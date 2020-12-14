See More Speed Reads
84 percent of Americans say they're willing to get the coronavirus vaccine

1:42 p.m.
A doctor prepares to give a coronavirus vaccine.
Mark Lennihan - Pool/Getty Images

Americans are regaining confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.

In September, a concerning Gallup poll suggested half of Americans wouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccine once it was available. But now that the vaccine is actually developed and out in the world, just 15 percent say they won't get it, an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Monday found.

The number of Americans resistant to getting a coronavirus vaccine has shrunk as the vaccine got closer to rollout. And as of Monday, when the first vaccines were given to health-care workers, 40 percent of Americans said they'll line up to get the vaccine as soon as possible, ABC News/Ipsos' poll showed. Another 44 percent said they will wait a bit before getting the vaccine — though they may not have much choice in the matter given that it'll take a few months to produce and distribute enough vaccines for everyone who wants one.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine last week, and is expected to do the same for Moderna's this week. Most Americans will need to be vaccinated for the population to achieve herd immunity, as well as to protect people with medical concerns who cannot safely take the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that if "we get 75 percent, 80 percent of the population vaccinated," the U.S. could reach herd immunity and resume "some degree of normality" near the end of 2021.

Ipsos surveyed 621 random U.S. adults from Dec. 12–13 in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown

3:13 p.m.

Congress could could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline as soon as Monday, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.

One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.

Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Bipartisan senators split their coronavirus proposal into 2 bills, both without stimulus checks

2:44 p.m.

After months of negotiations, a bipartisan group of centrist senators are preparing to unveil their COVID-19 stimulus proposal on Monday. The group is set to split its proposal into two bills: a $748 billion package containing universally popular measures, and a $160 billion bill that is more controversial, The Washington Post reports.

The bigger package would renew unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the year, extend a new round of small business aid, and boost funding for vaccine distribution, transportation, and education. The smaller one includes state and local aid, as well as a so-called "liability shield" for employers that every Democrat except Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has opposed. The shield would protect businesses from being sued over coronavirus-related medical problems.

But whatever they come up with, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won't be agreeing to it. He told Politico he'll urge House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to reject the bipartisan bill because it doesn't include a new round of stimulus checks. After all, Democrats had pushed for $3.4 trillion in new relief funding, but the bipartisan bill includes just $188 billion in new spending; It largely repurposes unused funding from previous bills.

Sanders' progressive allies have refused to vote for a bill without stimulus payments, and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has pushed the White House to adopt them as well. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

De Blasio: New York City should prepare for a potential 'full shutdown'

1:55 p.m.
People wear face masks as they visit Times Square in New York on December 10, 2020.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is warning that a "full shutdown" may be imminent amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The mayor on Monday said he agrees with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who recently told The New York Times that "you could be looking at the shutdown of New York City within a month" based on the state's COVID-19 numbers. De Blasio warned that New Yorkers should prepare for the possibility of returning to the kind of "pause" the city saw in the spring.

"The governor said in a New York Times interview over the weekend that we should prepare for the possibility of a full shutdown," de Blasio said. "I agree with that. We need to recognize that that may be coming, and we've got to get ready for that now because we cannot let this virus keep growing."

The mayor, who noted "the state will ultimately make the decision" to close the city, urged New Yorkers to work remotely if possible and begin preparing for new restrictions, which he said would "hopefully" only last a "matter of weeks."

"All forms of restrictions have to be on the table at this point," de Blasio said. "I think there's a likelihood of more restrictions quite soon, so folks should start making those adjustments now, and get ready to work remotely if they can."

The warning comes as New York City recently shut down indoor dining again and as the state reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day. Brendan Morrow

Edit

New study boosts theory that genetic makeup plays role in COVID-19 severity

1:51 p.m.
Coronavirus particles.
NIAID-RML via AP

Certain gene variants were more common among COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a team of scientists in Europe recently found. Published Friday in Nature, their research boosts previous studies that suggested genetic makeup plays a role in the severity of coronavirus infections, The Washington Post reports.

In what's known as a genome-wide association study, the scientists compared the genes of 2,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the United Kingdom and compared them to healthy people. It's not the first study to look into the matter, but it's considered "the biggest published to date of its kind."

The purpose of the research is to help find effective COVID-19 therapies. Kenneth Bailee, a University of Edinburgh clinical researcher and one of the study authors, said "at this scale, we can see the effect of these variations, so we can directly predict the effect of drugs that hit the immune system in the same place." Still, the Post notes, experts have cautioned that targeting certain genes is no guarantee for success; rather, genetics studies "help us find very specific starting points" for further investigation. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Edit

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Trump's last major election challenge

12:46 p.m.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled against President Trump's attempt to disqualify 221,000 ballots in the state, ending Trump's last significant election lawsuit in the U.S.

Following President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election, Trump and his supporters have launched dozens of lawsuits across the U.S. attempting to get ballots thrown out and flip the election for Trump. Trump's campaign has been almost unilaterally unsuccessful, including in its attempt to throw out ballots in bluer areas of Wisconsin because, it alleged, officials improperly altered voting rules.

After losing its initial attempt to throw out ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, the Trump campaign appealed the case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The higher court wrote in its 4-3 ruling that the Trump campaign could have brought up its allegations "long before the election," but instead was "challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began." Therefore, "the campaign is not entitled to relief," the majority concluded.

Conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn led the decision against Trump on Monday, though that decision could've easily gone the other way if a conservative incumbent was re-elected this past spring. Kathryn Krawczyk

Edit

Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April

12:22 p.m.

A COVID-19 vaccine is officially being administered in the United States, and Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting the "vast majority" of Americans could receive theirs by early summer.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke to MSNBC on Monday after the first American health-care workers began to receive Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will first be available to those at the highest risk, including health-care workers and then those with underlying health conditions, but Fauci told MSNBC that "the normal, healthy man and woman in the street, who has no underlying conditions" will "likely" be able to get it by "the end of March, the beginning of April."

He noted, however, that this timeline will "depend on the efficiency of the rollout." Fauci also said that the more important question is when the U.S. could get enough of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

"At the end of the day, the real bottom line is, when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so you can get that umbrella of herd immunity?" Fauci said. "And I believe if we're efficient about it, and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer."

Fauci added that "by the time we get into the fall," the "level of infection will be so low in society, we can start essentially approaching some form of normality."

Earlier on Monday, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar predicted in an interview with Today that the COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the general population as early as the end of February.

"Late February, in the March time period, I think you'll start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign," Azar predicted. Brendan Morrow

Edit

Michigan GOP lawmaker punished after hinting at violent disruption of Electoral College vote

12:00 p.m.
Protest at Michigan state capitol.
John Moore/Getty Images

The Michigan state House punished one of its own members Monday ahead of the state's Electoral College vote that will affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Earlier Monday, during a local radio interview, state Rep. Gary Eisen (R) was asked about the vote, which is set to take place at the state capitol in Lansing later in the afternoon. Eisen, a supporter of President Trump who has championed his unfounded claims of voter fraud, hinted that he and others were planning some sort of event, either at the capitol or elsewhere, that could potentially disrupt the vote, the Free Press reports. He also questioned the veracity of a threat regarding safety at the capitol, suggesting it was a "convenient" way to dissuade Trump supporters from gathering in protest. But when asked if he could ensure people's safety, Eisen said he couldn't "because what we're doing today is uncharted."

In response, Michigan's Republican legislative leaders removed Eisen from his committee assignments for the rest of the term. "We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," said Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), noting that numerous politicians in Michigan have faced threats of violence this year, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). "We must be held to a higher standard." Read more at The Detroit Free Press. Tim O'Donnell

