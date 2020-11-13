See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles coronavirus
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah jokes that COVID Thanksgiving is at least historically accurate

2:48 a.m.

"The world is now deep into the second wave of this pandemic — or maybe the third wave, or the fourth," Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. In some U.S. states, "the coronavirus positivity rate is around 50 percent right now. So if you live in South Dakota or Iowa, look at the person to your left. Now look at the person to your right. Why are you sitting between two people?!? You're gonna get coronavirus!"

"Coronavirus is getting worse and worse as the winter months arrive," Noah said. "And with things spiraling out of control just in time for the holidays, the CDC has issued new guidelines for how families can have a safe Thanksgiving." Many Americans say they plan to ignore them and travel to visit family anyway.

"Honestly, I know it seems irresponsible, but I think it is great for people to gather during a pandemic to celebrate Thanksgiving," Noah deadpanned. "Yeah, because isn't that what Thanksgiving is all about? Spreading a disease that wipes out a continent? I'm actually surprised Republicans still want Thanksgiving this year," he added, imagining millennial Joe Biden voters interacting with MAGA uncles.

"The whole world is going through this" pandemic, Noah said, "but it turns out there is one place where they do seem to manage the virus better — and that place might surprise you, because you're racist." Africa has "been more successful at controlling a deadly pandemic" like COVID-19 for a few reasons, including "that they've had a lot of practice," he said. But there are also demographic reasons plus better leadership and greater adherence to public health recommendations, Noah added. "So please, this is the one time it's okay to take something Africans came up with and claim it as your own."

Conan O'Brien had a clever solution for Americans who refuse to wear a mask, and you can watch that pitch below. Peter Weber

pardon me?
Will Trump try to pardon himself on his way out of the White House?

7:38 a.m.

President Trump is very likely to issue a raft of pardons in the last 10 weeks of his presidency. Many presidents do, and Trump in particular has been "obsessed with the power of pardons" ever since he learned he had that power in 2017, a former White House official tells CNN. "I always thought he also liked it because it was a way to do a favor."

Unidentified sources tell CNN that Trump is most likely to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; former campaign chair Paul Manafort; Rudy Giuliani; Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner; Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg; his children; and maybe even himself. "Trump has been asking aides since 2017 about whether he can self-pardon," CNN reports, citing former aides, and he himself tweeted in June 2018: "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself."

It isn't clear at all Trump does have that power. The courts haven't been asked to decide whether a president can self-pardon, and when the Nixon White House looked into it, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel said no. "Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the president cannot pardon himself," the OLC wrote in August 1974, adding that a president could step aside and let the vice president or acting president issue the pardon.

Would Trump really test this out? "Of course he will," one former official said. "Others believe it's unlikely, because doing so would imply he's guilty of something," CNN reports. Garrett Graff suggested Trump might try to pardon a corporation, the Trump Organization.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC Thursday night she fully expects Trump to at least try to self-pardon, but noted it won't protect him from civil charges from New York Attorney General Latisha James or "criminal investigations that are clearly being done by Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance." She also marveled at "the audacity of a president who's so clearly concerned about his own criminal culpability, and that of his family members, that pardons are a major obsession with him." Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the Trump-Biden transition
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah watch Trump turn from president to grifting 'Nigerian prince'

6:20 a.m.

"Reality is starting to peek through the windows at the White House," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. President Trump "might be going down with the ship, but many of the rats are putting their little bathing suits on amid increasing skepticism that their boss will be able to pull another rabbit out of his MAGA hat. One reason that Trump's advisers are so worried he might not be able to win is because he lost."

"The big orange guy is said to be feeling blue," Kimmel said. "POUTUS is reportedly dejected and fuming, and soon he's gonna understand what it feels like to be evicted from your home in the middle of a pandemic." He did come up with an off-ramp for Trump, though — "Let's make him the first president of the last frontier: Alaska. It's big, it's white, it's melting down, and it has lots of crabs, just like Donald Trump!" — and also imagined a sit-com where he and Biden both occupy the White House, like Felix and Oscar.

"It seems like no one around the president has the nerve to tell him that he lost," but "despite clinging to the job desperately, he's not actually doing any of it," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. And while Trump may not have a workable plan to steal the election, "he's still asking supporters to donate to his official election defense fund." But the catch is that unless donors fork over $8,000, most of the money goes to a new PAC Trump has set up, with few limits on how he can spend it, Colbert noted. "One last grift for the road. Before he finally leaves, someone better check under the MAGA hat for the White House silverware."

"My man! Donald Jobless Trump, this guy never misses a hustle," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I mean, for anyone with brains, it looks like Donald Trump is scamming people out of their money by saying that his country wrongly kicked him out of power. And I guess I owe Donald Trump an apology, because I honestly thought he could never change, but he has: The dude went from being an African dictator to a Nigerian prince." Peter Weber

2020 hurricane season
Hurricane Eta finally goes to sea from Florida as a tropical storm, after 10 days of death and destruction

4:45 a.m.

Tropical Storm Eta made what's expected to be its final exit from land Thursday, swirling off over the Atlantic at the Florida-Georgia border after spreading death and destruction over a meandering 10-day journey from Nicaragua and Honduras. It was still lashing the Carolinas with 45 mph winds and heavy rain Thursday night and early Friday, triggering flash flooding, road closures, and at least one collapse bridge in South Carolina, National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy La Course told The Associated Press. "It's unfortunately been a tough day for the Carolinas today."

Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida, earlier Thursday, dousing Tampa as it crawled across the state. One man died from electrocution in Bradenton Beach after stepping into his flooded garage to lay sandbags. The was Eta's second foray in the state, after brushing across the Florida Keys on Sunday.

But most of the destruction was in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala. Eta hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Nov. 3 as a massive Category 4 hurricane, and it affected at least 3.6 million Central Americans before it crossed over into the Caribbean off Mexico. At least 120 people died, and the rains buried towns in landslides, washed out bridges, and destroyed homes. Many more people are still missing and presumed dead. CNN showed some of the destruction, plus Eta's bizarre and winding path, on Thursday.

Eta was the 28th named storm of a record Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Theta is currently whirling through the mid-Atlantic, and there are concerns a storm to be named Iota could form and hit northern Honduras, right where Eta did the most damage. Peter Weber

election 2020
China congratulates Biden on his victory, says 'we respect the choice of the American people'

3:46 a.m.

China's government has been slower than most countries in recognizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, but early Friday — almost a week after U.S. news organizations called the race for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — Beijing issued a carefully worded congratulatory message. "We respect the choice of the American people," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing. "We congratulate Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris." He added, "At the same time, the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures."

Biden has already been speaking with allied world leaders, and he and Pope Francis talked on the phone Thursday. But Beijing's cautious response was interpreted as either hedging its bets in case President Trump found some way to reverse the results, or else caution about the very idea of peaceful transfers of power. But the Chinese government hadn't entirely sat this out. About the time Biden was projected to be the winner, the state-run People's Daily tweeted a sassy response to Trump's claim of victory.

Trump has not conceded. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
This 12-year-old musician is one of the youngest to ever compose for the New York Philharmonic

2:08 a.m.

Grace Moore's mother bought her a piano when she was 2, and a decade later, this virtuoso is composing music to be played by the New York Philharmonic.

Moore, 12, is a seventh-grade student from Brooklyn who describes herself as being shy, but says music "gives me another way to express myself." She recently participated in the Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program, which is open to kids of all musical abilities. Her piece, "Summer," was inspired by what is happening in the world, from the quarantine to the Black Lives Matter movement, and it was selected to be performed by the Philharmonic.

Last month, members of the Philharmonic socially distanced on a New York City street to play "Summer" for the first time. Gary Padmore, director of the Very Young Composers program, told PIX 11 that his goal is to have a diverse group of kids participating. "Every child has the ability to be creative and tell their story," he said. Moore is proof of this, and she's ready to shake things up with her compositions. "I feel like music can change how people see the world around them," she said. Catherine Garcia

Trump-Biden transition
Trump is reportedly 'trying to survive from 1 news cycle to the next,' with no exit ramp

1:41 a.m.
The White House
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is meeting with his skeptical advisers to discuss ways he might still reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, including gumming up the vote certification process in certain states so friendly Republican state legislators have a shot at picking pro-Trump electors, Maggie Haberman reports at The New York Times. But these discussions aren't "detailed" or even serious, and Trump isn't showing "any obsessive desire" to stay in the White House. "He knows it's over," said one adviser.

"There is no grand strategy at play," Haberman reports, citing half a dozen advisers and people close to the outgoing president. "Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base." His mood is "often bleak" but he isn't raising his voice, aides tell the Times, and he isn't thinking about "a peaceful transition" so much as "settling scores both inside and outside the administration."

Trump is watching lots of "television coverage about the final weeks of his presidency," Haberman reports, and "the work of government has been reduced to something of a sideshow." He is considering suggestions he exact revenge on Fox News by starting a rival conservative media outlet, though Republicans are skeptical he'd actually hurt Fox News, and he's "talking seriously about announcing that he is planning to run again in 2024," shortly after Biden's victory is certified, Haberman writes. Even if he doesn't run again, that will let him freeze the 2024 GOP field, "keep the wide support he showed even in defeat, and could guarantee a lucrative book deal or speaking fees." Read more about Trump's unfocused post-presidency musing at The New York Times. Peter Weber

happening in Ethiopia
Amnesty International says hundreds of civilians were killed amid military clashes in Ethiopia

1:04 a.m.
Militia members in northern Ethiopia.
Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images

Amnesty International says it's likely hundreds of civilians were killed in northern Ethiopia on Monday, after fighting broke out in the Tigray region between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The massacre took place in the city of Mai Kadra, and it appears the victims were laborers who had nothing to do with the conflict, BBC News reports. Witnesses told Amnesty International the victims were hacked to death at the hands of forces loyal to the TPLF; the TPLF has denied being connected to the attack. Because phone lines and the internet are down in Tigray, it's not entirely clear what is happening in the region, and news is slow to get out.

The TPLF controls Tigray, and tensions have been high since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and curbed the TPLF's influence. Following attacks against military camps last week, the prime minister ordered airstrikes against forces loyal to the TPLF, and there have been several clashes between the two sides. Thousands of people who have fled from Tigray to escape the violence are now being housed in a refugee camp in Sudan. Catherine Garcia

