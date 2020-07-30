See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Anderson Cooper: Trump is a 'self-proclaimed wartime president' but ignores 'American lives lost on the battlefield'

12:45 a.m.

President Trump is a "self-proclaimed wartime president," CNN's Anderson Cooper said on Wednesday night, yet on the day the United States coronavirus death toll surpassed 150,000, he made no mention of the "American lives lost on the battlefield that he himself is absent from."

"I wish I could tell you the president of those 150,000 dead and their families and all of us said something about those deaths today, about the grief so many families are feeling, but he did not," Cooper said. "Today, crossing that miserable milestone of 150,000 deaths, the president ignored it. Nothing about the 197 lives lost in California or the 216 in Florida. When confronted with the civilian casualties of his misbegotten, so-called 'whole of government' approach, this self-proclaimed wartime president has little to say."

Trump was in Texas on Wednesday, and could have talked about the Americans who have died or Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who was scheduled to accompany him on the trip but had to stay behind when he tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, Trump vaguely told a crowd of oil workers that "together, we will end the plague from China" and said Democrats "want to uproot and demolish every American value."

The death toll of 150,000 that Trump won't acknowledge is "neither just a number nor a statistic," Cooper said. "It is one parent, one grandparent, a lost child, an absent friend, one less measure of love in the world and many more tears — that times 150,000." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Strangers come together to help Vancouver woman find special stolen teddy bear

July 29, 2020

Mama Bear was Mara Soriano's last link to her late mother, and thanks to the kindness of strangers and two good Samaritans, the stuffed animal is back where she belongs.

Mara's mom, Marilyn Soriano, made the stuffed animal at Build-A-Bear in 2017. Her creation, dubbed Mama Bear, had a pair of glasses and jacket like one she wore. Marilyn, who had been diagnosed with cancer, also recorded a message for her daughter that was put inside the bear. Mara told The Canadian Press that her mother's voice would later change because of the cancer, and "that bear was basically the last reminder of the mom that I knew — it was her voice that I remembered growing up." Marilyn died in June 2019.

Last Friday, Mara was moving out of her Vancouver apartment when she was distracted by a phone call. During this time, someone stole the backpack containing Mama Bear, leaving her distraught. She put up posters and asked for help online, and the word spread, amplified by celebrities like Ryan Reynolds. Mara also posted surveillance footage of the suspected thief, and earlier this week, two good Samaritans contacted her and said they recognized the person in the video and told him to turn over the backpack.

Mara and Mama Bear were reunited on Tuesday night, and while the stuffed animal's glasses are missing, she is otherwise in perfect condition. "Not a single scratch, not a single thread is off," Mara said. She is getting married next summer, and told The Canadian Press Mama Bear will sit where her mom would have been.Catherine Garcia

Get Well Soon
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

July 29, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and is now resting comfortably, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

The procedure was "minimally invasive" and done to "revise a bile duct stent that was originally place at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," the court said. "According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week." 

Ginsburg, 87, announced earlier this month that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, and undergoing chemotherapy. Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Rapper Malik B., a founding member of The Roots, dies at 47

July 29, 2020
Malik B.
@mpozitolbertphotography via AP

Malik B., a co-founder of The Roots, has died, the band confirmed on Wednesday. He was 47.

The rapper's cause of death has yet to be announced. In a statement, The Roots' Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter said they wanted Malik B. to be "remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood, and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time."

Born Malik Basit in Philadelphia, he met Trotter while they were both students at Millersville University. Trotter and Thompson were performing as The Square Roots, and with Malik B., they became The Roots, releasing their debut album in 1993. Malik B. left the band after the release of their fourth album, 1999's Things Fall Apart, but made guest appearances on two albums that came out in the 2000s. Catherine Garcia

good advice
Biden calls out Trump for promoting COVID-19 conspiracies: 'Stop tweeting and start doing something'

July 29, 2020
Joe Biden.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants President Trump to quit amplifying the voices of COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, saying on Wednesday it's time to "stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it."

Earlier this week, Trump promoted on Twitter a video featuring a pediatrician from Texas named Stella Immanuel, who claimed she used the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat hundreds of coronavirus patients. Studies have shown the drug does not help with COVID-19 and can cause serious side effects, and as such, Twitter removed the video because it violates the service's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Immanuel believes, among other things, that there is alien DNA in medicine and gynecological problems are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons. Trump on Tuesday called Immanuel "very impressive" and an "important voice," comments that Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, slammed during a virtual event with the nonprofit Unidos Action Fund.

Biden was asked about Trump's push to reopen schools amid the pandemic, despite a lack of safety measures, and he responded that Trump should "stop tweeting and start doing something about it, damn it." Referring to Immanuel, Biden suggested that Trump "stop talking about this crazy woman he talked about last night, who's an absolute disgrace." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Pelosi to implement new order requiring all lawmakers wear masks on House floor

July 29, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing a mask.
Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images

During a phone call with Democrats on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced she will require that all lawmakers wear masks while on the House floor, The Washington Post reports.

A formal announcement is expected Wednesday night. The move comes after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gohmert, who typically does not wear a mask around the Capitol, attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

During committee hearings, lawmakers are required to wear masks, and can only take them off when it's their turn to speak. Masks have been recommended around the Capitol, but not required, and a Democratic official told the Post that Pelosi is mulling other measures to more strictly enforce the wearing of face coverings in the Capitol complex. Catherine Garcia

Edit

Democrats accuse Trump of 'openly endorsing segregation' with 'Suburban Lifestyle Dream' tweet

July 29, 2020

Democrats have started calling out President Trump for both his "racist" tweet about suburbs and for assuming suburban dwellers are "as racist and elitist as he is."

In a continuation of his claims that former Vice President Joe Biden and his party want to "destroy the suburbs," Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had a big promise for "all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream."

"You will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood," Trump continued, saying he would repeal a fair housing rule that asks local governments to reduce their single-family zoning and doesn't mandate they change existing homes at all.

As Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) put it, this is just another example of Trump "openly endorsing segregation."

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) performed a quick translation.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer called the whole thing "a bullhorn to racist white Americans."

And Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y) succinctly summed his fellow Democrats' points up. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Baghdad sets record with 125-degree day

July 29, 2020
Baghdad.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Baghdad, Iraq, has seen high temperatures before, but not like this.

The city recorded its two hottest days ever Tuesday and Wednesday at 125 and 124 degrees, respectively. Per The Washington Post, the situation was exacerbated by the state electricity grid failing, prompting many residents to rely on generators to power their homes. And on Monday, when temperatures reached 123 degrees, two demonstrators protesting against the lack of electricity and basic services, were shot and killed by security forces.

Several other places throughout the Middle East have experienced extraordinary temperatures this week, as well. Beirut, Lebanon, set a record at 113.7 degrees, while Damascus, Syria, tied its previous high at 114.8 degrees. Additional locations broke previous records in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the Post reports.

In Baghdad, temperatures are supposed to hover in the same record-setting area Thursday, before dropping slightly over the weekend and into next week. The Post notes extreme heat can happen randomly and naturally, but climate change has made such instances disproportionately more likely. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

