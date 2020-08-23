Rudy Giuliani, Kellyanne Conway, Trump children among RNC speakers

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, and on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced who will speak at the four-day event.

President Trump will accept the nomination on Thursday night, but before that, several of his relatives — including daughter Ivanka Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — will speak on his behalf.

Monday night's roster includes Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate; former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at protesters walking by their house.

Tuesday's lineup will feature first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) appearing on Wednesday. On Thursday, UFC President Dana White, evangelist Franklin Graham, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will speak.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday this will be a "very optimistic and upbeat convention," and participants will "talk about the American story." For the full list of speakers, visit Politico. Catherine Garcia