Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who starred as Berta on Two and a Half Men, has died at 77.

Ferrell died surrounded by her family in California due to "complications following a cardiac arrest," Deadline reported on Tuesday. A representative for Warner Bros. Television confirmed the actress' death to Variety.

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever," Warner Bros. Television said on Tuesday.

Outside of Two and a Half Men, Ferrell had roles in a wide variety of films and shows including L.A. Law, E/R, Network, Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich, and Krampus. She was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on Two and a Half Men and L.A. Law.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer on Tuesday was among those who paid tribute to Ferrell, remembering his former co-star as "a beautiful human" and reflecting on "how fortunate I was to share a stage with her." Cryer also wrote, "I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many." Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen paid tribute as well, describing Ferrell as "an absolute sweetheart," a "consummate pro" and a "genuine friend." Brendan Morrow