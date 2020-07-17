Fox News cuts from Trump's latest White House mini-rally to timidly defend Barack Obama

President Trump held another campaign-style event at the White House on Thursday, this time on the South Lawn, where two trucks and a crane were brought in to illustrate his assertion that regulation is bad.

Asked who would pay for the crane and pickup trucks used in Pres Trump's South Lawn event this afternoon on deregulation, @JuddPDeere45 said costs would be covered by several of the Federal agencies taking part. That would include DOT, Labor, Commerce, HHS, SBA and EPA. pic.twitter.com/1XWnQtOLLP — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 17, 2020

Regulations to ensure fair housing are bad, Trump specified, as are those aimed at conserving water and electricity.

What is wrong with the president?pic.twitter.com/UeNpSo72Pb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 17, 2020

Trump's claims about the costs of regulations, and the number imposed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama, were so misleading that Fox News host anchor Neil Cavuto cut in to almost apologetically set the record straight.

Fox cut away from Trump's speech so that Neil Cavuto could note some 'mischaracterizations' from Trump Cavuto: 'It was not a disaster under Barack Obama, not only did the Dow essentially triple, but ... Americans did very, very well.' pic.twitter.com/T47seNoLak — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 16, 2020

Fair and balanced and all that. Peter Weber