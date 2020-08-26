See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Melania Trump's lauded COVID-19 empathy was undercut by her mask-less, mingling RNC audience

2:00 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump was the first person at the Republican National Convention to acknowledge the pain and suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, a frequent theme at last week's Democratic National Convention. Unlike most of the speeches at the RNC and DNC, she had a small audience in the Rose Garden. And they clearly didn't follow COVID-19 best practices.

"COVID-19 swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us," Trump said in her speech. "My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you who have lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

Setting aside how Trump has handled the pandemic in real life, until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, we have face masks and social distancing.

"Watching this crowd disperse, I am having renewed anxiety about the lack of masking and distancing," New York Times science reporter Katherine Wu wrote in a live chat. Everyone there might have been tested beforehand, but the rapid tests aren't all that accurate, and "they might find they have different results a couple days from now."

But "taking advantage of the expansive COVID testing capacity at the White House is allowing Trump to create the impression that we are in a post-pandemic world," added Times economics reporter Alan Rappeport, even while "many students are preparing for virtual school next week, many restaurants will be closing down, and many people will be applying for more unemployment insurance." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Kayaker finds message in a bottle almost exactly 35 years after it was sent

2:03 a.m.
A message in a bottle.
While at Delaware's Prime Hook Beach in the summer of 1985, Cathi Riddle and her cousin thought it would be fun to send a message in a bottle and see if anyone ever responded to their letter. Finally, 35 years later, Riddle received a reply.

In the letter, dated Aug. 1, 1985, the girls wrote about their pets and asked the person who found the missive to "please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself." Riddle told WBOC they were curious about how far the message could go.

On Aug. 8, kayaker Brad Wachsmuth was on the Broadkill River near Prime Hook Beach when he saw a bottle floating in the water. He picks up trash during his kayaking adventures, and grabbed the bottle to recycle. Back on shore, he saw there was a piece of paper inside the bottle, and after reading the message, got in touch with the Milton Historical Society, which helped connect him with Riddle.

Wachsmuth told WBOC with "the tides and the amount of storms that come here, tropical storms, nor'easters, hurricanes, over 35 years you would expect it wouldn't end up in the same waters." It appears the bottle likely "didn't travel very far," Riddle said, but it's not too far-fetched to believe that "perhaps it traveled the world and came back." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
One of Billy Graham's granddaughters praised Trump at the RNC. Another is asking Christian women not to vote for him.

1:14 a.m.
Cissie Graham Lynch.
Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Cissie Graham Lynch and Jerushah Duford are both granddaughters of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham, but they stand on opposite ends of the Trump spectrum.

Lynch delivered an address at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, where she called President Trump a "fierce advocate" of faith, condemned transgender inclusion, and accused Democrats of trying to make "faith organizations pay for abortion-inducing drugs," apparently referring to birth control, which does not induce abortion.

Duford also made her political stance clear on Tuesday, writing in an op-ed for USA Today that "every big decision" in her life has been "guided by faith," but now she feels "disoriented as I watch the church I have always served turn their eyes away from everything it teaches." Many Christian women have been telling her they also have experienced a "tug at their spirit," felt when they hear Trump say things about "government housing having no place in America's suburbs" or his border wall, "designed to keep out the very people scripture tells us to welcome."

Seeing Trump holding up a Bible in Lafayette Square earlier this summer, minutes after peaceful protesters were tear gassed, should have offended "anyone intimately familiar with the word in it," Duford said. Yet few evangelical leaders have come forward to say Trump's "behavior is antithetical to the Jesus we serve." Because of this, the "entire world has watched the term 'evangelical' become synonymous with hypocrisy and disingenuousness," Duford declared, and "my faith and my church have become a laughing stock."

Duford does not want Christian women to ignore the "disrespect and misogyny" being shown by Trump, and she emphasized that they "represent God before we represent any political party or leader." In November, she said, evangelical women must "embrace your inner tug, and allow it to lead you to use the power of your God-given voice and not allow Trump to lead this country for another four years." Read the entire op-ed at USA Today. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Melania Trump cleverly redefined 'honesty' to fit her husband in RNC speech

August 25, 2020

From President Trump's very first presidential "alternative fact" about the size of his inaugural crowd to the 20,000th documented false or misleading claim he has made since then, according to they running tally by The Washington Post's fact-checker team, "total honesty" isn't typically a word associated with his presidency. But what if you looked at honesty not in terms of truth versus lies, but as a measure of being true to your own nature? That's the smart rhetorical shift first lady Melania Trump tried during her speech at Tuesday's Republican National Convention.

"We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things," the first lady said from the White House Rose Garden. "Total honesty is what we, as citizens, deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking. And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people."

