Late Night Tackles the 2020 election
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel find some holes in Trump's 'evil plan' to steal the election

3:29 a.m.

"On a normal election night, the story is predictable," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show: "The votes are counted, cable news paints the states red or blue, a winner is declared, and the loser calls the fireworks company to see if they can get a refund. But this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more people than ever will be voting by mail," and "it might be a while until we know who actually won the election."

And "while the FBI is warning America about foreign adversaries spreading disinformation after the election," before all the votes are counted, Noah said, "we don't need to wait for Russia to undermine America's election, because America's president is already doing it himself. I guess he is bringing foreign jobs back to the U.S. after all. I mean, if Trump isn't working with Russia on this, then the Russians must be really confused."

"But here's the thing: Because this is 2020 and everything is a nightmare, it turns out that Trump doesn't even need to prove that mail-in ballots are invalid in order for him to snatch the election away," Noah said. "All he needs to do is prolong the fight over it," specifically for 35 days. "Now, is Trump going to get away with any of this?" he asked. "Ultimately that's going to be up to the Supreme Court — which is exactly what Donald wants. ... The one thing I'll always appreciate about Donald Trump is that he doesn't try and make us work to figure out his evil plan."

"But there are two flaws in Donald Trump's plan," Noah said. "One is that even the justices that he put on the Supreme Court could end up ruling against him — and based on how many people Trump's hired that end up hating him, that could actually happen. The second flaw in Trump's plan is that if people come out to vote against him in high enough numbers, the results will be so clear and resounding that there will be no way he can challenge them."

Yes, "there's increasing concern that even if he loses, Trump will refuse to leave the White House," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "But here's the thing, it's simple: If the American people want to guarantee that Donald Trump will leave us, there's a very simple thing we can do — marry him." Watch below. Peter Weber

Quotables
Biden's campaign assures voters the U.S. 'is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House'

1:53 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden assumed reporters wanted to ask him about the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor killing when he landed in Wilmington on Wednesday night after a trip to North Carolina. They were more curious about his reaction to President Trump's point-blank refusal to commit to leaving office if the voters reject him in November. "What country are we in?" Biden asked, explaining that he was "being facetious" — and then explaining it again because it's hard to communicate facetiousness with a face mask on. "Look, he says the most irrational things. I don't know what to say about it. But it doesn't surprise me."

Biden's campaign had already put out a more pointed statement: "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

A lot of people were very disturbed by Trump's prediction that "there won’t be a transfer [or power], frankly," if you "get rid of the ballots" — and "it’s a sharply atypical response for a president, certainly," Philip Bump writes at The Washington Post, trying to parse what Trump meant to say. But "given his rhetoric in 2016, this was not an atypical response for Trump." But even if you translate Trump in the most generous light, he said, "it's disconcerting because it reinforces that Trump's interest in appearing to be victorious remains a primary concern," certainly more than the legitimacy of America's constitutional system of government. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Minnesota 5-year-old finishes quest to visit 67 waterfalls

1:36 a.m.

When Wynn Radke's mom, Colleen, told her to pick an outdoor activity they could do together during quarantine, the 5-year-old came up with an ambitious plan to visit 67 waterfalls.

"I told her we weren't going to sit around and watch YouTube all summer," Colleen Radke told KARE 11. When asked how she came up with the idea to see 67 waterfalls, Wynn said simply, "Just thought of it in my brain."

The Radkes live in Minneapolis, and over the course of five months, they traveled across Minnesota and into western Wisconsin to visit waterfalls, starting at Fairy Falls in March and ending at Winnewissa Falls in August. While some waterfalls were visible from roads, other times Wynn and Colleen had to hike several miles in order to see the cascading water.

Colleen recently went back to work after being furloughed, and she's grateful for the five months she spent chasing waterfalls with Wynn, especially since it came as she was finalizing a stressful divorce. "It was just a really fun time for the two of us to bond and grow and heal together," she said. Catherine Garcia

'Five-Alarm Fire'
Trump says the election 'will end up in the Supreme Court.' Election experts explain why that's so ominous.

1:14 a.m.

President Trump followed up his refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November with a prediction election experts found equally ominous. "I think this will end up in the Supreme Court, and I think it's very important that we have nine justices," Trump told reporters in the White House. "I think it's better if you go before the election, because I think this scam that the Democrats are pulling — it's a scam — this scam will be before the United States Supreme Court, and I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation."

Presumably the "scam" he's referring to is the expansion of mail-in ballots, a voting system he and his aides use and his campaign is encouraging his supporters to avail themselves of this year. Trump has been baselessly warning of mail-in vote fraud for months now, but he and his allies are also fighting hard in court, U.C. Irvine election law expert Richard Hasen writes at Slate, calling the situation "a five-alarm fire" and pointing to Barton Gellman's look at worst-case scenarios in The Atlantic.

The Trump team's litigation strategy "has become clear," Hasan writes: "Try to block the expansion of mail-in balloting whenever possible and, in a few key states, create enough chaos in the system and legal and political uncertainty in the results that the Supreme Court, Congress, or Republican legislatures can throw the election to Trump if the outcome is at all close or in doubt. It's a Hail Mary, but in a close enough election, we cannot count the possibility out. I've never been more worried about American democracy than I am right now."

