Rest in peace
Trump's younger brother Robert dies at 71 after undisclosed illness

8:09 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday, the White House announced in a statement reportedly personally dictated by the president. He was 71.

The younger Trump, whom the president described as his "best friend," had reportedly been suffering from a serious, but undisclosed illness for several months. President Trump went to visit his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday and did not provide details about his condition other than telling reporters "he's having a tough time."

Robert Trump, a former top executive at the Trump Organization, had a calmer demeanor than his brother and mostly preferred to stay out of the spotlight, The New York Times reports, although he did recently draw media attention when he filed a temporary restraining order against his niece, Mary Trump, in an unsuccessful attempt to block the publication of her new tell-all book.

Robert Trump was one of four siblings to the president, including the late Fred Trump Jr. The president's two older sisters, Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau, are still living. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
CNN's Jake Tapper, Mark Meadows clash over unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

12:42 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows isn't satisfied with the lack of evidence pointing to widespread voter fraud. From his perspective, there also isn't evidence there's not widespread fraud.

Meadows made the comment during an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, during which host Jake Tapper asked him about President Trump's push to squash state's efforts to implement universal mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Meadows denied allegations that the president was attempting to undermine the post office to manipulate the voting process and expressed openness to a standalone bill that would expand postal aid, but he did repeat Trump's unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting is a gateway to fraud.

Tapper took issue with Meadows' reasoning, arguing that prosecutors generally find it quite easy to discover fraud.

Either way, The Washington Post earlier this summer analyzed mail-in data collected by three states and found the rate of possible cases was miniscule. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Potential Biden voters are becoming more committed to their choice, poll shows

11:18 a.m.

As President Trump and his likely challenger and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, gear up to accept their party nominations in the next two weeks, polling has remained steady in favor of Biden.

CBS News' Battleground Tracker, as of Sunday, shows 52 percent of Americans backing Biden compared to 42 who support Trump. That would give him 279 electoral college votes, slightly more than the 270 required to win, thanks to states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin flipping blue again after Trump won them in 2016. Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Iowa, all appear to be in play for both candidates.

What appears to be key for Biden, though, is a consistently increasing number of voters who say they're "very strong in their support" of the former vice president, despite less-than-universal enthusiasm for the candidate. At the end of June, Trump led Biden 78 percent to 72 percent in the category, indicating more people were on the fence about the latter, but the two are now even at 82 percent.

The CBS News survey was conducted in partnership with YouGov between Aug. 12-14 when 2,210 U.S. registered voters were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.4 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

belarus protests
Putin offered military assistance to Belarus, but analysts explain why he's unlikely to follow through

10:51 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to assist his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko militarily if necessary as the latter faces mounting anti-government protests, the Kremlin said Sunday.

While the traditionally staunch allies are in a more precarious place than usual because of Lukashenko's recent aversion to deepening political and economic ties with Moscow, Putin reportedly is at least telling Lukashenko he's prepared to intervene on his behalf because he fears a revolution spilling over into Russia. Per BBC, Russian television broadcasts are drawing parallels between the Belarus demonstrations and Ukraine's Euromaidan protests in 2014, which preceded Russia's invasion of Crimea.

But while some analysts have laid out possibilities for why Putin may follow through, others have pointed out that the situation in Belarus is not actually similar to Ukraine and Putin will most likely hold back. Indeed, even though Russian TV is backing Lukashenko publicly, news sites are reportedly criticizing the embattled Belarusian leader, who may be losing his grasp over the rest of the government.

Back in 2014, Ukraine was choosing between East and West, and Russia was determined not to lose influence over the country. Russia also wants to keep Belarus in its orbit, but that's not really what these protests are about, BBC's Steve Rosenberg notes. While Lukashenko's ties to Russia have certainly played a role in his ability to maintain power for 26 years, the protests are specifically directed at Minsk, not Moscow, so Putin may decide he won't to risk an invasion for Lukashenko's sake. Tim O'Donnell

no coincidence here
Trump will deliver speech on Biden's 'record of failure' hours before DNC acceptance speech

August 15, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is scheduled to give his acceptance speech during the last act of the mostly-virtual Democratic National Convention next Thursday at 10 p.m. E.T.

