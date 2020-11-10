See More Speed Reads
police reform
New York City to try sending crisis workers on mental health calls rather than police

9:10 p.m.
NYPD officers in Times Square.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City is launching a pilot program in February where mental health and crisis workers will be sent to emergency mental health calls instead of police officers.

"For the first time in our city's history, health responders will be the default responders for a person in crisis, making sure those struggling with mental illness receive the help they need," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The responders will be from new teams out of the Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services unit, Reuters reports, and will have the ability to help in situations like suicide attempts and drug abuse. The pilot program will start out in two unnamed "high-need" neighborhoods. In cases where there are weapons involved or there is an "imminent risk of harm," a police officer will also be sent.

In New York, police officers and emergency medical technicians respond to most 911 calls involving mental health issues. During recent anti-police brutality protests, demonstrators have been asking for a change, saying when police show up at a mental health call it can escalate the situation, sometimes violently. The New York pilot program is being modeled off of what is done in Eugene, Oregon, where unarmed mental health professionals respond to calls rather than police. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. reaches all-time high of 61,964 COVID-19 hospitalizations

8:06 p.m.
A COVID-19 patient is transported into the emergency room.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

There are 61,964 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, an all-time high.

The Covid Tracking Project says the number of hospitalizations has more than doubled since September. Previously, the record was made on April 15 with 59,940 hospitalizations, and that was almost broken on July 23, when 59,718 hospitalizations were reported.

The spikes in April and July were short-lived, but health experts warn that with winter coming up, they do not expect the number of hospitalizations to drop quickly, especially as more flu patients will likely be coming in. There is also a shortage of nurses being reported in several states, including North Dakota, which has the country's worst infection and death rates per person.

North Dakota Gov. Douglas Burgum (R) on Monday said if the rates stay the same, the state could be just weeks away from having "severe constraints" in hospital capacity. In order to keep up with demand, he said health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not show any symptoms can continue to work in hospitals and nursing homes, as long as they only treat COVID-19 patients.

Intermountain Health Care runs 22 hospitals in Utah, and its CEO, Dr. Mark Briesacher, said while they were able to bring on 200 more nurses, including 30 from New York, it's going to be difficult to find more. "We are at the tipping points," he added. "We are beyond our normal capacity of caring for patients who are the most sick." On Sunday, the U.S. recorded its 10 millionth coronavirus case, and on average, more than 111,000 new cases are being reported every day. Catherine Garcia

it's a mads mads mads mads world
Mads Mikkelsen reportedly in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise

7:12 p.m.
Mads Mikkelsen
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Days after Johnny Depp announced his departure from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Warner Bros. may be ready to conjure up a replacement.

Mads Mikkelsen is in "early talks" to replace Depp as Grindelwald in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts movie, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Depp recently announced that he's leaving the Harry Potter spinoff series, saying Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the role of Grindelwald and that he "respected and agreed to that request." His departure came shortly after he lost a libel case against a British tabloid that called him a "wife beater" in reference to domestic violence allegations leveled against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he has denied.

Depp's presence in the Fantastic Beasts films had been controversial due to Heard's allegations, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio "wanted to allow due process to take its course before making a decision" about whether to keep him in the films. The Reporter adds, though, that Warner Bros. "will be on the hook for Depp's full salary, even though he only had shot one scene" for the third movie.

Warner Bros. has been "racing" to find an actor to replace Depp in the movie, and Mikkelsen is director David Yates' choice for the role, Deadline reports. After a recent delay, the third Fantastic Beasts movie is now set for release in July 2022. Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Officials: Pennsylvania postal worker admits making up allegations of ballot tampering

7:00 p.m.
Mail-in ballots at a postal sorting facility.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

A postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, who claimed that a postmaster instructed workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day, has admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he fabricated his story, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Richard Hopkins signed an affidavit saying he heard the supervisor make the order, which was made public by the right-wing group Project Veritas. President Trump has refused to concede the election, claiming there was widespread voter fraud, and his campaign provided Hopkins' affidavit to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Graham then sent a letter to the Department of Justice and FBI regarding the allegations, demanding they launch an investigation.

