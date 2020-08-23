See More Speed Reads
Read my lips
Biden promises no new taxes for small businesses, anyone making under $400,000

9:28 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes everyone must pay "their fair share" of taxes, which is why if elected, he will "raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000."

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said there will be "no new taxes" for those earning under $400,000 or "90 percent of the businesses out there that are mom and pop businesses, that employ less than 50 people." Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government must assist those small businesses with "the ability to reopen," he continued. "We have to provide more help for them, not less help."

When pressed by World News Tonight anchor David Muir about raising taxes on some people, Biden said it's smart to "tax businesses that are in fact making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes." That's what the Obama administration did after the 2008 recession, Biden said, which led to an economic recovery with "the largest, the most consecutive number of months of growth in jobs of any time in history. We did it the right way." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Rudy Giuliani, Kellyanne Conway, Trump children among RNC speakers

8:37 p.m.
Rudy Giuliani.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, and on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced who will speak at the four-day event.

President Trump will accept the nomination on Thursday night, but before that, several of his relatives — including daughter Ivanka Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — will speak on his behalf.

Monday night's roster includes Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate; former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at protesters walking by their house.

Tuesday's lineup will feature first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) appearing on Wednesday. On Thursday, UFC President Dana White, evangelist Franklin Graham, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will speak.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday this will be a "very optimistic and upbeat convention," and participants will "talk about the American story." For the full list of speakers, visit Politico. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
FDA issues emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19

7:48 p.m.
A nurse carries bags of plasma.
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday announced that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The FDA said more than 70,000 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma, which is taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19, and the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product." Trump called the move "historic" and claimed the treatment will "save countless lives."

There is no conclusive evidence that using convalescent plasma works, and Denise Hinton, the FDA's chief scientist, said this "should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months."

Trump, who has touted the use of everything from disinfectants to antimalarial drugs to treat COVID-19, recently accused the FDA of "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics." Benjamin Corb of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology told The Associated Press Trump's Sunday announcement has "conspicuous timing. President Trump is once against putting his political goals ahead of the health and well-being of the American public." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Despite Trump's claims, acting DHS chief says department has no authority to send agents to polling sites

2:06 p.m.

President Trump this week said he would send sheriffs, law enforcement officials, and U.S. attorneys to polling stations to guard against voter fraud in November's election. Analysts questioned whether he has the authority to do that since actions that could be interpreted as intimidating voters are prohibited. If anything still remained uncertain, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf cleared it up Sunday.

Wolf confirmed to CNN's Jake Tapper that his department has "expressed authorities given to us by Congress" and deploying federal law enforcement to polling sites "is not one of them." Wolf also said Trump has "absolutely" not discussed the idea with him.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump misspoke and the president simply wants to ensure voters can safely cast their ballots, regardless of whether they're voting for Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, or any other candidate. Meadows implied it wasn't voter fraud that inspired Trump's comments, but concerns about "aggressive behavior" brought on by coronavirus pandemic measures like social distancing. "If the judges at those polling places need any kind of security we're going to make sure they have the resources," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Trump campaign adviser not worried leaked Maryanne Trump Barry audio will hurt election chances

1:25 p.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller brushed aside leaked audio recordings in which President Trump's older sister and retired federal judge, Maryanne Trump Barry, can be heard sharply criticizing her younger brother.

In the tapes, which were secretly recorded by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, and obtained by The Washington Post, Barry can be heard saying the president "has no principles" and lies frequently. She also claims he paid someone to take his "entrance exams" so he could get into the University of Pennsylvania.

Miller said he isn't worried Barry's comments will have an affect on swing voters ahead of the November election. He dismissed the audio as nothing more than an example of a "sibling rivalry," which he said is quite common.

As for Trump's take on his relationship with his sister, Miller said he's only heard the president speak highly of Barry and her accomplishments as a judge.

Meadows was a little harsher on Barry, whom he criticized for not attending the funeral of her other younger brother Robert, who died last week, and he also attempted to dispute some of her claims. Barry said Trump "doesn't read," but Meadows made the case the president reads more than anyone he knows. Ultimately, though, Meadows said it boils down to "just another day and another attack." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
There's concern a 3rd coronavirus wave in the U.S. could be 'more diffused,' less concentrated

12:52 p.m.

First, the good news. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during Sunday's edition of Face the Nation that there have been positive developments in the United States' battle with the coronavirus pandemic — cases and hospitalizations are declining, and Gottlieb also expects deaths, a lagging factor, will start to trend downward soon, as well.

The tide is turning as Sun Belt states like Arizona and Florida see improvements, but Gottlieb said there's still cause for concern. Cases are building in the West and Midwest, indicating a third wave — the first being the early epidemic in the New York tri-state area, followed by the more recent explosion of cases in the Sun Belt — could be coming.

What has experts like Gottlieb particularly concerned is that if those states do see a significant flare-up "it could be more diffused" and "spread across a broader section" of the country. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Deputy campaign manager confirms Biden still hasn't been tested for coronavirus

11:34 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, still has not been tested for the coronavirus, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week.

Biden confirmed he hadn't been tested earlier this summer, but the campaign had refused to answer the question this week during the Democratic National Convention before Bedingfield clarified the matter Sunday. She insisted Biden has not had the virus and that the "strictest protocols" are in place for the nominee, noting that everyone around Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is "undergoing the appropriate testing."

The revelation implies that Biden technically didn't follow the protocols others were required to follow if they entered the sparsely populated convention venue in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden gave his acceptance speech Thursday.

Bedingfield did say if there's any reason for Biden to get a COVID-19 test in the future, he certainly will. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
What the U.S. can learn from India's rapid coronavirus testing efforts

11:04 a.m.
Coronavirus antigen test.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

India scaled up its coronavirus testing over a two-month period starting in June by relying on faster, cheaper antigen tests. At first glance, that's a positive development and a strategy the United States is also considering as the pandemic continues, The Associated Press reports. At the same time, however, there's a sense that India has become overly reliant on the antigen tests, which are also less accurate than slower, more expensive lab tests.

The problem isn't the antigen tests themselves since their shortcomings are well understood. Rather, India seemingly hasn't been retesting enough patients who have tested negative even though the country's health officials are recommending the practice, particularly for those who have symptoms. Between June 18 and July 29, court documents reportedly show that in Delhi state only 0.5 percent, or 1,365 of the more than 260,000 people who tested negative, were retested. Plus, there's been a decline in use of more precise lab tests, the figure falling from 11,000 per day to just 5,400.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard University's Global Health Institute, said combining data from the two types of tests shouldn't be used to determine that infections are going down in India since using less accurate tests will automatically drive the numbers south, especially if retesting is limited. Going forward, large countries struggling with outbreaks like the U.S. and India will likely need to strike a balance between speed and precision by continuing to rely on accurate lab tests and get retested regularly when using antigen tests. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

