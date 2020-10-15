See More Speed Reads
Family Feud
NBC stars slam network over Trump town hall scheduling

12:10 p.m.
An MSNBC camera operator tapes the Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate at the Polk County Convention Complex November 24, 2003 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Shaun Heasley/Getty Images

NBC is under fire over its town hall event with President Trump scheduled at the same time as one with former Vice President Joe Biden — including from stars who work for the network.

More than 100 actors, producers, writers, and directors have signed a letter to NBC executives objecting to the decision to hold a town hall event on Thursday with Trump at the same time that Biden is set to participate in his own town hall on ABC, The Wall Street Journal reports. Biden scheduled his event after Trump backed out of the presidential debate originally scheduled for Oct. 15, and NBC subsequently announced its event with Trump for the same evening at the same time.

The letter argues that by airing the Trump town hall as "counterprogramming," NBC is "enabling the president's bad behavior" after he refused to participate in a virtual debate.

"We believe this kind of indifference to the norms and rules of our democracy are what have brought our country to this perilous state," the letter reads, per Deadline. "We are simply asking that NBC air the president's town hall either before or after Vice President Biden's so that American voters can have the opportunity to watch both."

Among those who signed the letter are This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, and Milo Ventimiglia, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit executive producer Neal Baer, and Seth MacFarlane, who recently signed a production deal with NBCUniversal, the Journal notes. Other signatories include Aaron Sorkin, Adam Scott, Ava DuVernay, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Stiller, Billy Porter, Debra Messing, J.J. Abrams, Jon Hamm, and Ryan Murphy, Deadline reports.

NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde in a statement to the Journal said that since the network previously held a Biden town hall at 8:00 p.m., the scheduling of Trump's at that time was "motivated only by fairness, not business considerations." Brendan Morrow

flight risk
United Airlines CEO doesn't expect 'normal' demand for flying until 2024

12:40 p.m.

Fly the friendly skies, if you must — but don't expect others to be flying with you.

United Airlines doesn't anticipate business demand getting back to "normal" until 2024, CNBC's Carl Quintanilla reports, after the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the airline industry into a near-shutdown. Per Quintanilla, United CEO Scott Kirby revealed the prediction on a Thursday conference call, echoing what some analysts predicted in April.

Despite the bleak forecast, Kirby expressed optimism at United's trajectory moving forward on Thursday, saying the airline has "turned the corner" and "gotten through the initial phase of the crisis."

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kirby told CNBC. "It's a long tunnel, it's gonna have ups and downs."

In its third quarter, United posted $1.8 billion in losses, averaging around $25 million a day, and was operating at 70 percent capacity compared to 2019. The reported losses, which were bigger than expected, follow United's announcement last month that it will begin offering COVID-19 tests to passengers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii.

And if you're gonna risk pandemic travel, might as well get a lei out of it. Marianne Dodson

everything under moderation
YouTube bans QAnon and other conspiracy content 'used to justify real-world violence'

12:33 p.m.
YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki.
GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images

YouTube is cracking down on QAnon and other conspiracy content spreading wildly on its site.

Following the lead of Facebook, YouTube on Thursday announced its biggest step yet against "conspiracy theory content used to justify real-world violence." This includes "content that threatens or harasses someone by suggesting they are complicit in one of these harmful conspiracies, such as QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories," YouTube explicitly said.

The far-right QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracies purport Democrats and other elites are part of a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal and that President Trump is leading a resistance against them. The conspiracies have both flourished under Trump, who hasn't exactly shut them down.

Before Thursday, YouTube said it had "removed tens of thousands of QAnon-videos and terminated hundreds of channels under our existing policies." It also modified its recommendation algorithm, leading "the number of views that come from non-subscribed recommendations to prominent Q-related channels [to drop] by over 80 percent since January 2019." But "there's even more we can do to address certain conspiracy theories," YouTube said, leading to Thursday's enhanced policy and a promise to "ramp up" conspiracy theory moderation "in the weeks to come."

Facebook and Twitter have also removed thousands of pieces of QAnon-related content, and Facebook took a bigger step earlier this month to ban QAnon accounts, groups, and pages altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 voter wars
Democratic strategist privately warns of surging voter registration among Trump-leaning demographics

11:22 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris talks to people registering to vote.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Poll after poll may give Democratic nominee Joe Biden the advantage next month, but Democrats still have some fears.

While Democrats have made voter registration and flat-out voting a major message throughout their pushes for Biden, Republicans have still so far been winning the voter registration game. Democrats haven't publicly acknowledged their shortcomings, but at least one is privately sounding the alarm, Thomas B. Edsall relays in an opinion column for The New York Times.

Both national and swing-state polls continue to give Biden an advantage over President Trump this November, with FiveThirtyEight's presidential tracker showing Biden with an 87 in 100 chance of winning. But voter registration tells a different story: Republicans have added hundreds of thousands more voters to their ranks across the swing states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

A Democratic strategist "who closely follows [voter registration] data on a day-to-day basis" revealed Republicans' advantage from a different angle in a privately circulated newsletter, Edsall reports. "Since last week, the share of white non-college over 30 registrations in the battleground states has increased by 10 points compared to September 2016, and the Democratic margin dropped 10 points to just 6 points," the strategist writes. "And there are serious signs of political engagement by white non-college voters who had not cast ballots in previous elections."

Pew Research Center data also spells a bit of trouble for Biden among Hispanic Catholics and Black women, who seem to have slightly drifted to Trump. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Kamala Harris scraps campaign travel after communications director tests positive for COVID-19

10:46 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wears a facemask as she listens to her running mate speak to reporters at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, October 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is canceling her travel for the next several days after two people involved with former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

The Biden campaign disclosed that it learned on Wednesday "a non-staff flight crew member," as well as Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine," the campaign said. "Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris' travel through Sunday, Oct. 18, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time."

The campaign said that both of the individuals who tested positive "attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week" and were required to undergo testing for COVID-19 before they could return to work. They weren't in contact with Harris or Biden, nor with any other campaign staffers, in the 48 hours prior to testing positive, the statement said. Harris, who the campaign said most recently tested negative for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, will resume in-person campaigning on Oct. 19.

These positive COVID-19 tests come after President Trump and numerous individuals in his orbit, including his campaign manager and first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Journalists on Thursday took note of the amount of information provided by the Biden campaign regarding the positive tests, with CNN's DJ Judd writing, "Five months covering the Trump campaign, where several members of campaign and White House staff have tested positive for COVID, and I have never received a release detailing possible COVID exposure in this detail." Brendan Morrow

Barrett Confirmation
Democrat calls for delaying Barrett hearing after CNN uncovers 7 undisclosed talks she gave

9:52 a.m.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has a slew of other speeches she didn't disclose to the Senate, CNN reports.

Barrett gave at least seven talks at Notre Dame Law School she didn't reveal in her Senate questionnaire, including one with the school's anti-abortion group, public calendars from the school show. Those new discoveries were enough to convince Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Judiciary committee, that the final day of Barrett's hearings should be delayed. The new reports, combined with her refusal to answer many questions during the hearings, "have been actually very revealing about how unrevealing, uncandid this nominee has been," Blumenthal said.

So when questioning began Thursday in Barrett's hearings, Blumenthal presented a motion to delay the confirmation process. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) was among those who called out Barrett for being less than forthcoming in the final day of confirmation hearings, saying even at this point in the hearings, "we really don't know what she thinks about any issues." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Jobless claims rise to the highest level in almost 2 months

9:45 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has unexpectedly risen to the highest level since August.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 898,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, up more than 50,000 claims from the week before. This was not only more than the 830,000 claims economists had been anticipating but was also the highest number of weekly claims since Aug. 22, CNBC reports.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that "on an unadjusted basis, the figure posted the largest one-week increase since July." Continuing claims declined by 1.165 million, the Labor Department said.

"Given that we're seven months into the pandemic now, these are still incredibly high numbers for initial claims," Indeed economist AnnElizabeth Konkel told The Wall Street Journal.

These numbers come after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cast doubt on the possibility of there being a coronavirus relief deal before Election Day. It also comes as The New York Times reports new research has found that "poverty has returned to levels higher than before the coronavirus crisis" and that "the number of poor people has grown by eight million since May." Brendan Morrow

bite the bullet
Fauci has some bad news about Thanksgiving

8:13 a.m.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks after a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

It may be time to officially scrap social gatherings planned for Thanksgiving, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News in an interview this week there's a danger that social gatherings for Thanksgiving will lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he warned that Americans "should be very careful and prudent" about participating in any, especially if they have family members who are at high risk for COVID-19 due to their age or underlying conditions.

"Namely, you may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to say that gathering with family members who have "very recently" been tested for COVID-19 or who are "living a lifestyle in which they don't have any interaction with anybody except you and your family" would be "relatively safe," but he stressed the risk of having family members travel from out of state to celebrate.

"When you're talking about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, being exposed in a plane, then walk in the door and say, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said.

Fauci also noted that he won't be celebrating Thanksgiving with his children because they live in three different states and decided not to come due to "concern for me and my age."

These comments come after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the spread of coronavirus from small household gatherings is becoming an "increasing threat."

"In the public square, we're seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps in many jurisdictions," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. "But what we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings." Brendan Morrow

