Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tests positive for COVID-19

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tests positive for COVID-194:03 p.m.
-
Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud5:16 p.m.
-
Mike Pence is already on vacation4:48 p.m.
-
Trump adviser leading election legal efforts reportedly tests positive for COVID-193:51 p.m.
-
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham didn't disclose he reportedly helped write Biden's presidential acceptance speech when commenting on it3:48 p.m.
-
Susan Collins hedges while congratulating Biden for 'apparent victory'3:44 p.m.
-
Trump reportedly 'railed about Fox' more than election results1:57 p.m.
-
Jeopardy! producer says Alex Trebek had the 'nice final day' he wanted1:38 p.m.
4:03 p.m.
Fox News host cuts away from White House press secretary over her unproven claims of widespread voter fraud
5:16 p.m.
4:48 p.m.
3:51 p.m.
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham didn't disclose he reportedly helped write Biden's presidential acceptance speech when commenting on it
3:48 p.m.
3:44 p.m.
1:57 p.m.
1:38 p.m.