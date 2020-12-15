Pence says he'll receive COVID-19 vaccine in 'the days ahead'

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he's looking forward to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the "days ahead ... without hesitation," and CNN's Kaitlan Collins later reported that two sources confirmed he would be inoculated by Friday.

Pence: "I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and do so without hesitation."pic.twitter.com/LGOn6Bap1l — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2020

Pence getting vaccinated this week squares with comments made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier Tuesday. During a press briefing, McEnany said a few high-ranking Trump administration officials will be "taking it publicly to instill confidence" in the next few days. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller already received his first dose Monday, noting that he felt it was important to set an example, and it seems Pence, who has not contracted the coronavirus despite some close calls, will soon join him.

McEnany indicated President Trump likely won't be among the initial White House cadre to get vaccinated, since he wants to send a message that health care workers and long-term care facility workers should get priority access, but she didn't rule out the possibility. Tim O'Donnell