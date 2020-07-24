Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets

President Trump misses the days of thinking before you speak.

Trump was interviewed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Thursday, where Portnoy asked him about handshakes, Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch, and the appropriate way to protest (using "friendly ways," apparently). And while Portnoy's questions remained soft, he did get a rare admission of regret when he asked Trump if he ever wakes up in the morning and regrets a tweet from the day before.

"Often. Too often," Trump said of his regrettable tweets. "In the old days, you'd write a letter," give it a good night's sleep, and realize "'oh, I'm glad I didn't send it,'" Trump said. "But we don't do that with Twitter. We put it out instantaneously, we feel great, and then you start getting phone calls," often realizing too late that there are "a lot of things" wrong with it, Trump continued.

Most of the time, though, Trump says it's "the retweets that get you in trouble." Trump has retweeted QAnon conspiracy theory-supporting accounts and a video where a Trump supporter yells "white power," and acknowledged he doesn't do much research before sharing those messages to his millions of followers.