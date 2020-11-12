See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Ukrainian President Zelensky hospitalized with COVID-19

7:54 a.m.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVD-19.

A spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday that after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Ukrainian president "first went home, but decided to move to" a hospital to "accurately isolate and not expose anyone." The spokesperson added, "There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious."

Zelensky revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday, saying he feels "good" and would "overcome" the coronavirus.

He was the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus, and he's now also the latest to be hospitalized with it. President Trump was hospitalized in October after testing positive for COVID-19, and earlier this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also hospitalized with the coronavirus and admitted into intensive care. After leaving the hospital, Johnson said his battle with COVID-19 "could have gone either way." Zelensky's wife in June was also hospitalized with COVID-19, which she recovered from, The Washington Post notes.

After announcing he tested positive on Monday, Zelensky said this demonstrated "there are no lucky people for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat." Brendan Morrow

The Late Show succinctly captures the GOP's confused messaging on Georgia's special Senate elections

8:26 a.m.

A major reasons congressional Republicans give for backing President Trump's quixotic legal campaign to reverse the 2020 election is that they need his supporters to turn out for the two special Senate elections on Jan. 5, with control of the Senate at stake. "We need his voters," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). "Right now, he's trying to get through the final stages of his election and determine the outcome there. But when that's all said and done, however it comes out, we want him helping in Georgia." But Trump's rationale for contesting the election is that massive — and, so far, illusory — voter fraud stole the election from him.

The two GOP senators hoping for Trump's active support, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have embraced Trump's evidence-free fraud claims, earning a stern front-page rebuke from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But how do you persuade Trump's base that they need to vote to keep President-elect Joe Biden from enacting his policies, and that Biden only won because the elections are rigged, and that their votes will definitely count this time around? The Late Show wrapped that incoherent argument into a short ad Wednesday.

The unspecified "campaign-speak attack message" from Perdue and Loeffler on Georgia's election should be "unacceptable to fair-minded Georgians," the Journal-Constitution said. "Specific, actionable allegations based even somewhat loosely in facts can be assessed and investigated. Which is appropriate. Hyperbole and sly accusations cannot. Reckless barely begins to touch on what Perdue and Loeffler have done. Without presenting reasons, they have assaulted Georgia’s election system. That is dangerous behavior in this tense moment, both for this state and for the nation that is watching this risky sideshow." Peter Weber

Trump reportedly wants to 'clobber Fox News' with his own rival platform

7:31 a.m.
Mike Pence and Trump
"President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network," Axios reports. Trump and his allies were furious that Fox News called Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden on election night, and the outgoing president is planning to turn that rage into subscription online streaming channel. "He plans to wreck Fox," a source with detailed knowledge of Trump's goals tells Axios. "No doubt about it."

Even before Trump's surprise victory in 2016, rumors swirled that he would launch his own cable network or other type of media company. "But getting carried on cable systems would be expensive and time-consuming," Axios reports, and Trump has a model in the $5.99-a-month Fox Nation streaming service. Trump has a huge database of supporters he could use to market his new service, and he's reportedly thinking of holding more post-election, count-the-votes rallies, where, the source told Axios, "he's going to spend a lot of time slamming Fox." Peter Weber

Late night hosts have some theories, jokes about why Trump has been in hiding

6:43 a.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has "been busy trying to prepare his team for office," but "Donald Trump — one-term president and tenant from hell — is still going through all the stages of grief: denial, rage-tweeting, undermining democracy, and back to denial," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Honestly, people, I don't think Donald Trump has ever looked more pathetic than this — and yes, I'm including the time he played tennis in his sport diapers," he said. "Everyone knows Trump lost. Even Donald Trump knows that he lost. Do you know how you know this? You realize you haven't seen his face since they called the race? He hasn't shown it. You think if Donald Trump really thought he'd won, he'd be hiding? No, we know this guy. The guy would be holding a victory rally every single day."

"This morning, President Trump made his first public appearance in six days," James Corden noted at The Late Late Show. "He's basically been in hiding since shortly after the election, and that explains why you've been having such a great week. But Trump, yeah, he finally came out of his hole — and yes, I can confirm he saw his shadow, which means it's going to be six more weeks of voter fraud claims."

Trump is "doing everything he can to keep his tiny Cheeto-like grip on the presidency," including replacing the civilian leaderships at the Pentagon, Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Obviously, Trump installing these loyalists — or people he thinks are loyalists — in key spots at the Pentagon raises fears that he's plotting something. We may soon find out the answer to the question: Can a coup be pulled off by people who spell it 'c-o-o'?"

Trump is "like a toddler too hopped-up on sugar to go to bed: There's no reasoning with him at this point, you just have to let him tire himself out, wait till he falls asleep on the kitchen floor, and hope he hasn't conspired with the dog to stage a coup," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. Seriously, "getting this guy out of office is gonna be a bumpy ride," but Biden's not worried, he said, showing the president-elect shrug off Trump's histrionics. "You know what? It feels really good that ignoring the president is now so presidential."

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and Patty Smyth simply sang Trump goodbye. Watch below. Peter Weber

Edit

Trump is reportedly stewing, calling allies for 'good news,' mulling 2024 run, watching TV, not governing

4:29 a.m.
Trump and Biden masks in Japan
After nearly a week holed up in the White House or out golfing, President Trump on Wednesday "spent 10 minutes in public honoring America's war veterans — a veneer of normalcy for a White House that's frozen by a defeated president mulling his options, mostly forgoing the mechanics of governing, and blocking his inevitable successor," President-elect Joe Biden, The Associated Press reports.

