CDC expands its definition of a COVID-19 'close contact'

President Trump picked a fight with 60 Minutes on Tuesday and threatened to release his own version of his interview with Lesley Stahl. Wednesday's Late Show got there first.

"Seriously, if you're trying to win the senior vote, you can't insult 60 Minutes," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "That's like trying to win the youth vote by banning TikTok." Trump put a brave face on his 60 Minutes debacle, he said, but in footage taken right afterward "he looks like Rudy Giuliani on his way to the Borat premiere."

"It was revealed today that Rudy Giuliani was caught on video with his hands down his pants while alone in a hotel room with a woman he thought was a conservative journalist, as part of the filming of Borat 2," Seth Meyers said on Late Night, attributing that "late-breaking story" to Mad Libs.

"Now, this doesn't look great, but Rudy says he has a perfectly innocent explanation," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. Too bad it isn't believable, he added. "I watched the footage. Why did you go into a bedroom at the suggestion of a young woman to have cocktails — to take off a mic? I take off a mic every night. Never once have I reclined on a king size bed and then launched a fact-finding mission to my own groin."

As for Trump, "we should never let his stupidity overshadow the fact that he's also a heartless monster who must be driven from office," Colbert said, pointing to the "chilling news" that the U.S. still can't find the parents of 545 migrant kids Trump separated at the border. "That's not a child on a milk carton, that's the whole dairy aisle," the equivalent of "eight school busses full of children," he said. And you're voting on that issue whether you want to or not.

"Yesterday alone we learned that Trump has a secret bank account in China, and his administration now cannot find the parents of 545 children they intentionally separated from their mothers — this is quite a closing argument he's making," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "Of course Donald Trump has a Chinese bank account. He had to, he's running out of things to be hypocritical about."