Breonna Taylor's mother calls for officers' arrests after wrongful death settlement: 'She deserves that and much more'

Breonna Taylor's family is calling for further action after settling a wrongful death case with Louisville, Kentucky, for $12 million.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police in March after they executed a no-knock warrant at the wrong house. Taylor's family sued the city for her wrongful death in April, and on Tuesday they announced one of the largest settlements ever in the wrongful death of a Black person by police, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

In a press conference, Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said this was the largest settlement ever for the police killing of a Black woman in the U.S., though the Chicago Tribune reported an $18 million settlement in the killing of LaTanya Haggerty in 1999. Louisville also agreed to adopt police reforms as part of the settlement, including a housing credit for officers who live in the city, including social workers on some police runs, and requiring commanders to approve search warrants before they head to a judge for final approval.

— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 15, 2020

Taylor's death sparked months of protests and continued calls for the officers involved in her death to be fired and charged, and Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer renewed that drive in Tuesday's press conference. "It’s time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more," Palmer said. Kathryn Krawczyk