"The president's mood and thinking," The Washington Post reports, "have ping-ponged since Election Day, with Trump offering drastically different perspectives depending on the day." At times, Trump "has seethed with anger, fuming that he lost to a candidate he doesn't respect and believing that the media — including what he views as typically friendly Fox News — worked against him," AP adds. "But aides say he has been calmer than his tweets suggest, showing greater understanding of his predicament and believing that he needs to keep fighting almost as performance."

"Though he has been in the Oval Office late two nights this week, the president has done little in the way of governing and has instead been working the phones," AP reports. Trump is "calling advisers, allies, and friends," and he's "been 'trying to find people who will give him good news,'" the Post reports, quoting a Trump adviser.

In addition to phoning "friendly governors — in red states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida — and influential confidants in the conservative media, like Sean Hannity," AP reports, Trump "has been watching even more TV than usual in recent weeks, often from his private dining room just off the Oval Office." He's also been "matter-of-factly discussing a possible 2024 campaign — an indication that he knows his time as president is coming to an end, at least for now," the Post reports. Trump's aides, AP adds, "believe that he will at least openly flirt with the idea to enhance his relevance and raise interest in whatever money-making efforts he pursues."

"He has to go," a GOP source close to the administration tells The Daily Beast. "His team is seeping already. I've passed along four résumés today. ... I really think the worst for him is that all this just kind of goes on without him. He'll sulk out the door and my guess is Biden walks into an empty White House." Peter Weber

Edit

A growing chorus of GOP senators wants Trump to allow the Biden transition to start

3:32 a.m.
GOP senators
Only a handful of Senate Republicans have publicly congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, but a larger group is starting to get uncomfortable with the Trump administration's refusal to start the legal transition process, including giving Biden access to government officials and documents and allowing him to receive the classified President's Daily Brief intelligence report. "If that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in," Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told KRMG radio in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Lankford said he has "already started engaging in this area" and predicted General Services Administration head Emily Murphy will soon sign off on the transition process. If not, he added, he will "push them and say, 'This needs to occur,' so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for that actual task."

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 on Monday that "we're on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States," adding that "it's not 100% certain but it is quite likely" and "so I think a transition process ought to begin." Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Tuesday that Trump can continue his legal challenge but we "need to have that contingency in place," and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said the transition process should "move forward." Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who has congratulated Biden on his win, told NBC News "it's very much in our national interest, in our foreign policy interest, national security interest," to have a smooth transition transfer of power.

While Trump "ponders his options," The Associated Press reports, "his involvement in the day-to-day governing of the nation has nearly stopped: According to his schedule, he has not attended an intelligence briefing in weeks, and the White House has done little of late to manage the pandemic that has surged to record highs in many states." Peter Weber

Edit

Does Trump actually have a plan to reverse the election? Not really, but he reportedly wants the fight.

2:54 a.m.
Trump
President Trump is refusing to concede that he lost his bid for re-election, at least publicly, but it's not clear he has a coherent — much less viable — plan to reverse the will of the electoral and popular majority that evidently voted him into retirement. Trump and his allies have filed at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania, plus more in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan. "Some staffers still believe the election outcome can change with litigation and recounts," The Associated Press reports. "But there is a growing recognition among most that the election is lost and the building will be vacated by Jan. 20."

One White House official told The Wall Street Journal that Trump "understands that the fight isn't winnable but characterized his feelings as: 'Let me have the fight.'" He reportedly thinks he owes it to his supporters and considers the potential damage to his successor payback for the Russia investigations. One potential line of attack Trump's legal team has discussed "would be attempting to get court orders to delay vote certification in critical states, potentially positioning Republican-controlled state legislatures to appoint pro-Trump electors who would swing the Electoral College in his favor," the Journal reports. That end run around voters isn't expected to work.

GOP and Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have already said that's not legal in their state, "legal experts say it is unlikely that judges would block finalizing votes in a state unless evidence exists of widespread fraud," the Journal reports, and "many of the advisers and lawyers said they doubt the effort would succeed and say it is aimed largely at appeasing Mr. Trump, who believes the election was stolen from him and expects his legal team to keep fighting." Trump's campaign has yet to prove any fraud in court, and "his lawyers must walk a precarious line between advocating for their client and upholding their professional oath," AP notes.

A senior Trump campaign official told The Washington Post that their strategy revolves around recounts and messaging about illegal votes, but most Trump aides, advisers, and allies "say there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results," the Post reports. "Asked about Trump's ultimate plan, one senior administration official chuckled and said, 'You're giving everybody way too much credit right now.'" Peter Weber

Edit

Karl Rove gently explains that Joe Biden beat Trump in Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal

12:50 a.m.

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and one of the most prominent Republican strategists, gently told President Trump and his supporters in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday evening that the presidential race is over and Trump lost. Republicans did much better than expected on Election Day, but "the White House changed hands," he writes. No amount of legal jujitsu will change that, Rove explained:

Mr. Trump is now pursuing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, and there will be an automatic recount in Georgia, given Mr. Biden's 0.29-point lead there. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is correct that Mr. Trump is "100 percent within his rights" to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency. But the president's efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden's column, and certainly they're not enough to change the final outcome. [Karl Rove, The Wall Street Journal]

Rove said Biden has insurmountable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, enough to give him 306 electoral votes, unless Trump can somehow "prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far." Once Trump's "days in court are over," he added, "the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go."

Fox News — owned, like the Journal, by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. empire, called the race for Biden on Saturday, but its prime-time opinion hosts have been slow to recognize Trump's defeat. One of them, Fox News regular Geraldo Rivera, also told Trump it's time to move on late Wednesday. Peter Weber

