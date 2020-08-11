See More Speed Reads
dog whistle alert
Trump campaign tweets mugshots of alleged criminals, all of them Black, to claim Biden is pro-crime

3:10 p.m.

Trump campaign Twitter account @TrumpWarRoom has tweeted and retweeted some questionable things in the past. Lately, it's been all systems go against former Vice President Joe Biden, who is set to oppose President Trump in November's election.

The latest effort to bring down Biden is a series of tweets that seem to claim Biden is pro-crime. In a blog post, the campaign points to Biden staffer's donations to bail funds amid the nationwide protests against police brutality. The campaign highlighted four alleged "regular criminals," all of them Black, who were supposedly freed from jail thanks to Biden.

The mugshots were posted alongside rhetorical questions like "Does Joe Biden regret his campaign putting women in danger?" The donations to the bail fund were made by individual staffers, not by the Biden campaign as a whole. Still, the post asserts the streets are now less safe "thanks in part to the Biden campaign."

The Trump campaign's strategy was quickly denounced as racist fearmongering. The Washington Post's Philip Bump pointed out that Biden himself is only loosely connected to the bailouts, and that it's not clear those pictured have been convicted of the crimes listed. Given Trump's insistence on respecting "due process," it seems like a significant oversight. Summer Meza

veepstakes
Biden selects Kamala Harris as running mate

4:27 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

The pick is in.

After months of anticipation, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, selected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate in the race against President Trump, his campaign announced in a text message to supporters Tuesday. Biden also tweeted the news.

Harris was long considered a favorite for the the role, and the senator wound up beating out a host of other contenders including, but not limited to, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who had emerged as another top choice in recent weeks.

Biden and Harris clashed during some of the Democratic primary debates, but the two have reportedly enjoyed a good relationship before and since then.

Harris is the first Black woman to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus and sports
Big Ten to postpone fall football season

3:29 p.m.

As reports indicated Monday, the Big Ten Conference is postponing all fall sports, including football, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's presidents and chancellors voted on the decision Tuesday. In a statement, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said "it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall." The conference is reportedly hoping to move the affected sports to the spring, ESPN reports.

At least one Big Ten school was disappointed by the news. The University of Nebraska's chancellor, athletic director, and head football coach released a statement expressing a desire to find a way for their student-athletes to compete — perhaps through an agreement with another conference — arguing the university's "rigorous safety protocols" and testing procedures actually make it the safest place for them.

Elsewhere, the PAC-12 is expected to follow suit, but the ACC and SEC are still trying to play this fall, ESPN reports. Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

belarus protests
Belarus cuts off internet as EU says it's considering action in response to disputed election

2:48 p.m.

In an attempt to disrupt nationwide protests following this week's disputed election, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko cut off internet across the country, forcing demonstrators to use VPNs and proxies to get online and share whatever news they can, The Guardian reports.

Katsiaryna Shmatina, a political analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, called the move "unprecedented" and said that while the internet has been blocked in the past in Belarus, the current ban has been longer and more aggressive than in previous years.

The European Union, meanwhile, is prepared to take action — likely meaning sanctions — against Minsk, noting the elections were neither "free nor fair" and describing the actions taken against protesters as violent and unjustified.

Several other European countries, including Ireland, Lithuania (where Lukashenko's challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is staying for safety reasons), and the other Nordic and Baltic states have spoken out against Lukashenko's response. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

COVID longhauler
Alyssa Milano reveals hair loss from COVID-19

1:21 p.m.

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Instagram to warn her followers of the lasting effects of COVID-19. She posted a video of herself brushing her wet hair, and after three strokes with a clean brush, she reveals a clump of hair that fell out. She then repeats the process a few times.

Milano said she was sick with coronavirus symptoms late March into April, but multiple COVID-19 tests came back negative. After four months of lingering symptoms, she got a blood-drawn antibody test, which showed she was positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic, said in an article that she is seeing an increase in reports of hair loss in patients who had COVID-19 two to three months ago. The condition is called telogen effluvium, which is temporary hair loss due to a "shock to the system," she said. "[It] isn't a symptom of COVID-19 as much as it is a consequence of the infection." The condition can last up to nine months, and most cases resolve on their own.

