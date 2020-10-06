Texas police officer charged with murder in shooting of 31-year-old Black man

Shaun Lucas, a police officer in Wolf City, Texas, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Jonathan Price, a 31-year-old Black man, CNN reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lucas responded to a call about a possible fight Saturday evening and attempted to detain Price, who civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said was attempting to break up a domestic dispute in which another man was being "aggressive toward a woman." When Price "resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away" Lucas used his taser and then fired his gun, the department said. Price later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation has since determined Lucas' "actions were not (objectively) reasonable," the Texas DPS said in a statement. Subsequently, Texas Rangers booked Lucas into the Hunt County.

Price's death comes on the heels of other incidents in which police officers killed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks. Their deaths have sparked protests against police brutality across the country. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell