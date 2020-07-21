See More Speed Reads
Brexit
Edit

EU's coronavirus relief deal may have benefited from Brexit, economist suggests

3:32 p.m.

After days of negotiations, European Union leaders on Tuesday agreed to a "historic" $2.1 trillion deal, which includes $857.33 billion in recovery funds to help member states climb out of the economic recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Does the bloc have Brexit to thank for getting it done?

In his positive analysis of the deal Erik Fossing Nielsen, the chief economist at UniCredit, described the pact as perhaps the "first clear sign" of the United Kingdom's controversial departure actually benefiting the EU. Nielsen theorizes that if London was at the table, a deal "of this magnitude" would have been unlikely. That's because, as he sees it, the U.K. "would have demanded a myriad of opt-outs" that the so-called frugal four — the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, and Denmark (and in this case Finland) — may have gone along with.

In actuality, those states were able to win some concessions without torpedoing the deal completely. Ultimately, Nielsen says the agreement represented "a great deal of solidarity among the bloc," though he noted France and Germany came away as big political winners, since they mostly got their way. He also deemed the U.K. a loser despite its absence, predicting that EU policies will continue to affect the country, which will in turn lack any sort of influence. Read the full analysis here. Tim O'Donnell

the homeland is doing what now?
Edit

Former Bush DHS secretary rips Trump for treating department like 'the president's personal militia'

4:05 p.m.
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge.
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for FEHSF

America's first secretary of homeland security thinks his former department has gotten its mission twisted.

The Trump administration has sent federal agents into Portland, Oregon, and has suggested sending them to other cities in what it claims is an attempt to quell violent protests there. But Tom Ridge, a former two-term Republican governor of Pennsylvania who former President George W. Bush tapped as the first DHS head, told Sirius XM host Michael Smerconish on Tuesday that's not what DHS is meant to do.

"The department was established to protect America from the ever-present threat of global terrorism. It was not established to be the president’s personal militia," Ridge said, alluding to the department's creation after the 9/11 attacks. Ridge did say he would "welcome the opportunity to work with any federal agency to reduce crime or lawlessness in the cities" if he were governor. But "it would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one of my cities," he added, specifically calling out how the federal authorities were unwelcome in Portland.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has defended the agents by saying they were stopping "violent extremists" from destroying property. But the agents, some of them unmarked, have reportedly arrested people off the streets in Portland even if they aren't near federal property or seemingly doing anything criminal. Kathryn Krawczyk

questionable at best
Edit

Trump signs dubious executive order to bar undocumented immigrants from counting toward House apportionment

2:28 p.m.

President Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that will bar undocumented immigrants from being used to determine congressional apportionment and Electoral College votes.

The decision is legally dubious, as the Constitution specifically says the census counts "persons" to determine House seats, and the 14th Amendment requires counting "whole number of persons in each state." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went so far as to call it "flagrantly unconstitutional," while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) changed up the adjective to call it "patently unconstitutional." Trump countered in a statement that his memo "reflects a better understanding of the Constitution."

The decision comes as 2020 census counting efforts are well underway, so it's unclear how the order would be implemented. The Trump administration previously tried and failed to put a citizenship question on the census. Advocates said the question would discourage undocumented people from filling out the census, and the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had been dishonest about their reasons for adding the question.

The ACLU has already promised to challenge Tuesday's directive, as it did with Trump's citizenship question. Kathryn Krawczyk

'a trying year'
Edit

Walmart to close stores on Thanksgiving, says holiday shopping 'will be different this year'

2:17 p.m.
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Walmart employees are getting a much-deserved day off this Thanksgiving.

The retail chain on Tuesday announced it will close all of its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year. Sam's Club locations will also be closed again on Thanksgiving, the company said.

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up," John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said. "We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."

Walmart has been open on every Thanksgiving for more than 30 years, The Wall Street Journal reports. But Furner in an email told employees that during the COVID-19 pandemic, "we know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," per the Journal. Employees who can enjoy the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday at home evidently have a manager at one of Walmart's Texas locations, who Furner reportedly said suggested the idea, to thank.

The company on Tuesday additionally announced new bonuses of $300 for full-time hourly workers, as well as $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers. It didn't, however, release further information about any possible adjustments to Black Friday this year, saying "information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date." Brendan Morrow

Sweden in the spotlight
Edit

Dozens of Swedish doctors, scientists criticize country's coronavirus approach in grim op-ed

12:51 p.m.

Sweden's unique approach to the coronavirus pandemic has drawn a lot of scrutiny from the rest of the world after the country chose to forego the harsh lockdowns enacted by many of its European peers. But now several of the country's own doctors and scientists are speaking out against the strategy in an op-ed published Tuesday by USA Today.

