Trevor Noah explains why it's 'terrible news' Bob Woodward just proved 'Trump isn't as dumb as we thought'

"There was some big, crazy Trump news today — and I know we say that every day, but this time it's true," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "And it starts with the president and his administration making a shocking legal maneuver," pressing the Justice Department into service "defending Trump in a defamation suit against one of his rape accusers, which means taxpayer dollars are paying for this."

"Yes, this is unprecedented for a president, but I can't say I'm surprised at this point, because Trump has basically turned the government into his own personal concierge service," Noah said. "But hey, conservatives wanted someone to run the country like a business, and what's more corporate than a CEO using company resources to shut down sexual abuse accusations."

The day's bigger scandal revolves around Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, Noah said. "You might remember back in February and March, Donald Trump was very confidently saying that the coronavirus was not a big deal, and it was basically just like the flu. But since then, we've all learned that that was bulls--t. Well, today it's come out that Trump privately knew it was bulls--t." And Trump's explanation for hiding this knowledge, that he didn't want to "create a panic," just doesn't pass the smell test, he said, because creating panic "is literally his favorite thing. 'Cities are burning! Suburbs are collapsing! Caravans of antifa Mexicans are committing Muslim voter fraud!'"