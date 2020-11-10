New York City to try sending crisis workers on mental health calls rather than police

-
New York City to try sending crisis workers on mental health calls rather than police9:10 p.m.
-
U.S. reaches all-time high of 61,964 COVID-19 hospitalizations8:06 p.m.
-
Mads Mikkelsen reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise7:12 p.m.
-
Officials: Pennsylvania postal worker admits making up allegations of ballot tampering7:00 p.m.
-
3 Latino politicians considered top contenders to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat5:51 p.m.
-
Marco Rubio: Trump will 'probably be the nominee' if he runs in 20245:14 p.m.
-
Biden hopes to announce some Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving3:42 p.m.
-
Biden: Trump not conceding the election is an 'embarrassment'3:35 p.m.
