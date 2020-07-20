Rand Paul says there's 'no place' for federal agents 'rounding people up at will' in Portland

-
Rand Paul says there's 'no place' for federal agents 'rounding people up at will' in Portland2:50 p.m.
Trump tweets photo of himself in a mask for the first time4:45 p.m.
Former Obama adviser lays out why Biden's VP would likely be the 'most powerful in history'4:30 p.m.
Biden wishes schools taught more about Islam4:00 p.m.
Department of Homeland Security to reportedly deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago3:59 p.m.
Georgia Democrats select party chair Nikema Williams to replace John Lewis on ballot3:18 p.m.
Bob Costas lands at CNN after leaving NBC over football head injury criticism2:28 p.m.
Warner Bros. has finally given up on a 'traditional' summer release for Tenet2:19 p.m.
