught instructor, he offers lessons for free in order to make ballet accessible for everyone. "We are changing the narrative about the stereotype of ballet male dancers," Owoseni said, adding, "Male ballet dancing is here to stay."

Anthony's mother, Ifeoma Madu, told BBC News that whenever she sees her son dancing, "I have joy." She advises other parents of talented children to "give their full support," so their son or daughter can "go far." Anthony's goal is to become a professional ballet dancer. "Dance is just part of my life," he said. Catherine Garcia

Unidentified federal agents in camo and rented minivans are grabbing people off Portland's streets

President Trump has sent an unknown number of federal agents to Portland, Oregon, ostensibly to project federal property amid weeks of protests against racism and police brutality. But federal officers "are also detaining people on Portland streets who aren't near federal property, nor is it clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," OPB reported Thursday evening. One civil rights lawyer, Juan Chavez, described the federal tactics as "like stop and frisk meets Guantanamo Bay" and "more like abduction" than lawful arrest.

"Federal law enforcement officers have been using unmarked vehicles to drive around downtown Portland and detain protesters since at least July 14," OPB reports. "Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off."

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf visited Portland on Thursday and slammed the mayor and governor, claiming "Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city." He released a list of the "lawless destruction and violence" from these "violent anarchists," and most of it was graffiti. Trump praised the federal incursion Monday, saying "Portland was totally out of control" and federal agents "very much quelled it." Federal agents shot one 26-year-old man in the head with "less lethal" munitions last Saturday, fracturing his skull.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Gov. Kate Brown (D), and Oregon's congressional delegation were pretty clear the feds are not welcome. Wheeler said Tuesday that the federal officers had brought only violence and "life-threatening tactics" to Portland streets, and "we do not need or want their help." Brown said Thursday said she told Wolf he should remove "all federal officers from our streets" and criticized Trump's "political theater" and "blatant abuse of power" in Portland. Sen. Ron Wyden (D) echoed that critique:

You can read more about the Portland situation, including details of one murky arrest of a pedestrian by federal agents in a rented minivan, at OPB. Peter Weber

Democratic lawmakers told to skip convention in Milwaukee

A scene from the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Democratic officials issued a directive on Thursday telling members of Congress they should not travel to Milwaukee for this summer's Democratic National Convention.

Delegation meetings and votes on the party platform and presidential nomination will all be conducted virtually. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will deliver a speech at the convention site, as will his running mate and a few other high-ranking party leaders.

Chasseny Lewis, a senior adviser to the convention committee, wrote in an email to congressional aides that after working with state and local public health officials and epidemiologists, the planners "have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee. No delegates will travel to Milwaukee, and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually."

The convention was pushed to August because of the coronavirus pandemic and scaled back. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the 2020 Democratic National Convention drives every decision we make," Katie Peters, communications director for the convention committee, told The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

Chuck Woolery's spokesman confirms his son has COVID-19

Chuck Woolery.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Days after tweeting that "everyone is lying about COVID-19," former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery confirmed through a spokesman that his son has tested positive for the virus.

"Chuck's son is fine and asymptomatic," Mark Young told CNN. Young also said that Woolery deactivated his Twitter account on Wednesday due to the "abuse he has received from thousands of intolerant people," but will return one day.

On Sunday, Woolery declared on Twitter that "the most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it." His conspiracy theory was retweeted the next morning by President Trump.

Woolery released a new episode of his podcast Blunt Force Truth on Thursday, and was on the defensive, saying he never called COVID-19 "a hoax" or said "it's not real," just that "we've been lied to." Woolery also said it was "an honor to have your president retweet what your thoughts are and think it's important enough to do that." Catherine Garcia