Trump "keeps saying that he is counting on the courts, the federal courts, to help him win," and that "he's not going to wait for the ballots to be counted," MSNBC's Chris Hayes pointed out Wednesday night. He and his allies "are also making this part of their explicit argument to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. ... The Republicans already have a 5-3 majority of the court, but apparently they do not trust Chief Justice John Roberts to be enough of a hack to corruptly hand them the White House."

"I know, it sounds like dystopian science fiction," Hayes concluded, but "before you get paralyzed by this nightmare scenario," the "off-ramp" is "delivering a resounding, unquestionable defeat of the president." Peter Weber

domestic terrorism
Acting DHS secretary says white supremacists are 'most persistent and lethal' threat within U.S.

12:27 a.m.
Chad Wolf.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told senators during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that white supremacists are the "most persistent and lethal" internal threat the United States is facing.

Wolf, who has been acting head of DHS since November, said overall, the deadliest threats to the U.S. are pandemics, national disasters, and foreign adversaries, and the government "cannot ignore" anti-fascist protesters.

Earlier this month, a DHS whistleblower named Brian Murphy said Wolf instructed him to stop providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States. Murphy also alleged that Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Ken Cuccinelli told him to change an assessment's section on white supremacy to make "the threat appear less severe" and to add information "on the prominence of violent 'left-wing' groups." Murphy said in both cases, he did not comply.

Wolf denied the accusations, calling them "patently false." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
2 police officers shot in Louisville

September 23, 2020
Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Two police officers were shot in Louisville on Wednesday night and are receiving treatment at an area hospital, Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in a press conference.

Schroeder told reporters the officers suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, and both are in stable condition. A suspect is in custody, but Schroeder did not say if this person was involved in the Breonna Taylor protests.

Demonstrators began gathering in downtown Louisville after a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved in the shooting of Taylor; former detective Brett Hankison was charged with three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment next to Taylor's, but none of the officers were directly charged in Taylor's death.

A journalist with The Associated Press reports there is a massive police presence in downtown Louisville, with officers in riot gear and military-style vehicles blocking off roadways. Before a curfew went into effect, there were times when officers threw pepper balls and fired flash bangs, AP reports, and a few small fires were started. The demonstrations in support of Taylor and against racism and police brutality spread beyond Louisville, with protesters also marching in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Catherine Garcia

'this is how democracy dies'
Schiff: Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transition shows he is 'desperate' and a 'would-be dictator'

September 23, 2020
Rep. Adam Schiff (D).
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) swiftly condemned President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the November election, tweeting, "This is how democracy dies."

Trump told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that mail-in ballots are "a disaster" and officials will need to "get rid" of them. Trump has been claiming, without any evidence, that more mail-in ballots being sent due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in a rigged election, and it won't be in his favor.

Schiff tweeted that Trump won't commit to a peaceful transition because he is "so desperate to cling to power," and that's also why he "seeks to throw out millions of votes." The Republican Party is "too craven to say a word," he continued, but Americans "will fight back."

Schiff later appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show, and said now is the time for "all good people of conscious to speak and to act to preserve our democracy, because there is no longer any question about this president's intentions. His autocratic intentions are as clear as the writing on the wall." Trump has "so clearly telegraphed his intent" not to give up power if he loses re-election, and his statements are those of "a would-be dictator," Schiff said. "There's just no ignoring them anymore. There's no wishing them away. There's no pretending he doesn't mean what he says. There's too much evidence to the contrary."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) also spoke out against Trump's remarks, although his tweet was milder. "Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus," Romney said. "Any suggestion that a president might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable." Catherine Garcia

Breonna Taylor
Breonna Taylor's family calls grand jury decision 'outrageous and offensive' to her memory

September 23, 2020
Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The family of Breonna Taylor said the fact that two of the officers who shot her were not charged at all in connection with her death "falls far short of what constitutes justice."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who served as an emergency medical worker, died on March 13 after three Louisville police officers entered her apartment on a no-knock warrant as part of a narcotics investigation involving her ex-boyfriend; no drugs were ever found inside. They used a battering ram to enter, and Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he thought the officers were intruders, and used his licensed handgun to shoot at them. The officers returned fire, and Taylor was shot multiple times by the officers.

Taylor's death sparked outrage and anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests across the country. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one officer, former detective Brett Hankison, on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment next to Taylor's, but none of the officers were charged in Taylor's death.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Taylor's family, and in a statement said the lack of charges is "outrageous and offensive to Breonna's memory," but this does not "define this movement or this moment in our history. The grand jury may have denied Breonna justice, but this decision cannot take away her legacy as a loving, vibrant young Black woman who served on the front lines in the midst of a devastating pandemic."

Crump said the no-knock warrant was illegally obtained due to perjury, and the officers entered the apartment without announcing their presence, according to Walker and several of Taylor's neighbors. He also said more than 30 gunshots were fired, and many were "aimed at Breonna while she was on the ground." For the sake of all Americans, Crump asked law enforcement agencies to "take a long, hard look in the mirror. Is this who you are? Is this the example you want to set for the rest of the world and for future generations?"

The Justice Department is still investigating the shooting, and Crump said he hopes through this probe, "we will finally get the justice for Breonna that the grand jury refused her today." Catherine Garcia

