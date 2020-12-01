See More Speed Reads
doj speculation
Edit

George Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump recommends Kamala Harris' brother-in-law for attorney general

1:34 p.m.
Former associate attorney general Tony West.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a USA Today op-ed published Tuesday, Ben Crump, the lawyer for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more Black people killed by police, outlined who he'd like to see lead the Biden justice department. And he put a familiar face at the top of the list: Tony West, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations who happens to be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' brother-in-law.

After an "exhausting" 2020 spent fighting for civil rights and "speaking truth to power," Crump wrote that he's cautiously optimistic "President-elect Joe Biden and his still-unnamed attorney general will be our partner in the hard work of repairing our criminal justice system." After all, Biden "ran on an ambitious criminal justice reform platform" that included promises "to end federal private prisons, mandatory minimum sentencing and the federal death penalty," among others, Crump wrote. "Moved by Biden's promises, Black voters carried him to victory in the presidential election," and now it's time for Biden to nominate an attorney general "committed to delivering the Constitution's promises of justice and equality," Crump continued.

To Crump, the choice here is clear. West ran the Justice Department's Civil Division under former Attorney General Eric Holder, where he "led various efforts to reduce racial bias, improve procedural fairness, strengthen the relationship between communities of color and law enforcement, and hold police departments accountable," Crump wrote. And while he's gone on to work in the private sector, West has "always remained a public servant at heart," Crump concluded.

Biden has so far revealed top picks for his communications and economic teams, as well as his choice for Homeland Security secretary. All of his cabinet picks will have to pass the Senate, and Crump notes West most recently was approved 98-1 to be associate attorney general. Kathryn Krawczyk

'my authentic self'
Edit

Elliot Page, The Umbrella Academy and Juno star, comes out as transgender

1:32 p.m.
Elliot Page
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a powerful statement, speaking out against anti-trans discrimination and reflecting on the "remarkable" feeling of being able to "pursue my authentic self."

Page, the Juno and The Umbrella Academy star who formerly went by Ellen, posted a statement to social media on Tuesday sharing "that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." He went on to express "overwhelming gratitude" to those who have provided support.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page said, adding, "the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

Page also asked for "patience," writing that despite "feeling profoundly happy," he is also "scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," pointing to the "insidious and cruel" discrimination transgender people face. Page also blasted "political leaders" who "deny our right to exist" and those who "spew hostility towards the trans community."

"Enough is enough," Page said. "You aren't being 'cancelled,' you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won't be silent in the face of your attacks. ... To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

GLAAD Director of Transgender Media Nick Adams said Page "has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people" and "will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people," adding, "We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today," per Variety. Netflix, where Page stars in The Umbrella Academy, also tweeted, "So proud of our superhero!" Brendan Morrow

biden-harris transition
Edit

Senate Republicans called out for hypocrisy after complaining about Biden nominee's tweets

12:34 p.m.

Republicans are already signaling they won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to run the Office of Management and Budget, next year — and some have even cast doubt on whether she'll receive a committee hearing. One reason for their antipathy is her prolific activity on Twitter, which includes a fair amount of criticism of GOP lawmakers. Indeed, it appears Tanden was expecting this, since she has seemingly deleted a fair number of tweets over the last few weeks.

But GOP critics are calling the lawmakers complaining about Tanden's social media presence hypocrites, especially since President Trump and a few of his own appointees haven't shied away from using the platform to ridicule political and personal opponents (and sometimes presumed allies) over his four years in office.

In fact, throughout Trump's term, it wasn't uncommon for Republican lawmakers to say they hadn't actually seen the president's posts.

But, The Washington Post's Paul Waldman argues, the lawmakers likely aren't all that concerned about Tanden's Twitter use, but are instead using it as part of a strategy to make it more difficult for Biden to assemble the Cabinet he wants. Tim O'Donnell

all they want for christmas is covid
Edit

The White House is getting ready to host a slate of lavish holiday parties, pandemic be darned

12:02 p.m.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Christmas.
Astrid Riecken/Getty Images

'Tis the season to cancel your holiday get-togethers — and send that message in a Christmas card to the White House as well.

Even though the deadly, contagious coronavirus is still spreading unchecked across the country, the White House is still expected to host more than a dozen indoor parties this holiday season, officials tell The Washington Post. And while the White House insists those parties will be safe, supporters of the president who have been invited are skeptical.

Throughout December, the Republican Party will pay millions of dollars to hold several parties at the White House, including a large congressional ball on Dec. 10, officials tell the Post. Most of the events will feature more than 50 guests, and they won't be tested in advance, one official said. Supporters of President Trump, many of them COVID-19 skeptics and from outside the Washington, D.C., area, have been invited, putting not just attendees but dozens of White House employees at risk as the pandemic spreads more wildly than ever.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for the first lady, told the Post that this year's parties will have "smaller guest lists," require masks, and have protections in place for safely sharing food. "Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” Grisham said. But White House allies who have been invited to multiple parties say their invitations give no indication of mask requirements of social distancing.

