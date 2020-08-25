See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Edit

Trump campaign adviser touts anti-Semitic conspiracy theory hours before now-canceled RNC speech

8:32 p.m.

On the same day she was scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention, Mary Ann Mendoza, a mother whose child was killed by an undocumented immigrant who also serves on the Trump re-election campaign's advisory board, promoted an anti-Semitic Twitter thread composed by a QAnon conspiracy theorist. The RNC later pulled Mendoza's speech from Tuesday's schedule.

The thread endorsed by Mendoza consisted of numerous anti-Semitic posts, many of which were centered on a non-existent "Jewish plot to enslave the world," The Daily Beast reports. The tweets falsely claimed the Rothschild family created a plot to terrorize and destroy non-Jewish people. It also referred to "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," a fabricated anti-Semitic text first published in Russia in the early 20th century that later became a popular hoax about Jewish world domination in Nazi Germany.

Mendoza eventually deleted the tweet, claiming she didn't read the whole thread. But the damage was done. Tim O'Donnell

wild weather
Edit

Hurricane Laura forces 585,000 evacuations from Texas and Louisiana

8:50 p.m.
A car drives down a road near Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

More than 585,000 people in Texas and Louisiana were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, which the National Hurricane Center projects will strengthen into a Category 3 storm before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Forecasters said the Gulf Coast will likely see flooding, high winds, and dangerous storm surge that could submerge entire neighborhoods. National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Ed Rappaport told The Associated Press the Gulf waters are "warm enough everywhere there to support a major hurricane, Category 3 or even higher. The waters are very warm where the storm is now and will be for the entire path up until the Gulf Coast."

About 385,000 residents were ordered to leave Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur in Texas, while 200,000 residents of Calcasieu Parish in Louisiana were also told to evacuate. As of Tuesday evening, Laura is 435 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving west-northwest at 17 mph with peak winds of 85 mph. Earlier this week, the storm killed 20 people in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic. Catherine Garcia

Revolving Door
Edit

Trump administration taps Vietnam refugee as new ICE chief

8:02 p.m.
DHS seal.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is tapping Tony Pham, the top attorney for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as the new head of the agency, The Washington Examiner and BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

Pham was born in what was then Saigon, South Vietnam (now Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) and came to the United States as a refugee in 1975 and became a U.S. citizen 10 years later. BuzzFeed notes the Trump administration has dramatically cut the U.S. refugee program. Prior to joining ICE, Pham was a prosecutor in Richmond, Virginia, and later oversaw the Virginia Peninsula Regional jail.

"As a seasoned leader with [the Department of Homeland Security], Tony will ensure ICE continues to safeguard our country's borders from crime and illegal immigration," an ICE spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Pham is replacing Matt Albence and will serve in an acting role. Read more at The Washington Examiner and BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

speaking out
Edit

Al Gore calls Trump's strategy of undermining mail-in voting 'despicable'

7:55 p.m.
Al Gore.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Former Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday said it is "despicable" that President Trump is attempting to undermine mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

During an event with Reuters, Gore accused Trump of trying to dismantle the United States Postal Service in order to "deprive people who are scared of the pandemic from voting by mail," and likened this to Trump putting his "knee on the neck of democracy." Trump has also been sowing doubts about the integrity of the election that is still months away, and Gore said he seems to have "no compunctions at all about trying to rip apart the social fabric and the political equilibrium of the American people."

When Gore lost the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush, it all came down to Florida, and the final result wasn't decided until December. Gore said Americans need to prepare for the possibility that this year's winner won't be announced on Election Day, but even if Trump loses and he refuses to accept the results, "it's not really up to him." According to the Constitution, Trump's term is up on Jan. 20, 2021, and the Secret Service and military leaders would answer to the new president. Catherine Garcia

resignations
Edit

Alaska attorney general resigns after sending inappropriate texts to state employee

7:02 p.m.
Kevin Clarkson.
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) announced on Tuesday that he has accepted the resignation of Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson (R), after he "admitted to conduct in the workplace that did not live up to our high expectations."

