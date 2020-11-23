The Trump campaign insists it won't give up challenging election even after Michigan certification

Michigan's board of canvassers certified the state's presidential election results with a bipartisan vote Monday, giving the all clear for President-elect Joe Biden to receive Michigan's 16 electoral votes.

After a tumultuous few weeks, during which the possibility of a partisan split among the four canvassers seemed like a possibility, the certification put a cap on the matter for many observers. In short, the common refrain was: it's over.

Not so for the Trump campaign, however. In a statement, Jenna Ellis, the campaign's legal adviser, said the board's vote was "simply a procedural step" and insisted President Trump's legal team would continue to pursue its unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud across the country.

Trump campaign tries downplaying MI certifying election results as just a "procedural step" in a new statement: pic.twitter.com/5rn0voAL82 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 23, 2020

It's a difficult promise to make, of course. The campaign's efforts are becoming more of a long shot each day, as states continue to certify their votes and lawsuits get tossed out by judges with little interruption. Tim O'Donnell