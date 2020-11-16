See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine has a key advantage over Pfizer

11:30 a.m.

There seems to be an understanding among companies developing coronavirus vaccines that the more candidates that are proven safe and effective, the better. But that doesn't mean the options won't be compared to each other, and it looks like Moderna — which on Monday announced its late-stage trial found its vaccine to be nearly 95 percent effective — has a key advantage over Pfizer.

Yes, Moderna's numbers are a little better and the data released was more comprehensive, but Pfizer's 90 percent rate still squashed expectations and is considered very promising. Where Moderna really seems to have a leg up is on the distribution front. Should Moderna get Food and Drug Administration approval in the United States, as well as the green light elsewhere, it will likely be easier to store than Pfizer's vaccine, which requires ultra-cold freezers to maintain stability. Moderna's candidate, meanwhile, "can be distributed using existing cold-chain shipping and storage infrastructure," Reuters reports, and can remain stable in a regular refrigerator for as long as 30 days, exceeding expectations.

This would be particularly beneficial for rural areas and other places that will face logistical challenges if and when large-scale distribution occurs. Tim O'Donnell

HBO Max finally comes to Amazon Fire TV, but not yet Roku

11:30 a.m.
Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation
Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

HBO Max is finally headed to Amazon Fire TV, and it only took nearly six months.

WarnerMedia announced on Monday that HBO Max, its streaming service that launched in May, will at last be made available on Amazon Fire TV and on Fire tablets, Variety reports. The HBO Max app on Fire devices is set to launch on Nov. 17.

When HBO Max debuted back in May, a significant impediment for WarnerMedia was the fact that the new streaming service didn't have an app on Roku on Amazon devices, despite these being the two most popular streaming platforms, as noted by USA Today. Deals needed to be worked out between WarnerMedia and both companies, and months later, one with Amazon has been reached. According to Variety, "One of the key sticking points in the deal talks was that WarnerMedia wanted to remove legacy HBO as a channel from Amazon's Prime Video Channels offering — and the companies' pact lays the groundwork to do that."

There had also been some confusion at launch about how HBO Max is actually different from the other HBO-related services, something WarnerMedia has since tried to clear up. To reiterate, HBO Max is a Netflix-type service offering a variety of content including what you can find on regular HBO as well as other movies and shows; among its exclusive offerings is every episode of Friends.

Roku users still remain out of luck, though, as no deal to bring HBO Max to Roku devices has been announced yet. With the Friends reunion special headed to the service at some point and apparently set to film in March, it remains to be seen whether an HBO Max app on Roku will be there for you in time. Brendan Morrow

South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

10:18 a.m.

South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.

After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.

Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota — 644 — than even live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world — only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. Kathryn Krawczyk

Republicans think Georgia's intra-party feud could be a bad omen for GOP's future in the state

10:15 a.m.
Brian Kemp.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

There's an intra-GOP feud brewing in Georgia, sparked by President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) have called for the resignation of the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his handling of the voting process. Raffensperger pushed back bluntly and later called Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) a "liar" for pushing Trump's case. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports, the infighting has Georgia Republicans worried about the party's future in the state, which voted for a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1992 this year.

"This could really go off the rails and really cause long-term damage," former GOP state Rep. Buzz Brockway said. "The long-term health of the GOP is on the line here in Georgia."

Writes the Journal, more than a dozen Republican officials and strategists are concerned the feud is distracting from Loeffler's and Perdue's respective January Senate runoffs and that it could also cost the party a Senate vote in 2022 when Loeffler's seat is open again. The sources are also reportedly worried that Gov. Brian Kemp (R), should he run for re-election in 2022, could be vulnerable, perhaps more so than Loeffler and Perdue, who have financial resources from the Republican National Committee. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Former FDA commissioner says COVID-19 pandemic could be 'effectively' ended in 2021

9:42 a.m.

In light of highly encouraging vaccine data from Pfizer and Moderna, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb predicts the COVID-19 pandemic can be "effectively" ended in 2021.

Gottlieb spoke with CNBC on Monday about Moderna's "great result" after the company said preliminary phase three data suggested its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective. This announcement came a week after Pfizer said data suggested its own coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective. If this data holds, Gottlieb told CNBC, "we may have two highly effective vaccines" against the coronavirus.

"Once we get these vaccines in sufficient quantities heading into 2021, the combination of the fact that a lot of the population will have already had COVID, combined with the fact that we'll be vaccinating the public with a highly effective vaccine, we could effectively end this pandemic in 2021 with our technology," Gottlieb said.

Both vaccines still need to receive FDA approval. But if they do, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has predicted the general public could potentially receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 2021.

Gottlieb added on Twitter that "the acute phase of the U.S. pandemic will end in 2021." But for now, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country, Gottlieb added that "we must work together to get through the next 3 months." Brendan Morrow

Fauci: Moderna's 'outstanding' vaccine results are 'as good as it gets'

8:17 a.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is hailing new data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate as "striking" and "quite impressive."

Moderna revealed on Monday that preliminary phase-three data on its coronavirus vaccine suggested that it's 94.5 percent effective. This is a far better efficacy rate than experts had been anticipating in a vaccine against COVID-19, and it comes after Pfizer recently said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate also appears to be more than 90 percent effective.

"These are obviously very exciting results," Fauci told CNN on Monday. "It's just as good as it gets — 94.5 percent is truly outstanding."

Fauci, who previously said he would "settle" for a COVID-19 vaccine that's around 70 percent effective, also told NBC's Today the data is "quite impressive," adding that after last week's news from Pfizer, "Now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective, so I think this is a really strong step forward to where we want to be."

Both vaccines will need to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but Fauci told Today he anticipates vaccine doses, hopefully "from both companies," will start becoming available to high-risk individuals by the end of December. And asked whether several more COVID-19 vaccines from other companies could be on the way, Fauci said this is "quite conceivable" and that he has hope "that more than these two will also be effective." Brendan Morrow

Moderna says late-stage trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective

7:55 a.m.

Moderna announced early Monday that, according to preliminary phase-three trial data reviewed by an independent monitoring board, its coronavirus vaccine candidate was more than 94 percent effective. CEO Stéphane Bancel called the results a "game-changer." Among the trial's 30,000 participants, 90 COVID-19 cases were found among those getting placebo shots, and only five cases occurred among those who got the two-dose vaccine. Moderna also said doses of its vaccine, once thawed, could last at refrigerated temperatures for a longer-than-expected 30 days.

The vaccine's preliminary 94.5 percent efficacy is a "really important milestone," Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge told The Associated Press. But more importantly, the fact that both it and Pfizer's vaccine had similar results "should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives." The company said it expects to seek emergency authorization use from the Food and Drug Administration by early December, once more data has come in.

Pfizer announced last week that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech, was 90 percent effective in phase three trials. The better-than-expected vaccine data arrived as the total number of U.S. infections surpassed 11 million. Michigan and Washington state on Sunday became the latest states to announce broad new restrictions on private gatherings and many businesses to fight the latest wave in the pandemic. Peter Weber

People infected with COVID-19 at Thanksgiving could enter 'the morgue around Christmas'

7:04 a.m.

The sharp rise in U.S. COVID-19 infections — a million new cases in just six days, a seven-day average of 1,120 new deaths a day — prompted the governors of Michigan and Washington to announce new restrictions Sunday.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) enacted a three-week ban on in-person classes at high schools and colleges, closed indoor dining at restaurants, suspended organized sports, and limited private gatherings. "The situation has never been more dire," she said, adding that Michigan is "at the precipice" and could soon see 1,000 COVID-19 deaths per week. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) limited capacity at retail stores and grocers, and closed gyms and indoor restaurant service for a month. And it isn't just Democrats implementing new restrictions. In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum (R) ordered a statewide mask mandate over the weekend, joining 35 other states, and imposed restrictions on businesses.

The new guidelines also limit indoor gatherings through November, as public health officials urge Americans to rethink their Thanksgiving travel plans. It may be hard not to see family at Thanksgiving, but given the "roughly 12-day lag between rising cases rising hospitalizations," Thanksgiving infections might make for a very blue Christmas, science reporter Ed Yong explains.

This is more than a theoretical possibility. This is what happened after Canada celebrated its Thanksgiving on Oct. 11:

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises. But if you are going to celebrate with outside family or friends, they have suggestions for that, too. Peter Weber

