Trump praises his late brother Robert for not being jealous of him

9:26 a.m.

During a phone interview on Fox & Friends on Monday, President Trump paid tribute to his late brother, Robert, who died Saturday at the age of 71. While he spoke highly about his younger brother, he still found a way to make himself the center of the story.

The main praise Trump heaped on Robert was that even though the two were competitive growing up he wasn't jealous of Trump's successes, whether it was The Apprentice's booming ratings, a great real estate deal, or winning the 2016 election. "There was not an ounce of jealousy," Trump said, adding that envy is common in many other sibling relationships.

The president called Robert his "biggest fan" and said people would often come up to him to tell him how "thrilled" his kid brother was with his presidency. Trump also took delight in the fact that Robert was apparently very angry with China over its role in the coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

Trump versus the USPS
The USPS handles 500 million letters a day at Christmas. Mail-in ballots should be easy.

9:25 a.m.

President Trump said last Thursday he opposes the push by Democrats to give the U.S. Postal Service billions of dollars for the election, telling Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo "they need that money in order for the Post Office to work, to take in these millions and millions of ballots,” and without the funds, "they can’t have universal mail-in voting."

But despite what Trump says and Democrats say they fear, a lack of money won't stop the USPS from delivering ballots in a timely matter, according to postal experts and the USPS itself. In the week before Christmas, for example, the USPS processes and delivers 2.5 billion pieces of first-class mail, or about 500 million cards and letters a day, not to mention packages.

"From a sheer numbers perspective, none of the experts I spoke with doubted that the Postal Service could handle a vote-by-mail election, even if every one of the nation’s more than 150 million registered voters stuck their ballot in a mailbox," Russell Berman writes in The Atlantic. "As one noted to me, a presidential election might be a big deal, but in postal terms, it’s no Christmas." The experts are worried about measures put in place by new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The disappearing mail-sorting machines and mail collection boxes aren't the big concern — or even necessarily DeJoy's doing, Nick Harper explains in a Medium post. The real electoral threat, Berman says, is DeJoy's rapid moves to eliminate overtime, "even though as many as 40,000 postal workers have been quarantined or out sick because of the coronavirus," and leave mail behind if it isn't on the truck on schedule, violating the Postal Service ethos and gumming up the works. The USPS has also said it won't treat all ballots as first-class mail, as it normally does.

But USPS has been preparing for a surge in mail-in ballots since before DeJoy took over, Berman writes, and besides, "post offices may not follow directives from Washington, D.C., if they believe doing so will tamper with the election. Postal workers are voters too, and for years they've been trained to prioritize ballots at election time." Read more at The Atlantic. Peter Weber

Solving COVID
New studies reportedly suggest lasting immunity to COVID-19 even in mild cases

9:24 a.m.
Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotla
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Experts are voicing optimism that the body provides lasting COVID-19 immunity in those who have recovered from even a mild case following a series of new studies.

Scientists have recently been seeing "encouraging signs of strong, lasting immunity" to COVID-19, including in those who only had mild symptoms of the coronavirus, as antibodies that fight against the virus, and B cells and T cells that recognize it, "appear to persist months after infections have resolved," The New York Times reports.

"This is exactly what you would hope for," University of Washington immunologist Marion Pepper, who authored one of the recent studies, told the Times. "All the pieces are there to have a totally protective immune response."

Especially encouraging, the Times explains, is evidence of immunity in patients who just had mild symptoms, which suggests, as University of California immunologist Smita Iyer explained, that "you can still get durable immunity without suffering the consequences of infection." Emory University immunologist Eun-Hyung Lee also told the Times, "Yes, you do develop immunity to this virus, and good immunity to this virus. That's the message we want to get out there."

At the same time, the Times notes that it's still not clear how long the immune responses might last, and the recent studies "do not demonstrate protection in action." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

making history
Washington Football Team's Jason Wright becomes the NFL's first Black team president

8:48 a.m.

Jason Wright has made NFL history.

The Washington Football Team on Monday announced it has hired Wright, a former running back, as its new team president, making him the first Black team president in the league ever, ABC News reports.

"The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise," Wright said in a statement. Owner Dan Snyder also said on Monday that "if I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason."

This move comes after the team dropped its Washington Redskins name following years of criticism, going by simply Washington Football Team for now, as well as after 15 former employees said that they experienced sexual harassment and verbal abuse on the job. Following that report, Snyder said he has hired an outside counsel "to conduct a thorough investigation."

Wright in an interview on GMA Monday promised that "it's a new day" for the team, saying it will not just be getting a new name but also a "new identity, a new way of engaging with the world." As far as the permanent new name goes, Wright said this will be a decision that "we make as a Washington football community." Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Biden enters convention with a moderately shrinking lead over Trump, polls find

7:10 a.m.
Joe Biden
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden enters his virtual nominating convention ahead of President Trump, but the race has tightened either a little bit or a lot in three polls released Sunday and Monday morning. The most dramatic shift was in CNN's poll, which had Biden leading Trump by just 4 percentage points among registered voters, 50 percent to 46 percent, down from a 14-point lead in June. In 15 battleground states, CNN and SSRS found, Biden is ahead by just 1 point, 49 percent to 48 percent.

Biden maintained a wider lead in a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday and a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll on Sunday. In the Washington Post/ABC poll, Biden has a 12-point advantage among both registered voters and voting-age adults, 53 percent to 41 percent. Biden led by 15 points in the same poll in July. The WSJ/NBC recorded Biden with a 9-point lead, 50 percent to 49 percent, versus his 11-point lead last month. FiveThirtyEight gives Biden an 8.4-point lead in its polling average, 51.3 percent to 42.9; RealClearPolitics has Biden up 7.5 points, 49.8 percent to 42.3 percent.

