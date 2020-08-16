Trump's younger brother Robert dies at 71 after undisclosed illness

President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday, the White House announced in a statement reportedly personally dictated by the president. He was 71.

The younger Trump, whom the president described as his "best friend," had reportedly been suffering from a serious, but undisclosed illness for several months. President Trump went to visit his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday and did not provide details about his condition other than telling reporters "he's having a tough time."

Robert Trump, a former top executive at the Trump Organization, had a calmer demeanor than his brother and mostly preferred to stay out of the spotlight, The New York Times reports, although he did recently draw media attention when he filed a temporary restraining order against his niece, Mary Trump, in an unsuccessful attempt to block the publication of her new tell-all book.

Robert Trump was one of four siblings to the president, including the late Fred Trump Jr. The president's two older sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau, are still living. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell