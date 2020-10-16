See More Speed Reads
Ex-Mexican defense secretary arrested in U.S. on Drug Enforcement Administration warrant

Salvador Cienfuegos, left.
Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

Former Mexican Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warrant, a spokeswoman for the agency told Reuters.

U.S. and Mexican officials told The Associated Press Cienfuegos was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Cienfuegos, 72, served for six years under former President Enrique Peña Nieto, leading the armed forces through December 2018. This high-profile arrest is "going to have a powerful impact in Mexico," military affairs analyst Raul Benitez told Reuters.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau notified him of the arrest and Cienfuegos will be offered "the consular assistance to which he is entitled."

Last year, Genaro Garcia Luna, security minister under ex-President Felipe Calderon, was arrested in Texas on suspicion of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a drug cartel. Catherine Garcia

This baby was the 1st born on a tiny Maine island in 93 years

It's not every day that a baby is born on Maine's Little Cranberry Island — but if one is, it's likely going to be a member of the Fernald family.

On Sept. 26, Erin Fernald Gray and Aaron Gray welcomed their sixth child, Azalea Belle Gray, with Erin delivering the baby at their Little Cranberry Island home. Warren Fernald, Erin's grandfather, was the last person born on the tiny island, all the way back in 1927. "I think the connection with my grandfather is nice," Erin told Good Morning America. "And, both my grandmother and I had six babies."

Little Cranberry is one of five islands that make up the town of Cranberry Isles, population 120. The town clerk, Denise McCormick, told GMA that Azalea "lives in a house full of love," and Erin said she believes her grandfather, a lobster fisherman who died in 2005, would "probably have some wisecrack" about his great-granddaughter being the one to take over his title. Catherine Garcia

Biden says Trump's 'America First' policy has 'made America alone'

When it comes to President Trump's foreign policy, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is willing to give him "a little" credit on exactly one thing.

During Thursday night's ABC News town hall in Philadelphia, a Republican voter told Biden that "Arabs and Israelis are talking peace, which I believe is a modern day miracle ... does President Trump's foreign policy deserve some credit?" Biden quickly responded, "A little, but not a whole lot."

Because of Trump, he said, the U.S. is still in a position where "we're more isolated in the world than we've ever been. ... America First has made America alone." Iran is "closer to having enough nuclear material to build a bomb," he continued, while "North Korea has more bombs and missiles available to it" and China is "making moves." All of this means the U.S. is "less secure than we've been," Biden said.

"I do compliment the president on the deal with Israel recently," Biden added, but this didn't do anything to help Trump's standing in the world. Surveys show that when it comes to being trustworthy, Trump comes in behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said, and Trump routinely applauds totalitarian regimes and "embraces all the thugs in the world." The president, Biden finished, has "no plan. No coherent plan for foreign policy." Catherine Garcia

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst stumbles over soybean question in debate against Democratic challenger

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, held their third and final debate Thursday evening, both women appearing remotely. After about 20 minutes of technical problems, they fielded a series of questions on racism, protests, and agriculture. And Ernst appeared to be caught a little flatfooted on the farm front.

Ernst and Greenfield both grew up on Iowa farms, and when asked, they explained why they left agriculture — Greenfield, now a businesswoman, cited the farm bankruptcies of the 1980s and the havoc that wreaked on family farms; Ernst said her sister still runs the family farm but she went to college in part to escape abusive relationships. Moderator Ron Steele asked the candidates for the break-even price of key Iowa crops. Greenfield, who went first, correctly put the price for corn at about $3.68 a bushel.

Steele asked Ernst about soybeans, and when she responded by talking about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, he asked her again. Ernst suggested the break-even price for corn is about $5.50, and when given the chance later to answer again about soybeans, she said she doesn't think the break-even price for corn is $10.50.

Both candidates agreed that the anti-racism protests were good but that looting and vandalism are bad. Ersnt said she doesn't think "systemic racism" is real, because "I don't believe that entire systems of people — of people — are racist. There are racists out there." Greenfield said "systemic racism does not mean that any one individual is a racist but rather that we have to take a look at the discrimination across our systems — housing, health care, education, finance, and so many other things," adding, "Black and brown communities have faced discrimination and systemic racism for generations."

