See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Mel Gibson was hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week in April

10:28 a.m.
Mel Gibson
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We didn't hear about it at the time, but Mel Gibson evidently spent a week in the hospital with COVID-19.

A representative for the 64-year-old actor and director revealed as much this week, saying he was hospitalized with the coronavirus in April, according to Deadline and The New York Times.

"He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital," Gibson's representative told the Daily Telegraph Australia, per Deadline. "He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies."

Gibson is among a number of major Hollywood stars who has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic; Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and more previously recovered from cases. Gibson has not spoken publicly about his reported experience with the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

flight risk
Edit

FAA warns engines could fail on Boeing 737s sitting in storage during pandemic

10:15 a.m.
Boeing jets.
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued another blow to Boeing's reputation.

On Friday, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive to airlines that fly any Boeing 737 planes, warning that the engines of jets that have been in storage longer than a week could suddenly fail. The agency is demanding those airlines immediately inspect any planes that have recently been in storage to prevent any "forced off-airport landings," its directive said.

"Four recent reports of single-engine shutdowns" due to check valves corroding and "being stuck open" prompted the FAA to issue its directive. "Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart," leading to a "forced off-airport landing." Any airplanes that have been in storage for a week or more — which is a good amount because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and haven't been flown more than 10 times since their storage will have to immediately be inspected.

It's been a rough past year for Boeing after two crashes of its 737 MAX planes led to the grounding of the entire model and revealed an error in the jet's autopilot function. Further issues suggest the plane won't fly again before October. Kathryn Krawczyk

'very serious'
Edit

Dr. Birx says 'we have to change our behavior now' as U.S. faces 'essentially three New Yorks'

9:27 a.m.

The White House's coronavirus task force coordinator is imploring Americans to change their behavior "now."

Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator of President Trump's coronavirus task force, spoke to Today on Friday as new COVID-19 cases have continued to climb in the U.S. and especially in Texas, California, and Florida.

"I just want to make it clear to the American public: what we have right now are essentially three New Yorks with these three major states," Birx said. "And so we're really having to respond as an American people, and that's why you hear us calling for masks and increased social distancing to really stop the spread of this epidemic."

New York was for a time the hardest-hit state in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic; its daily number of new COVID-19 cases has since fallen. California earlier this week surpassed New York as the state with the most reported coronavirus cases total, though its population is much larger, and New York has still reported more COVID-19 deaths. Texas and Florida have also faced surging COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Birx described the nation's COVID-19 outbreak as "very serious," and speaking on Trump's recent decision to cancel the Florida portion of the Republican National Convention, she said this is an example of the kind of steps that are needed as the virus continues to spread.

"This is a signal to the American people: we have to change our behavior now before this virus completely moves back up through the north," she said. "We can do that, and we can do that as an American people." Brendan Morrow

See you in court
Edit

Harry and Meghan sue over paparazzi photos of Archie: 'They are harassment'

8:15 a.m.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England.
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to fight for their privacy in court.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit over photos of their 14-month-old son, Archie, alleging paparazzi used drones and telephoto lenses to photograph him in their backyard in Los Angeles, The New York Times reports. The invasion of privacy lawsuit doesn't name the defendants, as Harry and Meghan don't know the identities of the photographers.

"The photos at issue are not news," the lawsuit says. "They are not in the public interest. They are harassment."

The lawsuit criticizes tabloids' "relentless and quite frankly shocking" actions and says that The Daily Mail revealed where they were staying in Los Angeles and in Canada, the Times reports. Harry and Meghan's lawyer said in a statement that they're "filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions," per CNN.

This comes after Meghan Markle, who along with Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family earlier this year, previously filed a lawsuit against a British tabloid that published parts of a private letter she wrote to her father. In January, Harry and Meghan also warned about possible legal action against paparazzi, with their lawyers saying in a letter that "there are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose." Brendan Morrow

rightfully so
Edit

Virginia high school named for Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor of Rep. John Lewis

1:55 a.m.
John Lewis.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has a new name: John R. Lewis High School.

