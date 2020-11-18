See More Speed Reads
green light
FAA clears the Boeing 737 Max to resume flying

9:34 a.m.
Boeing 737 Max
David Ryder/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max to fly again.

The FAA on Wednesday cleared the 737 Max to resume flying 20 months after it was grounded in March 2019 following two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people, The New York Times reports.

Investigations into the two fatal crashes blamed issues with the plane's MCAS software, which "pushed the nose down repeatedly on both planes that crashed, overcoming the pilots' struggles to regain control," The Associated Press explains. The crashes were ultimately "the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA," House Transportation Committee investigators concluded earlier this year.

The FAA previously determined that proposed changes to the 737 Max "effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues that contributed" to the crashes, and Boeing has said that its "updated software makes MCAS less powerful, so a pilot can more easily regain control of the plane," The Washington Post writes. Still, the Times reports that seeing as the FAA "must still approve pilot training procedures for each U.S. airline operating the Max" and "planes need to be updated," the 737 Max may not actually begin flying U.S. passengers again for "months." Brendan Morrow

election 2020
Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

10:20 a.m.
White House.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."

The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."

Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

senate showdown
1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

10:17 a.m.
Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.

Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.

In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.

Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.

Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Pfizer plans to seek COVID-19 vaccine authorization 'within days'

8:08 a.m.
Pfizer
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been found to be 95 percent effective in a final analysis, and the company plans to seek emergency use authorization in just a matter of days.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that a final analysis of its coronavirus vaccine's phase three trial showed it was 95 percent effective against COVID-19, as of the 170 coronavirus cases reported in the trial, only eight were among those who received the vaccine, CNN reports.

Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine "within days," ABC News reports. The FDA had required two months of safety data in order to seek emergency use authorization, a milestone Pfizer has achieved.

The companies also said Wednesday that "efficacy was consistent across age, race and ethnicity demographics," and the "observed efficacy in adults over 65 years of age was over 94 percent," per CNN. There have not been "any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine" reported, they said. Pfizer previously announced that an interim analysis suggested the vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective.

Moderna earlier this week also announced that its own coronavirus vaccine candidate appears to be nearly 95 percent effective. Both of these efficacy rates were far better than experts had been anticipating from a coronavirus vaccine. Once a vaccine against COVID-19 is approved, high-risk groups like health-care workers are expected to receive it first, and Pfizer and BioNTech say they can produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021. Brendan Morrow

fox & friendly advice
Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'

7:43 a.m.

Allies of President Trump appear to be getting more comfortable publicly nodding to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as they support Trump's legal windmill-tilting to try and reverse the results. Trump's favorite morning news show, Fox & Friends, joined the chorus Wednesday morning, urging Trump to at least allow the presidential transition process to begin. "It's in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating on security with the Biden team," co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

Trump has not conceded the race, and Biden can't start getting top-secret intelligence briefings or interface with federal officials — notably including the teams preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine — until Trump's General Services Administration chief, Emily Murphy, formally approves the transition. Many top Trump administration officials have also refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, but National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Monday that "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council."

It wasn't all harsh reality and tough love on Fox & Friends, though. Kilmeade and his colleagues also disclosed his surprisingly strong aversion to having his name misspelled as "Brain." Peter Weber

Exit strategy
Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

6:57 a.m.
Christopher Krebs
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the well-regarded director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), via tweet on Tuesday, citing Krebs' public assurances that the 2020 election was historically secure and free of fraud or serious error.

Krebs was the rare Trump administration official almost universally regarded as competent, apolitical, and effective in a crucial area that needed such leadership. And he apparently found a way to make sure his agency continued without too much political inference in the event he was fired. "Late Tuesday," The Washington Post said, "acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf called Krebs' deputy, Matthew Travis, to inform him that the White House had overruled CISA's succession plan that named him acting director, essentially forcing him to resign, Travis said." A DHS spokesman said the White House did not directly ask Travis to step down.

With Travis out, CISA leadership goes to Brandon Wales, "a career employee whom Trump cannot fire," Politico says. "Mr. Krebs specifically created Mr. Wales' position as executive director to make it more difficult for the White House to install partisan replacements atop the agency," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Before joining the Trump administration in 2017, Krebs worked in the George W. Bush DHS then served as a lobbyist for Microsoft. In 2018 he was promoted to DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate, which became CISA with legislation signed in November 2018. Krebs became the de facto "cyber czar" when the White House eliminated the cybersecurity coordinator position at the National Security Council. During his tenure, he worked not just on shoring up America's creaky election security but also on cybersecurity and ransomware threats at hospitals, utilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Krebs won widespread praise for increasing trust and cooperation with disparate federal agencies, hackers, and state and local election officials. He survived several shakeups at Trump's DHS, but his "Rumor Control" initiative to swat down election misinformation was evidently a bridge too far for Trump, whose misinformation Krebs repeatedly, if indirectly, debunked. "Honored to serve," Krebs tweeted after his firing. "We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow." Peter Weber

Solving COVID
FDA authorizes rapid COVID-19 test you can complete at home

5:23 a.m.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday gave emergency use authorization for a 30-minute COVID-19 test you can take entirely at home. The test, by Lucira Health, requires a prescription, and children under 14 must be given the test at a clinic or pharmacy. It's the first test approved in the U.S. that can be completed at home.

To use the test, people swab the inside of both nostrils then put the sample in the vial on a battery-powered machine, which lights up with the results within half an hour. Lucira, based in California, says the test should cost $50 or less.

Lucira's home test works in a similar way to the extremely accurate lab ones that rely on a technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Instead of PCR, Lucira uses a method called loop mediated amplification reaction (LAMP), The New York Times reports, which "repeatedly copies genetic material until it reaches detectable levels, making it possible to identify the virus even when it is present at only very low levels in the respiratory tract."

Lucira says its LAMP test was able to detect 94 percent of COVID-19 cases confirmed by a PCR test and identified 98 percent of healthy test takers. People who test positive are expected to self-isolate for 10 days. Peter Weber

The Daily Showdown
Trevor Noah explains how 'faithless electors' could legally hand Trump the presidency, but won't

4:32 a.m.

"Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, but outgoing President Donald Jigglypuff Trump is still looking for ways to overturn the results," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. "Recounts haven't worked for him, legal challenges haven't worked for him, and he even tried signing an executive order that Nov. 3 was opposite day, but somehow that didn't work. But it turns out there is one more thing that Trump could try."

"Even though Trump lost the election, some of his people are hoping that he could pull out a win by using 'faithless electors,'" Noah explained. This is a long shot, on par with "Mitch McConnell being on the cover of Men's Health, but theoretically, faithless electors could give Trump the presidency."

The framers of the Constitution decided that a slate of elite electors would choose the president, and while it's now expected that those electors will vote for the candidate their state chose, that's not required by the Constitution or any federal law, Noah said. "A lot of people do realize that this system is a problem. In fact, states were recently given the power to require electors to follow the will of the people. Unfortunately, very few of them actually do." (Fourteen, in fact.)

"Now the good news is, Trump is down so many electors that it's unlikely that he can convince enough of them to to turn against their state's voters and vote for him," Noah said. "But the bad news is, it's easy to see how a future election could be close enough that the losing candidate could convince enough electors to make them the winning candidate, and it would be totally legal." Watch his suggestion for states, and his warning, below. Peter Weber

