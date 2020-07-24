Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets

-
Trump says he 'often' regrets his tweets4:34 p.m.
LeBron James group to donate $100,000 toward paying Florida ex-felons' fines so they can vote3:44 p.m.
Why the possibility of Democrats winning back the Senate is looking stronger than ever3:12 p.m.
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be widely available 'several months' into 20212:17 p.m.
Dogs might be able to sniff out coronavirus cases before they're diagnosed1:12 p.m.
Twitter goes full Fox Mulder after wild New York Times report on Pentagon UFO program12:16 p.m.
Republicans face unemployment renewal 'time crunch of their own making'11:52 a.m.
Mel Gibson was hospitalized with COVID-19 for a week in April10:28 a.m.