Ernst and Greenfield are locked in a very competitive race. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll last month found Greenfield up by 3 percentage points, 45 percent to 42 percent, within the poll's margin of error. Greenfield leads by 4.8 points in the RealClearPolitics average. Peter Weber

Trump senior adviser compares Joe Biden to Mr. Rogers, evidently considers that a bad thing

October 15, 2020

The Trump campaign, evidently, wasn't terribly pleased with the dueling town halls between President Trump on NBC and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on ABC Thursday night. And Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, who spent two years as Trump's White House director of strategic communications, had an interesting way expressing that displeasure.

Comparing Joe Biden to Fred Rogers certainly isn't unreasonable, but it is an interesting strategy if you want to win over anyone who loved and respected the long-running PBS show, who died in 2003. Even if you didn't revere Mister Rogers, nobody considered him a scary antifa-loving socialist, though you could maybe view his calming demeanor as "sleepy."

If you are unfamiliar with the Mister Rogers oeuvre, Mr. Rogers himself gave a pretty good summation in his final show.

It doesn't appear that Schlapp was freelancing, either. Another Trump campaign senior adviser, Steve Cortes, said on Fox News that the ABC town hall reminded him of Mister Rogers Neighborhood, calling it "the equivalent of a church ice cream social for Joe Biden." So maybe the talking point is that ABC moderator George Stephanopoulos is Fred Rogers? He probably wouldn't object to that comparison, either. Peter Weber

Biden says questions about court-packing distract from 'improper' confirmation hearings

October 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was asked on Thursday night whether he supports expanding the Supreme Court, and the former vice president said he has been wary of discussing the matter because it plays into President Trump and the Republican Party's hands, changing the narrative and distracting from major issues.

"No matter what answer I give you, if I say it, that's the headline tomorrow," he said during the ABC News town hall in Philadelphia. "It won't be about what's going on now, the improper way they are proceeding."

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, will almost certainly be confirmed before Nov. 3, giving Republicans a 6-3 majority. Biden said her hearings should not have been held so close to the presidential election, and while he is "not a fan" of court-packing, his course of action will depend on how Republicans handle the confirmation.

Biden also reminded town hall viewers that voting is "your opportunity to get involved in lifetime appointments. Presidents come and go, justices stay and stay and stay." Catherine Garcia

Biden promises to focus on spreading 'decency and honor' if he loses election

October 15, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a plan — albeit a not too hopeful one — for his potential loss to President Trump.

During his Thursday town hall with ABC News, a voter asked Biden how he would fight for a "more perfect union" should he lose the 2020 election. "To be honest with you, I think that's very hard," Biden said, as Trump doesn't seem to learn from mistakes or criticism — or even his impeachment.

Still, Biden said he would return to being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and keep "focusing on ... what constitutes decency and honor in this country. It's the thing that got me involved in public life to begin with." Biden continued his point by talking about race, declaring "everyone's entitled to be treated with dignity," and that's something he'd fight for as "a defeated candidate for president" or in the White House.

Moderator George Stephanopoulos then asked Biden what a loss would tell him "about where America is today." "It could say that I'm a lousy candidate, that I didn't do a good job," Biden responded. "But I hope that it doesn't say we're as racially, ethnically, and religiously at odds with one another as it appears the president wants us to be."

Kathryn Krawczyk

Biden says his tax plan will create 18.6 million jobs

October 15, 2020
Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday night he will be able to keep his pledge of not raising taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year while still repealing President Trump's tax cuts.

A Republican voter asked Biden about this during an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia, and the former vice president said $1.3 trillion of the $2 trillion in Trump's tax cuts went to the country's wealthiest — "the top 1/10th of 1 percent. That's what I'm talking about eliminating, not all the tax cuts that are out there."

Biden said that if the corporate tax rate is raised back to 28 percent, "which is a fair tax, you'd raise $1,300,000,000 by that one act. If you made sure people making over $400,000 paid what they did in the Bush administration, 39.6 percent, you'd raise another ... $92 billion."

Moderator George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if the economy could handle these tax increases as it tries to recover from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden responded that Moody's conducted an analysis of his tax plan and found it would create 18.6 million jobs and raise the GDP by a trillion dollars, and he would invest "a great deal" into "infrastructure and green infrastructure."

Biden also got in a jab at Trump, saying that he "talks about a V-shaped recovery. It's a K-shaped recovery. If you're on the top, you're going to do very well. ... If you're at the bottom, or you're in the middle or the bottom, your income is coming down. You're not getting a raise." Catherine Garcia