In late June, the Fairfax County School Board voted to change the school's name so it was no longer honoring the Confederate general. The board spent the last several weeks trying to come up with a new name, and decided to pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), following his death last Friday at the age of 80 from cancer. Lewis spoke at the March on Washington in 1963, and survived a beating by Alabama state troopers as he led a Selma to Montgomery protest march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

"Rep. Lewis was a champion of the civil rights movement, and our board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero," Fairfax County School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement Thursday. "We will also honor his life's work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance, and service in the work that we do."

During the recent anti-racism protests that swept the country, there were renewed calls for Confederate statues and monuments to be removed and for schools named after Confederate figures to be renamed. Tamara Derenak Kaufax, a Fairfax County School Board member, said in a statement Confederate values "do not align with our community," and she believes Lewis' "extraordinary life and advocacy for racial justice will serve as an inspiration to our students and community for generations to come." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

China tells U.S. to close consulate in Chengdu

1:16 a.m.
A file photo of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, China.
Goh Chai HIn/AFP via Getty Images

China on Friday said it has ordered the United States to shutter its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, in response to the Trump administration telling China on Tuesday it had 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston.

U.S. officials accused China of using the Houston consulate to engage in economic espionage, allegations Beijing denied. The United States has five consulates in mainland China, and the Chengdu location is valuable for gaining information on Tibet and Xinjiang, two areas that have experienced security crackdowns, The New York Times reports.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Southern California, and said the United States "must admit a hard truth that should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century of which [Chinese President] Xi Jinping dreams, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won't get it done. We must not continue it and we must not return to it."

In response, Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said Pompeo is "launching a new crusade against China in a globalized world. What he is doing is as futile as an ant trying to shake a tree." Catherine Garcia

the Lincoln project
Edit

New Lincoln Project ad presents brutal timeline of Trump's coronavirus response

12:26 a.m.

President Trump is the narrator of the Lincoln Project's latest ad against him.

Titled "Failure," it presents a brutal timeline of his response to the coronavirus crisis, beginning with Trump stating on Jan. 22, "We have it totally under control. One person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine." From there, the messages are similarly nonchalant, with Trump saying on Feb. 25 the country is "very close to a vaccine" and declaring on Feb. 27, "One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

As the ad continues, and Trump calls the coronavirus a "new hoax" (Feb. 28) and asks if injecting disinfectant could get rid of it (April 23), a tally appears, showing the U.S. death toll from the virus. It goes up steadily, and reaches 113,000 around June 20, when Trump is shown telling supporters in Tulsa that he has done "a phenomenal job" leading the country through the pandemic.

The ad ends on July 21, with a clip of Trump standing in front of reporters during his first coronavirus briefing in months. The pandemic, he says, will "probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. That's the way it is." In a comment under the video on YouTube, the Lincoln Project refers to the coronavirus as #TrumpVirus, and says, "We could have won, but our 'wartime' president surrendered." Watch the ad below. Catherine Garcia

2020 polls
Edit

Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota

July 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of President Trump in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, Biden leads Trump by nine points, at 49 to 40 percent. Trump does well with white voters who do not have college degrees, up 10 points over Biden, while women back Biden over Trump by an 18-point margin. In 2016, Trump won Michigan by the narrowest of margins — just 0.23 points.

Biden is up 13 points over Trump in Minnesota, 51 to 38 percent. When asked about issues facing the country today, more voters trust Biden on race relations (by 28 points), the coronavirus response (23 points), and China (10 points). Regarding the handling of the economy, Biden is up by just one point. Hillary Clinton won Minnesota in 2016 by 1.52 points, while former President Barack Obama won by 7.69 points in 2012 and 10.24 points in 2008.

In Pennsylvania, Biden is ahead by 11 points, 50 to 39 percent. Biden has the support of voters under 35 (up 29 points), suburban voters (26 points), and women (17 points), while Trump leads among rural voters (up 17 points) and whites without a college degree (10 points). When it comes to job performance, 43 percent of voters approve of Trump while 56 percent disapprove.

The surveys were conducted July 18-20, with 756 Michigan voters, 776 Minnesota voters, and 793 Pennsylvania voters randomly selected and polled by phone. In all three states, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.