Clarkson admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the personal phone of a junior state employee, who was not in his chain of command but did interact with him. ProPublica and the Anchorage Daily News report that Clarkson sent more than 550 text messages to the unnamed woman, inviting her to his home at least 18 times and regularly using the kiss emoji. On March 26, he allegedly told the woman, "Haven't seen you in awhile, so you owe me a number of hugs." A few days later, on April 4, the woman reportedly told Clarkson he needed to respect her boundaries and "please remember this is my personal phone."

In his resignation letter, obtained by NBC News, Clarkson apologized for his "errors in judgment" and said when the woman "eventually expressed her discomfort to me, I immediately respected her wishes and ceased communicating with her by text." He called the messages "'G' rated" and said there is "nothing remotely salacious about the texts. In our texts we exchanged innocent mutual endearments between us in words and emojis." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

House Democrat launches investigation into Pompeo's RNC speech

6:17 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is already under a lot of scrutiny for his decision to deliver a pre-taped speech at the Republican National Convention, and he's now the subject of a House investigation.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, launched the inquiry Tuesday, calling the speech "highly unusual," "likely unprecedented," and maybe "illegal." Diplomats have expressed concern about the speech since State Department policy stipulate officials confirmed by the Senate refrain from getting involved in partisan events, but critics also believe Pompeo is violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits all employees of the executive branch — save for the president and vice president — from participating in political activities.

In a letter to Pompeo's Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro argues the department's case that Pompeo was acting in an individual capacity when he taped the speech doesn't hold because the secretary was on an official, tax payer-funded trip to Israel during the taping and "will likely be on official business when it" airs Tuesday night. Castro finished the letter by asking what legal guidance was prepared when authorizing the speech and what resources — including transportation, diplomatic security, and coordination with the Israeli government — were used to organize the recording. Read the full letter below. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Edit

Does Melania Trump have any chance of convincing women to support her husband?

6:13 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

President Trump has spent the last four years alienating women voters. Now he needs his wife to help win their support. But is that even possible?

Melania Trump will be featured Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, and her remarks are being billed as the GOP's best effort to convince wavering female voters to return to the fold. "My husband and this administration have taken historic measures to empower and support women in the United States — and around the world," she said Monday.

That may be a hard sell for a president defined, in part, by a history of sexism. That includes a litany of personal transgressions — the famous Access Hollywood tape, the alleged affair he had with a porn star while Melania was at home with their newborn child, and E. Jean Carroll's rape allegation — as well as a few that stand firmly in the political realm: The president's disdain for female reporters who challenge him is well-documented, and he has generously applied the "nasty" label (and worse) to a number of women who have criticized him. Under Trump, the term "gaslighting" — a word often used to describe abusive men — has moved into the political mainstream.

The result: Recent polls of female voters show Trump is now trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden by roughly 25 points, and even white working class women appear to be abandoning him. A number of female GOP officials have also defected to Democrats in recent years; in Kansas, the current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate left the GOP just two years ago, citing Trump as a reason. Women who remain in the party seem frustrated as well.

"Trump has created an environment where women are not particularly interested in the Republican Party ... where the Republican Party doesn't seem like a place for women." GOP strategist Sarah Longwell told the Washington Post earlier this month.

Trump can't win women voters, but he can't afford to lose them this badly either. A president legendary for his ugliness to women now needs them to survive, politically. Melania, it seems, has a very big task ahead of her. Joel Mathis

no way boomer
Edit

Biden campaign tries to dunk on the Republican National Convention by parodying Simon & Garfunkel

5:34 p.m.
Paul Simon at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign has just taken its boomer credentials to a new level.

Monday marked the first night of the Republican National Convention, and yes, it packed a lot of falsehoods into its few hours. But before it decided to get to the facts in a Tuesday email, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign first took a detour to a place no one needed it to go: a low-effort parody of Simon & Garfunkel.

The pitiful spin on The Boxer doesn't do much to help Biden correct the record on anything Republicans said Monday night, but it does serve as an unfortunate reminder of Paul Simon's 2016 Democratic National Convention performance. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.