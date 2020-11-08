See More Speed Reads
In Memoriam
Watch SNL's Sean Connery torment SNL's Alex Trebek for 9 bittersweet minutes

11:52 p.m.

Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died Sunday morning of pancreatic cancer at age 80, eight days after Sean Connery's death at age 90. The two celebrities had little in common except their fame and a fictional antagonist relationship created over nearly a decade of Saturday Night Live skits featuring Darrell Hammond's Connery needling and insulting Will Ferrell's Trebek on Celebrity Jeopardy!

On Sunday, Nexstar Media's Austin Kellerman compiled some moments from one of SNL's great running gags and put them together in roughly thematic order. There are some borderline NSFW jokes, but nothing too risqué for network TV. Trebek told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012 that he loved the skits — and told Ferrell so. "He was quite taken that I had noticed," Trebek said. "Every taping, somebody in the audience says, 'How do you feel about the Will Ferrell impression of you on SNL?' And I say the same thing every time: I love it. I wish he was back on the show so he would do more." Assuming imitation is a great form of flattery, enjoy this homage to two late greats. Peter Weber

election 2020
Democrats say Pete Buttigieg will almost certainly be in Biden's Cabinet

11:38 p.m.
Pete Buttigieg.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Is Mayor Pete about to become Ambassador Pete?

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was one of President-elect Joe Biden's surrogates leading up to the election, appearing on Fox News multiple times to drag President Trump. Several Democrats close to Biden told Axios on Sunday that it's almost certain that he will be part of his Cabinet, but it's not clear yet what position he'll fill.

Buttigieg speaks several languages, and Axios reports that he's told friends he is interested in becoming the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. There are several other people being considered for the role, Axios says, including former diplomats Wendy Sherman and Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Buttigieg served in the military, so secretary of Veterans Affairs is one possibility, people with knowledge of the matter said, and he could also head the Department of Housing and Urban Development or Office of Management and Budget. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Trump ally Doug Collins to lead recount team in Georgia

10:33 p.m.
Doug Collins.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump campaign announced on Sunday that Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will oversee the recount in Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Trump in Georgia by about 10,000 votes. There are still some votes left to count, and as of now the race is considered too close to call, although Biden does not need the state's 16 electoral votes to win the presidency. In Georgia, the losing candidate can request a recount if the margin of victory is within 0.5 percent.

Without providing any evidence, a Trump campaign spokesman alleged there was "a lack of transparency in the tabulation process, especially given the reports of irregularities and improper ballot harvesting in Georgia." Collins also released a statement, saying that Republicans "stand by the ideal that every eligible voter should be able to vote legally and have it be counted."

On Tuesday, Collins lost a special election to fill one of Georgia's open Senate seats. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, advanced to the runoff, set for Jan. 5. Collins has been one of Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, defending him during his impeachment trial. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. reports 10 millionth coronavirus case

9:45 p.m.
A coronavirus test.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, the United States recorded its 10 millionth coronavirus case, becoming the first country in the world to reach that number.

The U.S. has reported one million cases over the last 10 days, including a record 131,420 cases on Saturday. Globally, the number of coronavirus cases surpassed 50 million on Sunday.

The U.S. is being hit by a third wave of the coronavirus, with cases surging in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In Minnesota, daily new case reports have doubled since Halloween, and residents have been warned by the state health department that gatherings of any size are risky.

As of Sunday, more than 237,000 people have died of the virus in the United States. On Saturday, the number of reported deaths surpassed 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
In 2 days, Stacey Abrams helped raise $3.6 million for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates

8:41 p.m.
Stacey Abrams.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been working hard since she narrowly lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, launching an organization that focuses on voter education and outreach, and she now has two Senate runoffs races in her sights.

A spokesperson for Abrams' Fair Fight PAC said on Sunday that in two days, Abrams helped raise more than $3.6 million for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who will face off against Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5. If the Democrats can win both of those races, the Senate will be 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaker.

"This is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States," Abrams said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "Those are two issues that will make certain people turn out. We know this is going to be a hard fight, it's going to be a competitive fight."

The votes are still being counted in Georgia, but President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by about 10,000 votes, and it appears that the state has flipped blue, thanks to a significant number of Black voters heading to the polls. Many people are praising Abrams and her outreach efforts, and she made it clear on State of the Union that there has to be an alliance of voters that come out to support Ossoff and Warnock.

"We began early on saying that this is not about Black and white, this is about pulling together a coalition of people of color, of the poor, of the disadvantaged, of the marginalized, and being consistent with out engagement, not waiting for an election to meet them, and certainly not waiting til the end of an election to acknowledge their value," she said. Catherine Garcia

election 2020
By keeping her teaching job, Jill Biden will make first lady history

7:16 p.m.
Jill Biden.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After the Bidens move into the White House in January, Dr. Jill Biden will continue to teach English at North Virginia Community College, becoming the first presidential spouse to keep their day job and commute to work, The New York Times reports.

"Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer," her spokesman, Michael LaRosa, told the Times.

She has worked at North Virginia Community College for a decade, and President-elect Joe Biden praised her work on Saturday night in his victory speech, saying that "for America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House." Catherine Garcia

election 2020
Bush becomes final ex-president to publicly congratulate Biden, praises Trump for 'hard fought campaign'

1:17 p.m.

George W. Bush became the final living president, other than the incumbent, to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory, joining former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter.

Although he's the only Republican out of the group, Bush still offered warm words for Biden — whom he said he knows "to be a good man" despite their political differences — in a statement issued Sunday.

Bush also congratulated President Trump and his supporters "on a hard-fought campaign," noting that "their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government." He added that Trump has the right to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but "the American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear." Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dies at 80

12:55 p.m.

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the successful trivia series Jeopardy!, died Sunday morning, the show confirmed in a tweet. He was 80. Trebek had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for at least over a year, having publicly revealed the diagnosis for the first time in March 2019. He was reportedly surrounded by family and friends when he passed away "peacefully."

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, beginning in 1984. During his time at the helm, BuzzFeed News notes, he "became a beloved pop culture figure" and went on to win six Daytime Emmys.

As the news broke, Trebek began to receive an outpouring of support from his legion of admirers online. Tim O'Donnell