Even if the White House pushes ahead despite COVID-19's dangers, one would think the Christmas-weary first lady would at least use them as an excuse to cancel festivities. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Edit

Bipartisan Senate group pushes $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill

11:31 a.m.

A bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers — including Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — are pushing a $908 billion stimulus plan that would provide more pandemic relief to Americans.

The price tag is similar to the shot-down $1 trillion package put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in July but the new framework, Romney said in a Tuesday press conference, would repurpose funds from the CARES Act, meaning that less than half the total figure is new money.

The proposal doesn't include another round of stimulus checks, but it does offer $300 weekly unemployment benefits and earmarks $160 billion in aid for state, local, and tribal governments, another sticking point in talks.

It remains to be seen whether McConnell will bring the bill to the floor, or if Democratic leadership will be open to the smaller plan. Tim O'Donnell

pardon me?
Edit

Giuliani has reportedly talked with Trump about a possible 'pre-emptive' pardon

11:25 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani has reportedly discussed with President Trump the idea of receiving a potential "pre-emptive pardon" prior to the end of his term in office.

Giuliani, Trump's lawyer who has sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, has "discussed with the president as recently as last week" a potential pardon, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. The Times notes that Giuliani's "potential criminal exposure is unclear," though he has come under investigation over his Ukraine business dealings. He hasn't faced charges.

According to the report, Trump hasn't yet indicated whether he might issue this pre-emptive pardon for his personal attorney, and it also reportedly isn't clear who raised the idea. But this report comes after last week, Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and CNN writes that he's "expected to issue a string of additional pardons before leaving the White House."

Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer, told the Times that "he's not concerned about this investigation, because he didn't do anything wrong and that's been our position from Day 1," while a spokesperson said "Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client." Giuliani himself denied the report on Twitter, saying he "never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source." Brendan Morrow

pollution
Edit

U.S. air quality monitors have a terrible record of detecting even the most obvious pollution

10:36 a.m.
A gas flare from the Shell Chemical LP petroleum refinery illuminates the sky on August 21, 2019 in Norco, Louisiana
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The United States' network of 3,900 air monitoring devices across the country routinely miss "major toxic releases and day-to-day pollution dangers," Reuters reports after examining data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The air monitoring system failed to detect any risk from 10 of the biggest oil refinery explosions from the past decade, despite thousands of people requiring hospitalization and the refineries themselves reporting toxic emissions to regulators, Reuters notes.

In one example from a refinery explosion in Philadelphia last year, the refinery owner told regulators the blast released nearly 700,000 of hazardous chemicals and 3,200 pounds of hydrofluoric acid. Yet, the city's Air Quality Index showed the day was one of the cleanest of 2019, a statistic Johns Hopkins University environmental engineering professor Peter DeCarlo called "crazy."

In some cases, dangerous air quality levels are missed because there are no monitors for small particle pollution present in the first place, Reuters reports. An oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, experienced a leak of 17,000 barrels of asphalt in 2018, covering the city in black smoke. But Superior's population of 27,000 is considered too small to require permanent government air pollution monitors nearby despite the presence of the refinery, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told Reuters. Read more about the system's failures at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

getting started
Edit

Facebook's oversight board announces 1st cases

10:21 a.m.
Facebook's corporate headquarters
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook's "Supreme Court" has officially picked its first cases.

The Facebook Oversight Board, an independent body launched this year to review appeals of Facebook's content moderation decisions, on Tuesday announced it has chosen six cases, USA Today reports.

Three of the cases concern content removed for violating Facebook's hate speech policy, as the Oversight Board outlined in an announcement. In one case, a user whose post was removed said they shared screenshots of "horrible words" from a former Malaysian prime minister to raise awareness of them.

In another case, the board said a user shared "photos of a deceased child" with text asking "why there is no retaliation against China for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, in contrast to the recent killings in France relating to cartoons." The user said they wanted to "disagree with people who think the killer is right and to emphasize that human lives matter more than religious ideologies." The third hate speech case concerns a user who says they wanted to "demonstrate the destruction of cultural and religious monuments."

The other three cases involve an Instagram post a user says was removed due to nudity but was intended to "raise awareness of signs of breast cancer," a Joseph Goebbels quote that was removed that the user says was intended to criticize President Trump, and a case Facebook itself referred concerning the "risk of offline harm that can be caused by" misinformation about COVID-19.

More than 20,000 cases were referred to the board to review, according to the announcement. Facebook says it will implement the board's decisions "unless doing so could violate the law." But critics who have launched their own Facebook oversight board have criticized the official one, calling it a "toothless body," per USA Today. Among the cases this separate group will review, Reuters reports, is Facebook's decision not to ban former White House strategist Stephen Bannon for suggesting two government officials should be beheaded. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.