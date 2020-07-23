Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Republican who called her 'f---ing bitch:' 'I am someone's daughter too'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has some powerful words for a Republican congressmember who called her some very nasty ones.

Earlier this week, a reporter overheard Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) accost Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol over her comments connecting poverty to crime, seemingly calling her a "f---ing bitch" as he walked away. Yoho delivered a quasi-apology on the floor of the House on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez took her turn.

"I do not need Representative Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to," Ocasio-Cortez declared in a House address. "But what I do have issue with is issuing women, or wives and daughters, as shields and excuses," Ocasio-Cortez continued, addressing how Yoho defended himself by saying he has a wife and two daughters.

"I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter," Ocasio-Cortez pointed out. "I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter," Ocasio-Cortez said, before sharing that her parents "did not raise me to accept abuse from men."

In his Wednesday address, Yoho said "the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding." Kathryn Krawczyk