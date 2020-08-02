See More Speed Reads
splashdown
Watch NASA astronauts' successful splashdown aboard SpaceX capsule

3:09 p.m.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon after a two-month aboard the International Space Station. The duo undocked from the station Saturday night and began their journey back home, eventually splashing down in dramatic fashion off the coast of Florida right on schedule. They were met by a recovery ship with recently quarantined and coronavirus-tested staff.

The water landing caps what's been a successful test run for NASA and SpaceX, who teamed up to usher in a new era of American spaceflight. Hurley and Behnken were traveling in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour, the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit. The smooth operation means another SpaceX crew launch will go ahead as early as next month, and tourist flights into orbit could begin next year, The Associated Press reports. Watch the final stages of the return journey below. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky

2:20 p.m.

Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, the White House's coronavirus testing coordinator, is not shy about urging people to wear masks. He told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday that, especially in locations experiencing more intense coronavirus outbreaks, "you really need to have mask-wearing at a very high degree" to drive infections down. He does not, however, feel comfortable recommending a national mask mandate to President Trump.

Giroir expressed concerned that a federal require would actually result in Americans wearing them less consistently. "There's a debate whether a mandate actually does an affirmative thing or whether people will rebel against that," he said. "But it really has to be voluntary by the American people, whether it's mandated by a city, like it was done in Phoenix, or certain states."

Either way, he said, the public health message remains the same. "We've got to have mask-wearing," he told Todd. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Former FDA commissioner hopeful U.S. can avoid singificant flu season amid pandemic

1:50 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb didn't paint a rosy picture about the future of the coronavirus pandemic Sunday during an appearance on CBS News' Face the Nation. He said he anticipates continuous regional epidemics, like the one the Northeast experienced earlier in the year and that Sun Belt states are dealing with now, going forward. Those, he said, will eventually be brought under control, but it seems unlikely that the entire national will have contained the virus at the same moment in the near future.

Gottlieb did, however, note that Americans can probably take solace in the fact that the upcoming flu season should be relatively mild, as it's been in the Southern Hemisphere.

Experts were concerned about a high amount of flu cases coinciding with another coronavirus resurgence, which potentially could have added even more strain to already-fragile health care system, not just in the United States, but across the globe. But it sounds like that risk is shrinking. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx

12:51 p.m.

Politico reported Friday that, while in a closed-door meeting last week, called White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx "the worst," accused her of spreading disinformation, and told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows she believes they're in "horrible hands."

ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Pelosi about the incident on Sunday's edition of This Week. Pelosi didn't confirm or deny the report, but she maintained her criticism of Birx, albeit less directly. Pelosi told Raddatz that it's President Trump who she believes is spreading disinformation about the pandemic, but, since Birx is his appointee, she's entangled in the situation either way.

Birx apparently didn't want to get involved in a running feud with the speaker, however, and instead complimented her tenure when asked about Pelosi's reported comments. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and baseball
Phillies, Marlins provide some cautious optimism for MLB after reporting no new coronavirus cases

11:36 a.m.

The start to Major League Baseball's 2020 season has not gone smoothly, to say the least. A coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players has put their play on hold, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies have also had multiple games postponed because of positive tests in their clubhouse. Serious questions about whether the league and teams are equipped to deal with subsequent outbreaks remain, and the possibility of calling off the young season is hovering over everyone's heads. But Sunday's reports do provide some cautious optimism that games can continue for the time being.

The Phillies, who shut down for precautionary reasons after they played Miami last week, have reported no new positive tests among players or staff for the third consecutive day, and it's now believed the team's two positive tests were actually false positives. Inaccurate testing is a problem in its own right, of course, but Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he'd rather have false positives than false negatives. The good news is that it does not seem that the Marlins' outbreak spread to the Phillies.

The Marlins are also getting closer to returning to the field. The team reported no new coronavirus infections for the second straight day and is gearing up for a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles next week. The team will have a very different look, however, if they are indeed able to play. Of the players on their Opening Day roster, 18 have tested positive for the virus, meaning they'll rely on some minor leaguers and a bevy of new acquisitions to fill out their depleted squad. Read more about the Marlins' situation at The Miami Herald. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Public transportation may not be a major source of coronavirus transmission

11:05 a.m.
NYC subway.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

At first glance, taking public transportation seems like a particularly risky activity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but in several major cities where ridership has rebounded there haven't been any outbreaks linked to subways, buses, or commuter railways, The New York Times reports.

In Paris, contact tracers have not found public transportation to be linked to any of the city's 386 coronavirus clusters between early May and mid-July. The same goes for Tokyo's famously busy system, and an Austrian study also did not tie any outbreaks to public transportation in the country.

The findings are encouraging, but come with some caveats. Ridership still falls short of pre-pandemic levels in most places, and those cities where passengers are taking public transportation in more significant numbers have mandated masks, disinfected trains and buses, and ramped up service to avoid overcrowding. Of course, that will likely be the blueprint for many cities going forward, at least while the pandemic continues.

The trickier aspect might have to do with contact tracing. Experts warn that it's challenging to trace an outbreak to public transportation because there's little chance people will remember their precise train car, and it's even more difficult to track down who else was in the same space.

A lot remains unknown, but the Times reports that riding public transportation probably falls somewhere in between walking outdoors and dining indoors on the safety scale. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

2020 rnc
GOP may close convention to press, but decision reportedly not final

8:27 a.m.
GOP sign.
ASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in modern American history, it looks like reporters will not be able to recover the Republican National Convention in person.

The scaled-back convention, set to take place between August 21-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will reportedly be closed to the press this year, although an official said the decision is not final and press coverage options are still being considered for the August event. A convention spokesperson on Saturday said the decision, as it stands right now, was the result of "health restrictions and limitations in place within" North Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news was first reported by The Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Journalists weren't pleased with the possibility. The Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, called the decision "ill-advised" since the nomination of President Trump "is very much the business of the American people," while The New York Times' Maggie Haberman noted it appears to be a contradictory move on Trump's part.

If the rules are not changed, the entire convention still won't be completely private. A Republican official told CNN that the proceedings on the Monday of the convention, including the vote to formally nominate Trump, will be live-streamed. Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus and Congress
Democratic congressman calls out maskless GOP colleagues after positive coronavirus test

August 1, 2020

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) on Saturday announced he is the latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19. The 72-year-old congressman, who said he currently has no symptoms and feels fine, had been isolating after coming into contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

Grijalva did not call Gohmert out by name, but said that this week has revealed the consequences of the actions of Republican lawmakers who have gone to work at the Capitol without wearing a mask and taking the virus seriously, something which Gohmert has been accused of throughout the pandemic.

Three lawmakers, including Grijalva, were self-isolating after exposure to Gohmert. One of the others, Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) has since tested negative for the virus. Tim O'Donnell