The Post reports that Hopkins was first interviewed on Friday, and on Sunday, he told investigators he made the whole thing up and signed an affidavit recanting his story. The House Oversight Committee tweeted on Tuesday evening that Hopkins did not explain why he made up the allegations. In a Facebook post, Rob Weisenbach, the postmaster in Erie, said Hopkins' claims were "100 percent false" and "made by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times. The Erie Post Office did not backdate any ballots." Catherine Garcia

the next big race
3 Latino politicians considered top contenders to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

5:51 p.m.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The presidential race is over, but the race to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the Senate is only just beginning.

Before she made history several times over as the vice president-elect, Harris became only the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate and the first from California to do so. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will likely keep that in mind as he appoints Harris' successor, but is also under pressure to appoint the state's first Latino senators as well, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Latinos make up 40 percent of California's population, yet there has never been a Latino representing California in the Senate. And given that Newsom has a "penchant for being able to call his moves history-making," there's a good chance he'll look to change that once Harris resigns to take her seat in the White House, The New York Times reports. Two of Newsom's top administration officials, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla, are Latino men, and are considered top contenders to replace Harris, The Washington Post reports. Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, may also be a top pick. Becerra, Garcia, and Padilla would all bring geographical diversity to California's top officeholders, who are largely from the north.

Other potential contenders include Democratic California Reps. Karen Bass, Ro Khanna, Adam Schiff, and Barbara Lee; California State Senate President Toni Atkins; and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Kathryn Krawczyk

looking ahead
Marco Rubio: Trump will 'probably be the nominee' if he runs in 2024

5:14 p.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) doesn't think President Trump would have much trouble if he gives it another go in 2024.

There's been speculation that Trump, who has not yet conceded the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, could re-enter the fray in 2024, and Rubio — who is considered a potential presidential hopeful himself — apparently thinks there'd be a clear path to the nomination for the 45th president, telling reporters that "he'll certainly be the front runner, and then he'll probably be the nominee." His reasoning is based on the large turnout Trump inspired in last week's election.

As Rubio noted, this is merely a personal presumption and "we're not even through 2020." That's likely a reference to the Trump campaign's ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the most recent election, but it could double as a more general statement that it's far too early to be making 2024 predictions. Tim O'Donnell

biden-harris transition
Biden hopes to announce some Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving

3:42 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is getting ready for his inauguration even if the current occupants of the White House are not.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a press conference Tuesday outlining early plans for their administration. Biden affirmed President Trump's refusal to accept his win didn't affect transition plans, and that the still-undecided party makeup of the Senate wouldn't affect his Cabinet choices either.

It's still possible Democrats can gain control of the Senate by winning both of Georgia's Senate seats in their January runoff; Harris would then be the Democratic tiebreaker. But regardless of whether that happens, Biden says it won't affect his Cabinet picks, and that he'll have to negotiate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to make some of his choices work. "I hope we're going to be able" to announced "at least a couple" of those nominees before Thanksgiving, Biden added.

Also on Tuesday, Biden and Harris announced their agency review teams tasked with facilitating a smooth transfer of power from the Trump administration to Biden's. The teams include hundreds of volunteers and a few paid employees who will figure out how executive agencies and cabinet departments function to allow Biden, Harris, and their cabinet to "hit the ground running on day one," the Biden transition team said. Kathryn Krawczyk

election 2020
Biden: Trump not conceding the election is an 'embarrassment'

3:35 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden described President Trump not conceding the 2020 election as an "embarrassment" while dismissing his refusal as having little "consequence" to his transition process.

Biden spoke to reporters on Tuesday, three days after he was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election and as Trump mounts legal challenges in battleground states while not conceding the race.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said of the lack of concession. "How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy."

At the same time, Biden said Trump not acknowledging his win does not "change the dynamic" of his transition process and that it's moving forward as if the president had conceded.

"The fact that they're not willing to acknowledge we won, at this point, is not of much consequence in our planning and what we're able to do between now and Jan. 20," Biden said.

With few Senate Republicans conceding that Biden won the election, the president-elect said the party is in the position of "being mildly intimidated by the sitting president." But asked how he'll work with Republicans when they won't acknowledge him as the president-elect, Biden predicted, "They will." Brendan Morrow