Melania Trump's speech was written by a senior aide and wasn't vetted by the White House political staff, according to her spokeswoman, former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Peter Weber

Opinion
The enigma of Melania Trump

August 25, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

How to describe that walk? It was interminable without being leisurely, a one-woman military parade. As a piece of stagecraft, Melania Trump's appearance on the second night of the Republican National Convention was meticulous, far more interesting visually than anything we have seen in either convention so far. The unmistakably stratonic flavor of the address was underscored by the first lady's outfit, the designer equivalent of a Soviet military jacket.

Before a small mask-less audience in the Rose Garden, Melania spoke plainly about a series of mostly anodyne issues: the pandemic, gratitude for medical professionals, her foreign travel, her ongoing "Be Best" initiative. She also discussed the centenary of the 19th amendment, the subject of a recent children's art competition she judged at the White House. She told the story of a child who had received a heart transplant and addressed the victims of natural disasters, the plight of drug addicts, racism, and crime.

Most of what she said was unremarkable. The most striking words came at the end of her address, when she spoke of the "downside of technology." She argued, rightly, that social media is immiserating an entire generation of vulnerable young people, and offered encouragement to America's mothers. It is strange to think that American first ladies have largely been right about the crises — Nancy Reagan on drugs, Barbara and Laura Bush on childhood literacy, Michelle Obama on obesity — and that their considerable efforts have made no difference whatever. (It would be interesting to hear more of Melania's thoughts on education, especially language acquisition, in which America pales in comparison to the communist Slovenia of her youth.)

The first lady's speech came on the eve of the publication of yet another Trump tell-all book, this one focusing on the first lady herself. After four years, Melania remains an enigma and in many ways a more compelling figure than her husband. Matthew Walther

Opinion
Reminder: The economy is still collapsing and Republicans have no plan to fix it

August 25, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The Republican National Convention has featured several small business owners thanking the Trump administration for the Paycheck Protection Program — a part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress back in March, that gave businesses grants to keep people on staff.

That's all well and good. But the PPP program, as well as the much larger and better-targeted boost to unemployment benefits, expired almost a month ago. Private datasets show the amount of spending on unemployment debit cards (where most benefits are deposited) has collapsed over the last month or so. Roughly $15 billion in weekly income has been deleted from the economy. It is very likely that the economy is either going to stall out roughly where it is now, or even deteriorate further.

The economy very badly needs another rescue, but the Republican Party has refused to either agree to the Democratic bill passed back in May, or get behind their own plan. A large portion of the Senate Republican caucus thinks there should be no additional rescue at all.

It is perhaps too cynical by half for Republicans to be boasting about their economic rescue efforts when they have allowed the very support system they are talking about to die with no replacement, and there is still over two months left to go before the election. If they don't do something soon, the economy will be in much worse shape in November, and it will be their fault. Ryan Cooper

RNC 2020
Melania Trump praises her husband for not being a 'traditional' politician

August 25, 2020
Melania Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking from the Rose Garden, first lady Melania Trump said she admires President Trump for not being a "traditional" politician, saying that he "demands action and gets results" and "whether you like it or not, you always know what he's thinking."

Trump's address closed night two of the Republican National Convention, and she was the first person to express their condolences to the families of those hit by the coronavirus, which has left at least 178,000 Americans dead. "I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically," she said, adding that her "deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering."

People feel "anxious" and "helpless," she said, but "they are not alone. My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic."

While making the case for four more years of a Trump presidency, the first lady told Americans her husband is "fighting for you" and "will not lose focus on you. He loves this country and he knows how to get things done." She said under his leadership, he will "bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country every known."

Trump also touched on the "racial unrest" in the United States, sparked by the officer-involved shootings of Black people including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, George Floyd in Minnesota, Elijah McClain in Colorado, and Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. "I urge people to come together in a civil manner," she said. "I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Mike Pompeo’s 'flat' RNC speech mostly overshadowed by preceding controversy

August 25, 2020

After all the controversy that preceded it, critics were mostly underwhelmed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's pre-taped speech that aired Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention.

Pompeo didn't stray off path while delivering his remarks and simply touted what he considers to be President Trump's foreign policy highlights, including the recent U.S.-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Trump's response to China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and the strengthening of NATO. The content, combined with Pompeo's delivery, had viewers yawning.

The speech was the talk of the town the last few days, since State Department policy urges officials to refrain from participating in political events, and a Secretary of State campaigning for the president during a party convention is believed to be unprecedented. The fact that it was taped while Pompeo was on an official diplomatic trip to Israel was especially troublesome in the eyes of diplomats and lawmakers.

Ultimately, though, it looks like those concerns will continue to overshadow the actual address. Michael Koplow, the policy director for Israel Policy Forum, tweeted that "for all the blowback and controversy Pompeo caused with that speech, you'd think he would have seized the moment a bit more. What an empty speech and completely flat delivery." Watch the full speech below. Tim O'Donnell