Milano concluded her video by saying, "One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19. Wear a damn mask." Watch the video below. Taylor Watson

Solving COVID
The U.S. 'may have missed a window' to produce 'an important bridge' to a coronavirus vaccine

1:06 p.m.
Scott Gottlieb.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has emphasized ratcheting up vaccine production even before federal approval so that, if and when the time comes, the stockpile is ready to go. The same can't be said about a potential treatment known as monoclonal antibodies, however, Stat News reports.

Monoclonal antibodies are pretty much what they sound like — antibodies that have been genetically engineered into new medicines. Immunologists and virologists are reportedly optimistic they could play a role in fighting COVID-19, and data from two separate clinical trials run by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly are expected to be released in the fall, possibly indicating whether the therapies are safe and effective.

But even if they are, it may be too late. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the U.S. "may have a missed a window" to scale up production of the treatments, which otherwise "could have been an important bridge to a vaccine." Perhaps more importantly, he added, they could also serve as a "hedge in the event vaccines are delayed or don't work." Ultimately, despite the antibodies' potential to change the tides of the pandemic, Gottlieb said, "we just don't have enough doses to realize that goal." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Ouch
Andrew Yang is feeling snubbed from the DNC speakers lineup

1:02 p.m.

The speaker schedule for the Democratic National Convention was rolled out on Tuesday, and while dozens of prominent Democrats got a speaking slot, several big names were conspicuously not included.

Among those left out is Andrew Yang, the businessman who surprised pundits with an unexpectedly buzzy presidential run. Yang dropped out in February, but his signature policy proposal — the $1,000 universal basic income "Freedom Dividend" — picked up some steam among Democratic voters. Yang said he "expected to speak" at the DNC.

Democratic officials left several other former 2020 candidates out of the mix as well, like Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, two billionaires whose well-funded runs lasted until after the South Carolina primary when former Vice President Joe Biden began to form a lead. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro weren't given speaking slots either.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), also former candidates, will be speaking at the DNC, which begins next week and will consist largely of virtual appearances and pre-recorded videos. But neither Booker nor Harris managed to secure enough votes for a single delegate before they dropped out (in part because they dropped out early). Bloomberg and Gabbard, on the other hand, did pick up delegates in early states.

Of course, the DNC speakers lineup isn't determined by number of delegates or overall popularity. But after Yang endorsed Biden despite taking "inspiration" from Sanders, it's not surprising he's feeling snubbed. Summer Meza

language learning
Trump: If Biden wins, Americans will have to learn Chinese

12:05 p.m.
Trump.
Jim Watson/Getty Images.

Duolingo stockholders, rejoice!

If you've been wondering how to fill your spare time in quarantine, might we suggest taking up Chinese — because according to President Trump, there's a chance you'll have to learn it come November.

In an interview with conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt, Trump repeatedly blasted China, saying the country is pulling for a win from former Vice President Joe Biden.

"If I don't win the election, China will own the United States," Trump claimed. "You're gonna have to learn to speak Chinese."

Trump, who once had a self-described "great" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he is "no longer very good" with the leader "because of what they did with the China virus," by which he means the coronavirus. The president also asserted China has had "the worst year in 67 years" because the U.S. "tariffed the hell out of them."

U.S. intelligence officials did say last week that Russia and China have lined up on opposite sides of the upcoming presidential election, with the latter reportedly hoping "that President Trump — whom Beijing sees as unpredictable — does not win re-election." On the flip side, Russia is reportedly using a "range of measures" to take down Biden. Luckily, Duolingo carries Russian, too.

The rest of the interview contained similar grumbling, with the president bashing the "nasty" NBA, baselessly claiming we're "getting to an end" on coronavirus, and suggesting Biden is the "dumbest" U.S. senator. Marianne Dodson

The Week Logo
