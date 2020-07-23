See More Speed Reads
2020 polls
Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota

July 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of President Trump in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Biden leads Trump by nine points, at 49 to 40 percent. Trump does well with white voters who do not have college degrees, up 10 points over Biden, while women back Biden over Trump by an 18-point margin. In 2016, Trump won Michigan by the narrowest of margins — just 0.23 points.

Biden is up 13 points over Trump in Minnesota, 51 to 38 percent. When asked about issues facing the country today, more voters trust Biden on race relations (by 28 points), the coronavirus response (23 points), and China (10 points). Regarding the handling of the economy, Biden is up by just one point. Hillary Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by 1.52 points, while former President Barack Obama won by 7.69 points in 2012 and 10.24 points in 2008.

In Pennsylvania, Biden is ahead by 11 points, 50 to 39 percent. Biden has the support of voters under 35 (up 29 points), suburban voters (26 points), and women (17 points), while Trump leads among rural voters (up 17 points) and whites without a college degree (10 points). When it comes to job performance, 43 percent of voters approve of Trump while 56 percent disapprove.

The surveys were conducted July 18-20, with 756 Michigan voters, 776 Minnesota voters, and 793 Pennsylvania voters randomly selected and polled by phone. In all three states, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

the Lincoln project
New Lincoln Project ad presents brutal timeline of Trump's coronavirus response

12:26 a.m.

President Trump is the narrator of the Lincoln Project's latest ad against him.

Titled "Failure," it presents a brutal timeline of his response to the coronavirus crisis, beginning with Trump stating on Jan. 22, "We have it totally under control. One person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine." From there, the messages are similarly nonchalant, with Trump saying on Feb. 25 the country is "very close to a vaccine" and declaring on Feb. 27, "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

As the ad continues, and Trump calls the coronavirus a "new hoax" (Feb. 28) and asks if injecting disinfectant could get rid of it (April 23), a tally appears, showing the U.S. death toll from the virus. It goes up steadily, and reaches 113,000 around June 20, when Trump is shown telling supporters in Tulsa that he has done "a phenomenal job" leading the country through the pandemic.

The ad ends on July 21, with a clip of Trump standing in front of reporters during his first coronavirus briefing in months. The pandemic, he says, will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. That's the way it is." In a comment under the video on YouTube, the Lincoln Project refers to the coronavirus as #TrumpVirus, and says, "We could have won, but our 'wartime' president surrendered." Watch the ad below. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Trump now says some schools might need to delay reopening in the fall

July 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During his Thursday evening coronavirus briefing, President Trump conceded that in hot spots, school districts "may need to delay reopening for a few weeks."

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that schools were staying closed because it is "good for them politically," and the government would "put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools." While speaking on Thursday, he said districts should be "actively making preparations to open," but governors will make the final decision.

Trump also said he will ask Congress to ensure the next coronavirus relief bill includes $105 billion for education, with that money going to schools so they can purchase masks, reduce class sizes, and hire more teachers. If a school district does not open, the funding should go to parents "to send their children to the public, private, charter, religious, or home school," Trump said.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, told The Associated Press Trump is "sowing seeds of chaos and confusion so he can fulfill his and [Education Secretary] Betsy DeVos' dream of privatizing and voucherizing public education. He's provided no plan and no funding and has ignored the health experts. Teachers won't let him get away with it." Catherine Garcia

paying tribute
Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week

July 23, 2020
John Lewis.
Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Democrat who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than two decades, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol next week.

Lewis, 80, died last Friday after battling cancer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced on Thursday evening that an invitation-only ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon while Lewis lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Later in the day and on Tuesday, Lewis will lie in state outdoors, where the public will be able to pay their respects, with social distancing and mask measures in place.

Lewis' family has asked people who want to honor him but do not live in the Washington, D.C., area to stay home, and use the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity to leave a virtual tribute, USA Today reports. Catherine Garcia

Play ball
Trump to throw 1st pitch at Yankees game next month

July 23, 2020

President Trump on Thursday said he has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Yankees game next month.

Throwing the first pitch is a presidential tradition dating back to 1910, and this will be Trump's first time participating. Trump, who grew up playing baseball, told reporters that after team president Randy Levine asked him to throw out the first pitch on August 15, he asked, "How's the crowd going to be?" Because of the coronavirus pandemic, "you don't have a crowd," he added. "There's no such thing."

Trump made the announcement shortly before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert and now a household name because of his role in the coronavirus response, threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals. Fauci's throw was pretty far off, but he can always use the excuse that he was trying to make sure the ball and home plate were social distancing. Catherine Garcia

ignore that half
Trump says the U.S. is in 'good shape, other than if you look south and west'

July 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While standing in front of a map showing coronavirus hotspots across the United States, President Trump struck an optimistic tone about how the country is doing.

"You can see from that it's in great shape, lots of it," Trump told reporters on Thursday evening. "The northeast has become very clean. The country is in good shape, other than if you look south and west — some problems that'll all work out."

Cases are surging across both regions, with California on Wednesday reporting a record 157 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the death toll to more than 8,000. Texas and Alabama also reported a record number of deaths on Wednesday, with 197 in Texas and 61 in Alabama. In Mississippi, there have been an average of 1,215 cases reported per day over the last week, an increase of 70 percent from the average two weeks earlier. On Thursday, the United States hit four million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Catherine Garcia

Republican National Convention
Trump says he's canceling Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention

July 23, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced on Thursday evening that he has canceled the Jacksonville, Florida, portion of the Republican National Convention because "the timing for this is not right" and he has to "protect the American people."

The convention, slated for late August, was originally going to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. After GOP officials and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) could not agree on social distancing measures, it was decided that official party business would still take place in Charlotte, but the parties and programs were moved to Jacksonville.

Trump told reporters that on Thursday afternoon, he "looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right with what's happened recently." The formal nominating process will still proceed in Charlotte, Trump said, and he will give some sort of acceptance speech.

Florida is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, and earlier this week, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams shared with Politico his concerns over being able to provide adequate security for the event, which was still not fully planned. One GOP official told The Washington Post Trump's advisers told him that if he canceled the Florida part of the convention and showed he took the coronavirus seriously, it could help his sinking poll numbers. Catherine Garcia

see you in 2028!
Disney delays everything

July 23, 2020

Some things never change, but Disney's movie release schedule sure has.

The company on Thursday announced a whole series of changes to its calendar, delaying all four upcoming Avatar sequels, as well as three upcoming Star Wars movies, a year each.

Avatar 2 will now release in December 2022 instead of December 2021, and the following sequels will come out in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028. Yes, that's right: 2028, which believe it or not is a real year on the calendar; Avatar 5's release date is now an entire three presidential elections away.

Director James Cameron in a statement explained it is "no longer possible" for the next Avatar film to make its release date next year since production work hasn't been able to resume in Los Angeles yet, although the Avatar crew did start production back up in New Zealand. Avatar 2 has been delayed repeatedly over the years — at one point it was expected in theaters in December 2014.

Meanwhile, the next Star Wars film after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was previously set for December 2022, giving the franchise a three year break from the big screen. But that movie will now come out in December 2023, followed by the next one in December 2025 and a third in December 2027. It still hasn't been revealed what these upcoming movies actually are, though.

In a future slightly more immediate and less fake sounding than the year 2027, Disney, as expected, also pulled the August release date of Mulan. It was scheduled to come out on August 21, but it now has no new scheduled release date at all, as Disney doesn't even attempt a guess as to when theaters might reopen. For some reason, though, New Mutants remains in its August slot. Those are the major delays for now, but it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Brendan Morrow

