Biden narrowly leads Trump in Wisconsin, ties him on crime and safety

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Trump in Wisconsin, and a significant lead in Minnesota, in two new polls from The Washington Post and ABC News.

Biden in the Wisconsin poll released on Wednesday leads Trump 52 percent to 46 percent among likely voters in the key state, while among all registered voters, he leads the president 50 percent to 46 percent. The poll's margin of error for likely voters is 4.5 percentage points. When registered Wisconsin voters were asked who they trust more to handle crime and safety, Biden and Trump tied at 48 percentage points. Biden, however, led Trump by 10 percentage points when voters were asked who they trust more to handle the "equal treatment of racial groups."

Previous polls have showed Biden leading in Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly won in 2016 by fewer than 25,000 votes, but the Post writes that this latest survey shows how Trump's "law-and-order message has so far failed to translate into significant support or change the dynamic of the race" in the state where the police shooting of Jacob Blake last month sparked protests.

The Wisconsin survey also finds "some shifting" since 2016, the Post reports, as Trump has a 10-point lead among white voters without degrees, a group he carried nationally by over 30 percentage points four years ago.

Meanwhile, another Washington Post-ABC News poll of Minnesota showed Biden leading Trump by 16 percentage points among likely voters, 57 percent to 41 percent. The margin of error in this poll was also 4.5 percentage points. The Post writes that Trump's "large deficit" here was "rooted in lukewarm support among" white voters without college degrees, although it notes that this poll's finding "warrants caution given his narrower lead in Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 802 adults over the phone from Sept. 8-13, while the Minnesota poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 777 adults during the same period. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow