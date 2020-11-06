See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Election 2020
Stephen Colbert says Trump's tragic attempt to 'poison democracy' means he knows Biden won

1:17 a.m.

Right before taping, "Donald Trump walked into the White House briefing room, actually, and tried to poison democracy," telling lie after "nonsensical" lie "about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials and secret Democratic counting cabals and, I don't know, long-form birth certificates, probably — it's all the same," a raw Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "And if you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need."

Trump is "so predictable" that "we all knew he would do this," Colbert said, pausing. "What I didn't know is that it would hurt this much. I didn't expect this to break my heart. For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room of the White House — our house, not his! — that is devastating."

Trump "is the president of the United States," Colbert elaborated. "That office means something, and that office should have some shred of decency. Now, we all knew he would leave a stain there," he added, but "everything he did, everything, is in some way presidential behavior — including this — unless, unless every single person rejects what he just did. ... Right now something unpredictable needs to happen. Republicans have to speak up. All of them. Because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing. So say something right now, Republicans" In lieu of good men, he asked what Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said — he declined to comment — and sighed.

"This is the time to get off the Trump Train, because he just told you where the train is going," Colbert said. "It's not even a hard call. This is in your self interest to support votes being counted — that's how you got your jobs." He explained why he chose not to "show you a second of what that sad, frightened fraud said tonight — because it's poison and I like you" — offered a counterexample, and sat down to deliver his monologue. Peter Weber

Trump is reportedly 'taken aback' that his rants against mail-in ballots may have hurt him

1:28 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump made it clear in the weeks before the election that he wanted his supporters to vote for him in person, and he does not seem to grasp that this anti-mail-in ballot strategy may have hurt his re-election efforts, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people across the country requested absentee ballots, and some states automatically mailed ballots to every registered voter. Trump claimed, without any evidence and before the election even took place, that this would lead to widespread voter fraud, and encouraged people to wait in line on Election Day to cast their ballots.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, urged people to use mail-in ballots, and Trump's aides tried to get across to him on Tuesday night that the mail-in vote would probably favor Biden. He was "genuinely taken aback" when this happened, one campaign adviser told the Post, but refuses to admit that his criticism of mail-in voting appears to have backfired. "The president's position is, they are just going to keep finding the ballots until they have enough," an adviser said.

On Wednesday night, Trump acknowledged that he could lose the election, a campaign official told the Post, but said this could only happen if the election was "stolen from him," taking no responsibility. He spent much of Thursday watching election coverage on television and ignoring allies and advisers who told him to stay out of the spotlight and let his team work on filing lawsuits to stop vote counts. Going against his team's advice, Trump decided he should hold an evening press conference, where he made several baseless claims about the election and stated, without evidence, that Democrats were trying to steal it.

While Trump stewed about the way votes are coming in, members of his campaign were asking donors for money to cover legal fees. One person told the Post that campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley was still confidently declaring that Trump will be able to declare victory on Friday, despite having the narrowest of paths. "It was kind of laughable," they added. Catherine Garcia

Trump and his aides are reportedly 'very anxious' Fox News will call Pennsylvania, clinching Biden victory

12:22 a.m.

President Trump's lead in Pennsylvania has shrunk to less than a percentage point, about 24,000 votes, as of Thursday evening, and the remaining, mostly mail-in ballots are believed to heavily favor Democrat Joe Biden. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, as seems very likely at this point, he is unofficially president-elect. Trump and his advisers are reportedly fixated on the possibility that Fox News, and its aggressive election decision desk, will crown Biden the winner sooner rather than later.

Trump and his advisers are still furious at Fox News for calling Arizona on election night — The Associated Press is the only news organization that has so far followed suit, and it looks like the race will end up being very close — in part because it "gummed up the visuals for his premature claim of victory on election night," David Siders reports at Politico. "Fox viewers could see the Electoral College vote count for themselves: at that point, Biden with 238 votes, Trump with 213. If Biden wins Pennsylvania or, less likely, Georgia, then the mystery surrounding Arizona no longer matters."

Regardless of how Biden wins — Pennsylvania, Arizona plus Nevada or Georgia — Trump has no plans to concede, CBS News reports.

Trump has publicly and baselessly called the expected shift in vote tallies toward Biden election theft, raising concerns about a peaceful transfer of power should Biden ultimately prevail. But Trump former White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, tried to tamp that down Thursday, telling CNBC that "if the process runs, and I expect it to run, and at the end of that process Joe Biden's the president, you can absolutely guarantee a peaceful transition of power. I just hope the same is true on the other side." Peter Weber

Trump adviser says it will take 'an act of God' for Trump to win

November 5, 2020
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

As President Trump waits for the results out of Pennsylvania and Georgia, where he has the slimmest of leads over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, two of his advisers say they are not confident in his chances of winning.

"Math is not on our side," one adviser told CNN. "We need an act of God to alter the course." As of 10:15 p.m. ET, Trump is ahead of Biden by just 1,797 votes in Georgia, with 99 percent of estimated ballots received reported. In Pennsylvania, Trump's margin is down to 42,000, with at least 208,000 ballots left to count. "It's not good," the second Trump adviser told CNN.

Earlier Thursday, Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, complained on Twitter that there weren't enough high-profile Republican politicians rallying for their father, and they should have been loudly endorsing him ahead of the election. One lawmaker was quick to publicly make a show of supporting Trump: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who told Fox News host Sean Hannity he was donating $500,000 to Trump's legal defense fund.

The Trump brothers "can't hide their emotions," one of the advisers said. "That's normal." Catherine Garcia

Pence, absent from Trump's press conference, tweets his support from afar

November 5, 2020
Mike Pence and Karen Pence.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence wasn't at President Trump's White House press conference on Thursday evening, but he approved of his message.

Trump made multiple baseless claims about the election, including that Democrats are trying to "steal" it. He said that "legal votes" are in his favor and Democrats are relying on "illegal votes." Pence later echoed Trump's comments on Twitter, saying, "I stand with President @realDonaldTrump. We must count every LEGAL vote."

Based on Trump's remarks, it appears as though the president considers mail-in ballots to be "illegal votes," even though they are perfectly legal. Each state has different rules for mail-in ballots — in California, for example, as long as a ballot is postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrives up to 17 days after the election, it will be counted. In Iowa, ballots have to be postmarked no later than Nov. 2 and arrive at county auditor's offices by noon on Nov. 10.

Ahead of the election, Trump railed against mail-in ballots, trying to claim they are tied to voter fraud, and told his supporters to vote for him in person. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people requested absentee ballots, and in some cases, states sent ballots to all registered voters. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden backed expanded mail-in voting, and those ballots have been benefiting him in battleground states like Pennsylvania. Catherine Garcia

Trump's fraud campaign is incompetent, hilarious, and terrifying

November 5, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

It seems all but certain that President Trump has lost the election. He is far behind in the national popular vote, and behind in more than enough swing states to clinch the election for Joe Biden. Most of the outstanding votes in those states, moreover, appear to be from heavily Democratic regions.

The Trump forces are not taking this lying down. Since late on Election Day, there has been a concerted effort to essentially steal the election. As I predicted, simply by listening to what Trump and his allies were loudly saying, conservative celebrities have fabricated ridiculous accusations of voter fraud, conservative activists have attempted to barge their way into counting stations to disrupt the tabulation process, and Trump himself heavily implied to reporters that multiple states had been stolen. "We also had margins of 300,000 in Michigan … we won the state, and Wisconsin we did likewise," he said falsely on Thursday. "We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election."

Now, this effort has been comically disorganized. Because he did not establish an early lead in enough states, the Trump campaign has been forced to simultaneously argue for a recount in some states, and for the vote-counting to be halted in others. There appeared to be little plan aside from tweeting and going on TV to whine to actually interfere with the vote-counting process. A bunch of cranks, including Pizzagate conspiracy theorists Mike Cernovich and Jack Posoboiec, and conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk, are organizing rallies that so far appear to be about self-promotion. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, and Rudy Giuliani are filing lawsuits that don't even make sense on their own terms. Even conservative judges and most Republican legislators appear to be dismissing the entire thing out of hand.

That said, this does not bode well at all. The president of the United States and much of the conservative media apparatus instantly got themselves on board with a preposterous story about a stolen election. If Trump weren't so incompetent, or if the election were closer, it's easy to imagine a much more successful effort — which is basically what happened in 2000, when a conservative Supreme Court installed George W. Bush by judicial fiat. Just because an election theft failed from incompetence doesn't mean a future one won't succeed. Ryan Cooper

Biden responds to Trump: 'No one is going to take our democracy away from us'

November 5, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Minutes after President Trump held a press conference at the White House to make baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted that "no one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever."

The United States, he continued, "has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let this happen."

Trump has been complaining about the election all day, demanding that votes be counted where he is behind and not counted in states where he is ahead. Biden delivered remarks in the afternoon, telling supporters although it is taking longer than many people would like to count all the ballots, "the process is working." Democracy, he added, is "sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience." Catherine Garcia

CNN's Jake Tapper reacts to Trump's election rant: 'What a sad night for the United States of America'

November 5, 2020

On Thursday night, with his path to reelection narrowing, President Trump delivered a rambling diatribe in which he baselessly claimed widespread voter fraud and conspiracy against him.

One by one, TV networks cut away from the speech by the incumbent commander-in-chief, with ABC News switching to airing Jeopardy!, and NBC News and CBS News likewise transitioning away. MSNBC cut from the speech within just 35 seconds: "Okay, here we are again, in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States," the anchor, Brian Williams, said.

On CNN, one of the few networks to air the whole speech uninterrupted, the election team tore into the president when he'd finished talking. "What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen," Jake Tapper said, adding, "It's time for some Republican lawmakers to find their spine and talk to the president about what he needs to do for the good of the country."

Dana Bash, who was co-anchoring the network's election coverage, said, "I'm not an emotional person, but I'm having trouble keeping it together after listening to what the president said." Abby Phillip likewise added, "This president clearly knows this is not going to end well for him, and he's trying to take the rest of the country down with him."

Even the usually Trump-friendly Fox News, the only other major network to air the whole speech, balked. "We have not seen the hard evidence" of Trump's claims, Fox anchor Bret Baier stressed to his viewers. Jeva Lange