The experts warned other nations not to follow the Nordic country's footsteps. "At the moment, we have set an example for the rest of the world on how not to deal with a deadly infectious disease," the piece reads.

The evidence seems to back up the signees' grim outlook — Sweden has a per capita death toll greater than the United States, as well as a raw death toll that is 4.5 times greater than the other four Nordic countries (Iceland, Denmark, Finland, and Norway) combined, the op-ed notes. And the country's fatality rate has also been gaining on Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by COVID-19.

The signees expressed optimism about new medical treatments and vaccines, but until then, they said, don't do things "the Swedish way."

The same day as the op-ed, a report from the research firm Capital Economics suggested Sweden did weather the economic storm brought on by the virus better than its European counterparts and said the forecasted 1.5 percent drop in GDP this year "is well above consensus." However, the report also noted that Sweden was simply "the best of a bad bunch." Read the full op-ed at USA Today, as well as more about Sweden's economic situation at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

what comes next
Edit

What Republicans want in the next coronavirus stimulus bill

12:26 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans want to send out another round of stimulus checks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday.

Congress reconvened Monday to discuss a fourth coronavirus aid package aimed to help the record number of Americans who are unemployed as COVID-19 continues to spread. Democrats back a $3.5 trillion plan passed by the House in May, while Republicans are seeking a smaller $1 trillion package and slamming the Democrats' bill as unrealistic, McConnell told the Senate.

The Democrats' bill includes another round of $1,200 stimulus payments sent to all Americans, including dependents over 17 years old and immigrants left out of the initial round. Republicans also back more stimulus checks, but McConnell hasn't said how much the party would support nor what restrictions would be placed on their distribution.

The GOP's stimulus proposal will also include another, more targeted batch of loans to businesses, and some money for vaccine development and child care. Democrats meanwhile back hazard pay for essential workers, and billions in funding for coronavirus testing, rent and mortgage relief, and state and local governments.

McConnell didn't mention an extension of the $600 per week boost given to people receiving unemployment benefits. The provision from the last stimulus bill expires at the end of July, even though some unemployed people still haven't gotten those benefits to begin with. Senate Democrats have called for the boost to be extended and phased out only after state unemployment rates drop below certain levels. Kathryn Krawczyk

not a judgment
Edit

Facebook attaches label to Trump post about mail-in voting

12:18 p.m.
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California on March 21, 2018
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has added a label to a post by President Trump amid growing criticism of its hands-off approach, though he's hardly being singled out.

Trump on Tuesday posted on Facebook a baseless claim that mail-in voting will "lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our nation's history," and the post was soon accompanied by a label linking to "official voting info on how to vote in the 2020 US Election." This comes after Facebook recently announced plans to place labels on all posts about voting from politicians without fact-checking them.

"We are adopting a policy of attaching a link to our Voting Information Center for posts that discuss voting, including from politicians," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "This isn't a judgment of whether the posts themselves are accurate, but we want people to have access to authoritative information either way."

Facebook posts by former Vice President Joe Biden, such as a message calling on followers to vote against Trump in November, have received the same label as Trump's. The label on Trump's post immediately prompted some criticism, with University of California, Irvine professor Rick Hasen writing that it "seems pretty useless" and it "might even seem that Facebook is endorsing what Trump is saying."

Facebook has been under fire, and facing an advertiser boycott, over the way it handles hate speech and misinformation, and an analysis by ProPublica recently found that Facebook is "rife with false or misleading claims about voting." Twitter in May started fact-checking some of Trump's tweets, linking users to "the facts about mail-in ballots" after Trump baselessly claimed they will be "substantially fraudulent" in November.

In addition to the voting labels, Zuckerberg also recently announced that Facebook will soon begin applying labels to posts from politicians that violate its policies but are left up because they are deemed newsworthy, though such a label has not yet been applied to Trump. Brendan Morrow

Parenting advice
Edit

Why parents should think twice about tickling their kids

11:23 a.m.
Tickling.
dragana991/iStock

"The case against tickling is a strong one," writes Jenny Marder at NYT Parenting. Just because kids are laughing when being tickled doesn't mean they enjoy it. In fact, reflexive laughter can disguise discomfort, says Lawrence Cohen, Ph.D., author of the book Playful Parenting. So what are the rules?

Carers should be "extremely attentive" to their children's cues, because "when we tickle children without their buy-in, we're teaching them that it's okay to be touched and to touch others in ways they don't like," Marder says. If their face turns from a smile to a grimace, it's likely the tickling is unwanted and it's time to stop. Consider other activities, like pillow fights or wrestling. But remember: "If one person is stronger and more confident, and they're the ones always in control, then you're crossing the line from healthy roughhousing to overpowering," says Cohen.

Read more at NYT Parenting. Jessica Hullinger

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.