Just a few hours before, though, President Trump is heading to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, to deliver his own remarks on "Joe Biden's record of failure," the president's re-election campaign announced Saturday.

The timing is clearly not a coincidence, but the location probably isn't either. Old Forge is just a few miles outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania, which happens to be Biden's birthplace and where he spent part of his childhood before his family moved to Delaware.

And, of course, Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state, which Trump narrowly won in 2016 and is in danger of relinquishing to his challenger in November. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
FDA approves saliva-based coronavirus test viewed as 'major game changer'

August 15, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization for the SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test developed by the Yale School of Public Health.

The test, which processes saliva samples to rapidly determine whether a person is infected with the coronavirus and does not require any type of swab or specific collection device, could be one of the first "major game changers in fighting the pandemic," said Andy Slavitt, a former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Obama administration, in a Twitter thread.

For starters, the process should be a lot more comfortable for people. It doesn't, as Slavitt puts it, require sticking "something four inches up a kid's nostril." But besides being painless, it's affordable — the materials are about $4, Slavitt said, and even when adding the cost of labor and overhead, its development is still cheaper than current tests.

And, because it's cheap and has a fast turnaround time, people will likely be able to get tested more frequently, which will in turn increase diagnostic accuracy.

Slavitt believes all of these assets could especially come in handy for schools, universities, and office buildings which theoretically need to ramp up testing if they want to re-open safely. It could also encourage more asymptomatic people to get tested.

The final reason Slavitt has high praise for the test isn't about the science. Instead, he pointed out that Yale, in partnership with the NBA, developed the test without any intention of making a profit. Tim O'Donnell

u.s.-china
'Reflection' leads Beijing to soften rhetoric aimed at U.S., others

August 15, 2020
Xi Jinping.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

As the relationship between the United States and China deteriorates, Beijing is looking to tone down its rhetoric and salvage something, The New York Times reports.

Recently, top Chinese diplomats, academics, and state-run media outlets have — publicly, at least — taken a more moderate stance and backed efforts to find a way to co-exist peacefully with the United States. "There's a reflection that we should not let nationalism or hotheadedness somehow kidnap our foreign policy," Xu Quinduo, a commentator for state-run broadcaster China Radio International, told the Times. "Tough rhetoric should not replace rational diplomacy."

There have been both fewer calls for China to challenge the U.S. military and direct attacks on President Trump, and the strategy seems to be backed up by actions, as well. Earlier this week, for instance, The South China Morning Post reported that Chinese troops were given orders not to escalate the situation in the disputed South China Sea, where both the U.S. and Chinese have upped their military operations. "China won't fire the first shot," Jin Canrong, an international studies professor at Renmin University, told the Times.

It's not all about the U.S., however. China has also strained its relations with neighboring India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia of late. "Beijing's rhetoric appears aimed at defusing the global backlash its brash diplomacy and harsh policies have provoked," said Jessica Chen Weiss, an associate professor of government at Cornell University. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Biden campaign preparing '360 degree effort' to engage Caribbean-American voters in Florida

August 15, 2020
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, may already be playing a key role in shifting the crucial swing state of Florida toward her running mate and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The choice of Harris, who is of both Jamaican and Indian descent, for the ticket has excited the oft-ignored Caribbean-American voting bloc, especially among the Black West Indian diaspora, Politico reports. "It's the pick that energizes us. It's the pick that's getting us motivated," said Karen Andre, one of Biden's top Florida advisers. Andre, who is of Haitian-American descent, said the campaign is preparing a "full 360 degree effort" to engage Caribbean-American voters with paid radio ads in Creole and English, as well as possibly having local radio hosts interview the potential vice president.

Andre told Politico her phone was "burning" with calls from Jamaican-Americans after the Harris announcement, but she added she's also "heard from Haiti, Trinidad, Barbados, Bahamas."

Like all voting groups, Caribbean-Americans are not a monolith, and not every voter of Jamaican or Haitian descent, for instance, will vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. But Hans Mardy, a Haitian-American Republican activist in Miami who is struggling to support Trump after he vulgarly insulted Haiti earlier in his tenure, said people of Haitian and Jamaican descent in South Florida "have a very tight connection," indicating the apparent excitement about the presumptive Democratic ticket could indeed be infectious within the community. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