In all three polls, voters were largely motivated by support for or opposition to Trump, and the percentage of voters paying attention to the election was historically high. Trump polls badly on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic but narrowly leads Biden on the economy and crime. Biden leads on all other issues. Trump's job approval rating ranged from 42 percent (CNN/SSRS) to 44 percent (WSJ/NBC). Biden's choice of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate got high marks in the polls.

The CNN/SSRS poll, which has swung wildly this year, was conducted Aug. 12-15 among 987 registered voters contacted by phone, and its margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points, or ±5.4 points for the 15 battleground states. The Washington Post/ABC News poll contacted 1,001 adults including 868 registered voters by phone Aug. 12-15 and its margin of error was ±4 points for registered voters. The Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll involved 900 registered voters contacted Aug. 9-12, and its margin of error is ±3.27 points. Peter Weber

2020 democratic national convention
Experimental virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday with Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders

6:07 a.m.

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday night, conducted virtually with a mixture of prerecorded speeches, musical acts, and live-edited cut-ins from around the U.S. The convention will be condensed into two hours a night, Monday through Thursday, from 9-11 p.m. EDT; the broadcast networks will cover only the second hour, though the entire presentation will be streamed on most social media services and smart devices, plus broadcast on cable news. "Anything can happen," promised the event's producer, Ricky Kirshner. "It is not scripted, I can tell you that."

Monday night's theme is "We the People." The night's keynote will be delivered by former first lady Michelle Obama, and other featured speakers include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Presumptive nominee Joe Biden will speak from Delaware on Thursday night, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), will be the featured speaker Wednesday night. The shortened format means shorter speeches and fewer speakers. "This will be certainly different than any other convention," said DNC Chairman Thomas Perez. "You'll see fewer podiums but you'll see more people in living rooms. You'll see them on factory floors and schools and communities."

The convention will be a technically complex affair, with about 400 people working behind the scenes to mix together prerecorded content with live feeds from living rooms, national monuments, and stages, The Washington Post reports. "For a typically antiquated and long-winded event, the remade unconventional convention could set a new standard for national political gatherings, which have evolved since the 1960s from their roots as actual smoke-filled rooms where presidents were picked to suspenseless televised spectacles that even partisans struggled to justify. The new circus could also flop." Peter Weber

belarus protests
Belarus holds massive anti-government protest as opposition leader says she is ready to step in

4:48 a.m.

Belarus hosted separate and unequal rallies Sunday, with opponents of long-term President Alexander Lukashenko holding their biggest protest yet in Minsk, the capital, while a much smaller crowd gathered to hear Lukashenko vow to hold on to power and warn of foreign interference. The protesters say Lukashenko rigged the Aug. 8 presidential election — in which, according to the Central Election Commission, he won 80.1 percent of the vote, versus 10.1 percent for opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after criticizing the results, released a video Monday saying she is "ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period," until new elections are held. She encouraged police and security forces to switch allegiance from the beleaguered Lukashenko, saying they would be forgiven for any brutalities committed on his orders. About 6,700 people have been arrested in the post-election protests, and many say they were tortured or threatened with rape and other crimes while detained.

With Lukashenko refusing to engage with protesters and seeking military assistance from Moscow, opposition leaders have called for escalating strikes. Workers at state-run factories walked off the job last week, and some police have come out in support of the protesters. State TV employees appear to have joined the strikes on Monday, with empty anchor desks replacing the morning news.

The government says about 65,000 people turned out to hear Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years. AFP puts the number closer to 10,000, and some of the attendees were reportedly state workers forced to attend. The anti-Lukashenko protest drew about 220,000 people according to independent media outlet Tut.by. Peter Weber

Nature's Nightmares
California wildfires plagued by fire tornado, record-shattering heat wave, wild lightning strikes

3:35 a.m.

California is grappling with triple-digit temperatures, a freak lightning storm in the Bay Area, and high winds, all of which are contributing to wildfires breaking out throughout the state and, on Saturday, at least one rare fire tornado in Lassen County, north of Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a first-ever fire tornado warning on Saturday, Dawn Johnson, a meteorologist at the Reno station, said Sunday.

A fire tornado is a "rare phenomenon" formed when strong winds, extreme heat, and rough terrain combine, fueled by gas from burning vegetation, Ben Gelber, a longtime meteorologist in Ohio, told The New York Times. "It's so unusual, it's a little difficult to wrap our heads around. Of course, the towering clouds created by fires, we've all seen that. But the tornadic feature or multiple fire whirls, that's just incredible." Johnson said the NWS plans to investigate the fire tornado sightings as soon as it's safe. "In this case, there's a massive wildfire burning in the same location, so the logistics are a lot more complicated."

The San Francisco Bay Area experienced nonstop lightning strikes Sunday, fueled by moisture from a tropical storm offshore. The lightning ignited spot fires in remote areas of Northern California and fueled wildfires being battled outside Los Angeles. The Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest, which has burned nearly 28 square miles, was 12 percent contained by Sunday, and the smaller fire near the L.A. suburb of Azusa was just 3 percent contained. The fire in Lassen County, with the fire tornado, was just 5 percent contained as of Sunday.

Much of California reached at least 100 degrees over the weekend, including Oakland for the first time in August, prompting rolling blackouts to prevent widespread power failures. Sacramento hit 112 degrees on Sunday, and the southwestern desert town of Needles recorded 123 degree heat on Saturday. Death Valley, the lowest and hottest place in the U.S., recorded a high of 130 degrees on Sunday, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth — possibly the highest, The Washington Post reports, given doubts about the accuracy of century-old measurements. Peter Weber

